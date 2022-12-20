Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Houston family is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in HoustonBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Family sues HOA after woman dies because of toxic mold infestation at an apartment complex in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
‘Refrain’ due to ‘strain’: City officials in surrounding Houston areas ask residents to stop dripping faucets
HOUSTON – There has already been confusion on whether “to drip or not to drip” during this week’s “big chill,” but that may no longer be an issue because several local officials are asking people in the surrounding Houston areas to stop dripping their faucets as it can cause more harm than good at this time.
Harris County couple says apartment complex sewage problem ruined their Christmas
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Just imagine stepping out of bed onto a soaked rug surrounded by water… to find out that it came out of a toilet. “I don’t know if you stepped on that, but it’s like nasty," said tenant Alison Miller. She said that’s...
Houston woman fighting for her life after space heater catches fire inside home, HPD says
The woman's neighbors jumped into action and dragged her out of the blaze caused by a space heater she used because the home had no central air, according to her family.
Busted pipe leads to flooded apartments in west Houston
HOUSTON — Residents at an apartment complex in west Houston woke up to iced-out stairs and ice on the concrete after a burst pipe led to flooding. The residents at the Trails of Woodlake apartments said the water was leaking since 5 p.m. Friday, which led to several apartments flooding.
onscene.tv
Elderly Couple Killed During Two Alarm House Fire | Houston
HFD responded to reports of a house on fire. Arriving crews located a single story residence with heavy fire showing. Crews attempted to make entry but the front porch collapsed. Fire crews went to the back of the house to make entry. Crews located a male victim in the back...
Artists hoping to salvage work after fire intentionally set to Sawyer Yards studios, firefighters say
HOUSTON — Investigators are looking for the person who they said intentionally set fire to an art warehouse in Sawyer Yards Tuesday. This caused severe damage to most of the artwork inside the building at Winter Street Studio. The warehouse is home to dozen of local artists and some...
crossroadstoday.com
2 die in head-on collision in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – A Point Comfort man and a Houston man were both killed in a head-on collision on Dec. 21 in Jackson County, this being reported on by the Port Lavaca Wave. James Allen Mutchler, 67, of Point Comfort was killed when the Ford F-150 he was...
fox26houston.com
Man sitting by fire believed to have burned to death in 'tragic accident' in Houston
HOUSTON - A man sitting by a fire in a vacant lot in Houston is believed to have burned to death in a "tragic accident," police say. The incident was reported around 2:45 a.m. Friday when temperatures were below freezing. Officers and HFD responded to the 2700 block of Scott...
Detached garage fire accidentally caused by cats using electric blanket to stay warm, TWFD says
Officials said two residents inside the main house were uninjured, but the three cars inside the detached garage were destroyed.
Winter freeze sends Houston's bats falling from the Waugh Bridge in hypothermic shock
Experts say our ecosystem needs bats to eat pests like moths and mosquitoes. Here's how you can help save Houston's bat colony.
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze: Deer Park residents asked to conserve water
DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve. The City of Deer Park sent out a notice around 8 a.m. on Saturday that asked residents to stop dripping their faucets, check for leaks, and conserve water. In their...
fox26houston.com
Houston area plumbing companies busy responding to calls of frozen, busted pipes
HOUSTON - Plumbers across the Houston area are being overwhelmed with calls for service to fix busted frozen pipes. "It’s been crazy," said Mark Simecki, a technician with Abacus Plumbing. "We’re starting to see a high number of calls come in. The switchboard is full. We don’t have the power to get to all of them. We’re having to prioritize."
police1.com
‘You make our jobs worthwhile’: Burn survivor inspires LEOs while serving as an officer for a day
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — For 19-year-old Zaid Garcia, becoming a police officer has been a lifelong dream since he was 10 years old, but he always felt his dream might be out of reach. “I told her, ‘Mom, I think I can do it,’” Garcia told KPRC News. “To...
Houston car club prepares to deliver toys to children on Christmas Day
HOUSTON — Houston's Latin Fantasy Lowrider Car Club will host its 31st annual toy drive on Christmas Day. While many people were at home with family on Christmas Eve, the car club's members met at Shorty's Hydraulics for hours to prepare more than 3,000 goodie bags and pack more than 3,000 toys for children in low-income neighborhoods.
Man and woman in their 70s found dead after home went up in flames in southeast Houston
One of the couple's family members reportedly works in the call center for the Houston Fire Department and was on shift when the call for their loved ones' home came in.
Firefighters battling large fire at commercial park in Spring area
SPRING, Texas — Firefighters are battling a large fire at a commercial park off the North Freeway in the Spring area Friday morning, according to the Spring Fire Department. This started just before 5 a.m. near Booker Road just near the Grand Parkway. Spring firefighters are getting help from...
fox26houston.com
Houston Freeze cause more than 100 bats to freeze, fall onto Waugh Bridge
HOUSTON - The Houston Freeze is causing bats to freeze and fall from the Waugh Bridge Colony. The Houston Humane Society has launched a frozen bat rescue in an attempt to save more than 100 bats that have fallen. Humane Society bat expert, Mary Warwick, is looking to make the...
Family sues HOA after woman dies because of toxic mold infestation at an apartment complex in Houston
The family of a Houston woman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Harris County District Court after they say a toxic mold infestation took over the woman’s home when the homeowners association failed to make sure repairs were done correctly. The woman later developed cancer and died because of the mold the lawsuit alleges.
Couple killed in house fire identified as parents of HFD employee, neighbors say
HOUSTON — Fire officials are investigating after a heating unit may have started a deadly house fire in southeast Houston early Thursday, according to the Houston Fire Department. HFD said a husband and wife in their 70s were found dead in a home on Hemlock Street near Floral Street....
fox26houston.com
Dog causes traffic on I-45 in SE Houston, police called to apprehend
HOUSTON - How many policemen does it take to catch one dog? More than 5 police cars were on the scene to try and remove a dog from a freeway. Around 5 p.m., Houston police responded to a "traffic hazard" on Gulf Freeway at Fuqua. The reported traffic hazard turned out to be a black dog running around causing many to try and avoid the animal.
KHOU
Houston, TX
64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0