Dothan, AL

wtvy.com

Wiregrass Gives Back submission form

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass Gives Back showcases organizations that are dedicated to giving back to the community. News 4′s Kinsley Centers wants to know your suggestions for Wiregrass Gives Back. If you have any organizations you'd like to see featured, fill out the form below.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Warming shelter opens and residents face frigid holiday temperatures

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Cold temperatures are here to stay in the Circle City this holiday weekend, which made it hard for some people to get out of bed. “I did not want to get up this morning,” Dothan resident, April Carpenter said. “My feet were nice and toasty and when I stood up I knew it was cold outside.”
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Paranormal investigation team films in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - If you've been in or around the Enterprise area, you know of the Rawls Hotel and Restaurant. The grand building is a staple of the City of Progress and is steeped in history. It's the rich historical aspect of the Rawls, and Enterprise as a...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Follow Santa’s journey on Christmas Eve!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Santa and his elves have been hard at work prepping for Christmas!. As he packs up his sleigh and takes to the skies this weekend, the U.S Airforce stays on the lookout to track when Santa is coming into town. While you set out your cookies...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion: Ashford vs Pike County

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- Pike County defeated Ashford to move on to the Hoops explosion championship.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion: Geneva County vs Chipley

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- Chipley defeated Geneva County to move onto the Holiday Explosion championship.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Coffee County missing person alert cancelled

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued to assist the Coffee County Sheriff's Office in locating 72-year-old Michael Otecia Matthews was cancelled just after midnight on Friday morning. No additional information is available at this time. ORIGINAL. COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Coffee...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Afternoon fire displaces one Dothan homeowner; no injuries reported

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An afternoon fire has displaced one Dothan homeowner. The call came down to the Dothan Fire Department as smoke was visible from the front and the back of the house on the 200 block of Kornegay Street in Dothan. When crews arrived, they found fire...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Local power outages during the extreme morning cold

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With the coldest weather in recent memory moving through the Wiregrass area, some residents are having issues with their power. Dothan Utilities is reporting only two outages in the city. Alabama Power is reporting three outages in the Enterprise area with 116 customers affected, and two...
wtvy.com

Weather-related power outages affecting Wiregrass customers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As a major batch of cold air and wind arrives into the Wiregrass region, we are getting some scattered reports of power outages across the viewing area. As of now, Dothan Utilities is only reporting 2 verified outages near the intersection of South Range Street and Oglethorpe Street.
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Missing man found safe in Coffee County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coffee County Sheriff's Office says a missing man has been found safe. Authorities say Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was found safe at the hospital. No other information about this case has been released.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

PHONE SCAM: Dothan Police warns citizens of money collection scam

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan Police say they have received reports of a phone scam from a number that looks like it’s from the City of Dothan Magistrates Office. According to the Dothan Police Department, the caller is identifying himself as a DPD Lieutenant wanting to collect money for warrants and to avoid arrest.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home

TROY, AL
TROY, AL
wdhn.com

Extremely frigid air is little more than a day away!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be seasonably cool with the light mist coming to and end. Temperatures bottom out in the middle 40s under cloudy skies. Thursday has a 30% chance for light rain throughout the day. Temperatures will climb to roughly 60 degrees. This will be the last seasonably warm day for a very long time. Thursday night brings an end to the rain as a cold front swings across the area and passes east of us by Friday morning ushering in seriously cold air. A little wintry mix is possible between midnight and 3 AM, but it shouldn’t cause road conditions to deteriorate wildly. Still, it’s good idea to take it slow in case any of the light rain has frozen on the roads and turned things icy.
DOTHAN, AL
Troy Messenger

Wiregrass Wolverines announce 2023 schedule

The Wiregrass Wolverines adult football team recently announced its schedule for the upcoming 2023 spring football season. The Wolverines features former high school and college players from throughout the Wiregrass and surrounding areas. The Wolverines will play in the Amateur to Professional Developmental Football League (APDFL) alongside teams from across the Southeast.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Truck crashes into the side of a Cowarts home

COWARTS, Ala (WDHN)— A truck crashed into a Cowarts home Wednesday afternoon after officials say the driver suffered a possible medical emergency. The truck struck the side of the home, causing significant damage to the corner of the home. According to officials on the scene, the driver crashed after...
COWARTS, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan woman dead after single-vehicle crash

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A late morning wreck on Tuesday in Houston County claimed the life of a Dothan woman. According to information released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), at around 10:45 a.m. on December 20, a 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara left the roadway on Willie Varnum Road around 6 miles northwest of Cottonwood. The vehicle struck a power pole, overturned, and then struck a tree.
DOTHAN, AL

