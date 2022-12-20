ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHOU

Busted pipe leads to flooded apartments in west Houston

HOUSTON — Residents at an apartment complex in west Houston woke up to iced-out stairs and ice on the concrete after a burst pipe led to flooding. The residents at the Trails of Woodlake apartments said the water was leaking since 5 p.m. Friday, which led to several apartments flooding.
onscene.tv

Elderly Couple Killed During Two Alarm House Fire | Houston

HFD responded to reports of a house on fire. Arriving crews located a single story residence with heavy fire showing. Crews attempted to make entry but the front porch collapsed. Fire crews went to the back of the house to make entry. Crews located a male victim in the back...
crossroadstoday.com

2 die in head-on collision in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – A Point Comfort man and a Houston man were both killed in a head-on collision on Dec. 21 in Jackson County, this being reported on by the Port Lavaca Wave. James Allen Mutchler, 67, of Point Comfort was killed when the Ford F-150 he was...
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze: Deer Park residents asked to conserve water

DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve. The City of Deer Park sent out a notice around 8 a.m. on Saturday that asked residents to stop dripping their faucets, check for leaks, and conserve water. In their...
fox26houston.com

Houston area plumbing companies busy responding to calls of frozen, busted pipes

HOUSTON - Plumbers across the Houston area are being overwhelmed with calls for service to fix busted frozen pipes. "It’s been crazy," said Mark Simecki, a technician with Abacus Plumbing. "We’re starting to see a high number of calls come in. The switchboard is full. We don’t have the power to get to all of them. We’re having to prioritize."
KHOU

Houston car club prepares to deliver toys to children on Christmas Day

HOUSTON — Houston's Latin Fantasy Lowrider Car Club will host its 31st annual toy drive on Christmas Day. While many people were at home with family on Christmas Eve, the car club's members met at Shorty's Hydraulics for hours to prepare more than 3,000 goodie bags and pack more than 3,000 toys for children in low-income neighborhoods.
fox26houston.com

Dog causes traffic on I-45 in SE Houston, police called to apprehend

HOUSTON - How many policemen does it take to catch one dog? More than 5 police cars were on the scene to try and remove a dog from a freeway. Around 5 p.m., Houston police responded to a "traffic hazard" on Gulf Freeway at Fuqua. The reported traffic hazard turned out to be a black dog running around causing many to try and avoid the animal.
