The Owners Behind Valley Bar + Bottle Shop Are Bringing a New Restaurant to Sonoma
While the name of the upcoming eatery is still undecided, the location is confirmed for 18709 Arnold Drive — an address previously belonging to Delicious Dish.
sonomacountygazette.com
Ready for Sonoma coast crab?
When it comes to celebrating the winter holidays in Sonoma County, fresh crab is an important ingredient. If you've ever enjoyed a delicious plate of Dungeness crab on the Sonoma coast during December or January — perhaps with a side of mashed potatoes and coleslaw — you'll understand why locals consider it an essential part of their festive dining experience!
sonomamag.com
The Best New Restaurants in Sonoma County in 2022
Click through the above gallery for a peek at each restaurant and menu highlights. After two devastating years for the restaurant industry, independent restaurateurs who hung on by their fingernails through the pandemic hoped 2022 might be different. Instead, mounting inflation, staffing shortages, supply-chain problems and a general dearth of hope led to a wave of closures and disappointments.
Vehicle chased by Sonoma deputies leaves path of destruction; Driver jailed
SONOMA -- A man who led Sonoma County sheriff's deputies on a vehicle chase early Friday morning rammed a patrol vehicle and left a path of destruction before deputies shot at him with a less-than-lethal round and placed him under arrest.The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post the incident began just after 2 a.m. Friday when a Sonoma police deputy spotted a maroon Jeep driven by Luis Zamora-Corona on West Napa Street at 1st Street West in the City of Sonoma. The city contracts with the county sheriff's department to provide law enforcement services.The 32-year-old Zamora-Corona was wanted for...
sonomamag.com
Luma Bar and Eatery Opens in Petaluma
The long-awaited plant-focused restaurant from Shuckery owner Jazmine Lalicker has debuted on the Petaluma waterfront. Luma Bar and Eatery officially opened Sunday, Dec. 18. Filled with soft organic colors, modern furnishings and a spectacular new bar, the 3,600-square-foot space, including a heated patio overlooking the river, is unrecognizable from its former incarnation as Dempsey’s bar.
sfstandard.com
The New Rooftop Lounge You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out
A Christmas staycation in the Bay never looked so good. If you find yourself scouring Downtown San Francisco for last-minute gifts or wandering through Mid-Market’s holiday festivities, there’s a new rooftop lounge that sits atop the recently opened Canopy by Hilton hotel—near the Yerba Buena ice skating rink.
NBC Bay Area
Want to Live on a Private Island in the Bay? Richmond Lighthouse Looks for Keepers
On the surface, it may sound like a dream job. A charming bed and breakfast on a private island in the Bay is now looking for a pair of people to run the operation. The pair will have room and board, access to a boat, and split a six figure salary.
Third death announced in rural Sonoma county crash
SEBASTOPOL - A third person has died as a result of a pair of Jeeps crashing down an embankment Monday evening in rural Sonoma County, the man's family announced.Sebastopol resident Justin Gregori, 49, died of injuries he suffered Monday while trying to rescue another man and his three sons, whose car had overturned and slid down an embankment of roughly 150 feet.The father, 32-year-old Santa Rosa resident Matthew Sousa, and one of his sons, 7-year-old Jason Sousa, died as a result of the crash. Matthew Sousa's two other sons were hospitalized for injuries from the crash.Matthew Sousa and his sons...
ksro.com
Woman and Girl Steal Over 40 Gold Rings from Sonoma Jeweler
Police are on the hunt for a woman and girl who took more than $24-thousand worth of gold rings from a jewelry store in Sonoma. The robbery was caught on security cameras last Saturday. The woman took two displays with a total of about 40 gold rings, while the girl between the ages of 12 and 14 acted as her lookout. The woman put the rings in a bag and bolted out of the store. An employee says the robbery took no more than 35 seconds. Detectives are analyzing fingerprints left on a glass display case.
sonomamag.com
The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Santa Rosa
It’s been over three years since we set out to find the best doughnuts around town, so we hit the ground running with big appetites to find Santa Rosa’s standouts. While visiting some of our favorite doughnut shops and cafes, we tasted a variety of sweets, from fritters to cronuts. And, of course, each doughnut received a rating which considered not only flavor but freshness and appearance, too.
San Francisco Bay lighthouse seeks innkeeper 'couple' for 2-year job
For a knowledgeable, introverted duo, it's a pretty sweet gig.
Courthouse News Service
Wet end to 2022 possible as atmospheric river takes aim at West Coast
(CN) — As much of the United States reels from a paralyzing arctic blast, California and the West Coast is looking to the Pacific where an atmospheric river is shaping up to bring much needed rain to close out the year. A chance of showers begins across much of...
marinlocalnews.com
Meet Marin’s Dr. Miguel Delgado
Dr. Miguel Delgado, a cosmetic surgeon with offices in Novato and San Francisco, was recently featured in San Francisco Magazine as one of the best plastic surgeons in the Bay Area. Dr. Delgado’s Cosmetic Surgery Center provides private, concierge care in a state-of-the-art surgical facility on the Novato Community Hospital...
King tides expected to bring minor flooding next three days
(BCN) — The National Weather Service will be monitoring king tides Thursday to Saturday that will bring coastal flooding in the Bay Area. The tides will take place from Thursday to Saturday with tides peaking on Friday. King tides are a non-scientific term used to describe exceptionally high tides as Earth interacts with the gravitational […]
theatlasheart.com
The Best Ways to Get From San Francisco to Napa Valley [Ultimate Guide]
Discover the best ways to get from San Francisco to Napa Valley, whether you’re driving your own car, taking a guided tour, or going by public transport. If the chilly San Francisco fog is getting you down, escape to the sunshine and glamor of Northern California wine country in Napa Valley– if only for one day.
UCSF apologizes for prisoner experiments where doctors injected pesticides into inmates' veins
The unethical medical experiments in the 1960s and 1970s included putting pesticides and herbicides on prisoners' skin and injecting it into their veins.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa father, 7-year-old son die after Jeep overturns down embankment in Sonoma County
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa father and his 7-year-old son were among the victims killed in a crash Monday evening in rural Sonoma County, according to the victims' family. A third person also died while attempting to rescue the victims whose vehicle went down an embankment. Matthew Sousa,...
2 dead, 3 injured in horrific Sonoma County jeep crash
SONOMA COUNTY -- Two people were killed and three others injured Monday night when a jeep careened off a rural Sonoma County road and crashed into a ravine.The California Highway Patrol said the crash site northwest of Cazadero was so remote one of its helicopters joined first responders on ATVs to reach the victims.The jeep had crashed 300 feet into a ravine."Access to the area is difficult as firefighters are using ATVs to access the scene," the CHP posted in Facebook. Further complicating the rescue was a rapidly approaching fog bank.Two adults died in the crash. Three others -- including two children -- were airlifted to Bay Area hospitals. Their conditions were unknown.The names of the victims were being withheld pending notification of next of kin.CHP officers from the Santa Rosa office are investigating the crash."More information will be available in the morning as the scene is chaotic and the investigation has just begun," the CHP posted.
UCSF apologizes for prison inmate medical experiments in 60s, 70s
SAN FRANCISCO -- A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s, including putting pesticides and herbicides on the men's skin and injecting it into their veins. Two dermatologists at the University of California, San Francisco - one of whom remains at the university - conducted the experiments on men at the California Medical Facility, a prison hospital in Vacaville that's about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. The practice was halted in 1977. The university's Program for Historical Reconciliation issued a...
ksro.com
City of Santa Rosa Agrees to $55,000 in Fines Connected to Employee’s Death
The City Santa Rosa has reached a settlement over a 2020 electrical accident that killed a Laguna Treatment Plant employee. The Press Democrat reports that the city will pay $55,000 in fines to Cal/OSHA in connection with five citations including failure to de-energize the equipment at the plant, properly ground the equipment, conduct a staff briefing prior to work being performed, and to have an employee able to render immediate assistance. Daryl Clark died on September 20th, 2020 after being electrocuted by a subpanel. The 58-year-old Clark left behind his wife, four children, 12 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
