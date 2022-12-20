MINNEAPOLIS -- A person is dead and a firefighter is injured after a fire in north Minneapolis.Crews arrived at the scene of a 2 1/2 story boarded-up home on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue North a round 7 a.m. They started attacking the fire from the outside, but soon moved to an interior fire attack.Crews found a victim on the first floor and performed CPR. Paramedics arrived at the scene, but the victim was prounounced dead.A second alarm was called for assistance. One firefighter was injured after falling through a hole that burned through the floor. He was rescued by his crew and taken to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for second and third-degree burns. Crews are still working on extinguishing the fire.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO