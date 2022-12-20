Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Jamie Lee Curtis says the 'nepo baby' conversation is 'designed to try to diminish and denigrate'
Jamie Lee Curtis is opening up about her experiences in Hollywood as the child of movie stars, prompted by the current conversation around 'nepo babies' -- the term for children of notable figures whose familial ties are thought to have helped them find exposure and fame themselves. The actress, who...
Albany Herald
‘Outlander’: Claire & Jamie Talk of the Future in Season 7 First Look (VIDEO)
They’re back! Claire (Caitriona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan), and the rest of the Fraser clan are ready for another set of adventures as Starz unveils its first teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated seventh season of Outlander. Set to officially arrive in Summer 2023, Season 7 welcomes familiar favorites and...
Albany Herald
Jay Pharoah Brings His Kevin Hart Impression to ‘Barmageddon’ in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
USA Network‘s unscripted game show Barmageddon, from The Voice coach Blake Shelton and host Carson Daly, is beginning to take shape, and in the TV Insider exclusive clip above, guest stars Jay Pharoah and Cobra Kai’s Martin Kove join for its version of beer pong. Host and WWE’s...
Albany Herald
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Cast Teases the Chaos to Come on the Prequel Series (VIDEO)
The Witcher is a crazy place these days. Between star Henry Cavill‘s departure from the Netflix fantasy to lead a new Superman film — only for it to be abruptly canned — and Liam Hemsworth’s subsequent casting, there is almost as much intrigue off-camera as there is in the novels of author Andrzej Sapkowski and popular video games on which they’re based.
Albany Herald
Maxi Jazz, lead singer of dance group Faithless, dies at 65
Maxi Jazz, the British musician best known as the lead vocalist for dance group Faithless, has died, according to the band. The band announced Jazz's passing in a Facebook post on Saturday. The singer, born Maxwell Fraser, was 65 years old. He died peacefully in his sleep on Friday night, according to Faithless' Twitter.
Albany Herald
BEN ROBERTS: Photograph encapsulates Phoebe's battle with COVID
I’ll never forget it. It’s an image that — more than anything else I saw in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic — encapsulates the heartbreaking reality of what our community and the Phoebe Family endured. I took the picture on an April evening in...
Comments / 0