ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
kism.com

Volunteers needed for emergency shelters in Bellingham, Ferndale

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Volunteers are urgently needed to help operate emergency shelters in Bellingham and Ferndale. Whatcom County has partnered with Road2Home and Ferndale Community Services to provide shelter for those in need. Their emergency shelters have operated 23 days since November 7th and have sheltered almost 1,000 people.
BELLINGHAM, WA
kism.com

Lynden boys suffer first loss of season

There we two high school basketball games in and among the bad weather Thursday night. The Lynden boys suffered their first loss of the early season falling at Gig Harbor 70-63. Also Thursday the Mount Baker boys beat Granite Falls 79-47.
LYNDEN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy