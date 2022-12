Redondo Beach City Manager Mike Witzansky will get a $15,000 raise and a year added to his contract, the city council decided last week. Councilman Zein Obagi, Jr., said that the agreement for Witzansky’s first year in the job “was almost too good of a deal (for the city),” noting that the city manager’s original salary of $250,000 per year was less than that of Manhattan Beach ($280,000), Torrance ($283,000) and El Segundo ($270,000).

