DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be seasonably cool with the light mist coming to and end. Temperatures bottom out in the middle 40s under cloudy skies. Thursday has a 30% chance for light rain throughout the day. Temperatures will climb to roughly 60 degrees. This will be the last seasonably warm day for a very long time. Thursday night brings an end to the rain as a cold front swings across the area and passes east of us by Friday morning ushering in seriously cold air. A little wintry mix is possible between midnight and 3 AM, but it shouldn’t cause road conditions to deteriorate wildly. Still, it’s good idea to take it slow in case any of the light rain has frozen on the roads and turned things icy.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO