Edina City Council rejects neighborhood restaurant proposal
A rendering of a 2,300-square-foot restaurant proposed to replace the former Kee's auto repair shop at 6016 Vernon. Ave. Courtesy of City of Edina. The Edina City Council voted Tuesday to reject a redevelopment proposal that would've transformed a former auto repair shop into a neighborhood restaurant. Local developers with...
willmarradio.com
SW MN overnight travel update: No Travel Advisories remain in 4 counties
(Willmar, MN) – At 5:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022, MnDOT shared they have reopened all state highways throughout District 8 in southwest Minnesota. However, all roads in three counties remain in a No Travel Advised status due to blowing and drifting snow: McLeod, Redwood, and Renville. A portion of Meeker County that includes Highway 15 south of Dassel, and Hwy 12 from Dassel to Cokato, are also included in the No Travel Advisory.
Body found near Elko New Market highway exit Friday
The Interstate-35 entrance from County Road 2 near Elko New Market. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Authorities in Scott County are investigating after a body was found near the Interstate-35 entrance ramp in New Market Township on Friday morning. Authorities responded to the scene along County...
fox9.com
Unsheltered man on the danger posed by extreme cold: ‘This just gets the coverage’
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was approaching 11 p.m. on Thursday night and the trickle of people arriving at the Ramsey County winter warming space in downtown St. Paul was beginning to increase, with small groups of men and a few women forming a line to check in at tables by the front door.
Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County
NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
ccxmedia.org
Six Maple Grove Businesses Fail Alcohol Compliance Checks, Blame Placed on Staffing Shortages
Six Maple Grove businesses face liquor license suspensions and fines after getting caught serving alcohol to minors during recent compliance checks conducted by police. Common themes heard for the failures range from staffing shortages to difficulties finding good employees. “I have been in this industry for 36 years, the last...
willmarradio.com
MnDot updates travel advisory, many roads in SW MN closed
(Willmar MN-) State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions. Excluding roads north and east of Willmar, a No Travel Advisory status remains on state highways in the following twelve southwest Minnesota counties due to reduced visibility and extreme temperatures: Chippewa, (portions of) Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, (portions of) Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine.
BREAKING: Mall of America on lockdown after reported shooting
Law enforcement responding to a reported shooting at Mall of America on Friday, Dec. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Police are investigating a shooting at Mall of America on Friday night. The mall went under lockdown shortly before 8 p.m., with the Bloomington Police Department...
Sheriff: Man found dead near interstate ramp in Elko New Market
SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a man was found dead near an exit ramp in Elko New Market on Friday morning.Scott County Sheriff's Office says they found the man near the northbound exit ramp from County Road 2 onto Interstate 35. An investigation is underway, and anyone with information can contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-445-1411.
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Police Respond to Two Extreme DWI Crash Cases
Driving in a Minnesota winter can be an adventure, as slippery roads and poor visibility can make even a short drive seem treacherous. “Our concern this year is with the impending storms and all the severe weather, that’s making it dangerous to travel,” said Plymouth Public Safety Director Erik Fadden. “It just compounds that danger level if somebody chooses to make a bad choice and drink and drive.”
KEYC
MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
ccxmedia.org
New Indian Restaurant Coming to Maple Grove
Dancing Ganesha, a restaurant that specializes in contemporary Indian cuisine, will be taking over the former Mongo’s Grill site on Fountains Drive. The owner operates two other Dancing Ganesha locations. One is near Loring Park in Minneapolis and another is in St. Louis Park. An opening date has not...
Eagan Police provide update on search for Bryce Borca
Eagan Police Department has provided its first update since early November concerning the search for missing 23-year-old Bryce Borca. "Over the past seven weeks, the Eagan Police Department has continued an active investigation into the disappearance of Bryce Borca," The Eagan Police Department posted Thursday. "The investigation has included an...
Hennepin County outlines plans for people experiencing homelessness in bitter cold
MINNEAPOLIS — The subzero temperatures are dangerous, especially for people who don't have permanent housing. According to Hennepin County, around 1,600 people are currently using shelters in our community. "I believe that homelessness is unacceptable and that we can do something about it," said David Hewitt, the county's Housing...
1 dead, firefighter suffers third-degree burns while battling north Minneapolis fire
MINNEAPOLIS -- A person is dead and a firefighter is injured after a fire in north Minneapolis.Crews arrived at the scene of a 2 1/2 story boarded-up home on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue North a round 7 a.m. They started attacking the fire from the outside, but soon moved to an interior fire attack.Crews found a victim on the first floor and performed CPR. Paramedics arrived at the scene, but the victim was prounounced dead.A second alarm was called for assistance. One firefighter was injured after falling through a hole that burned through the floor. He was rescued by his crew and taken to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for second and third-degree burns. Crews are still working on extinguishing the fire.
5 arrested in deadly shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — (AP) — Five people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season, police said Saturday. At an evening news...
School bus tips over on snow-covered Carver County road
CHASKA, Minn. – Twenty-two children were aboard a school bus that tipped over Wednesday afternoon west of the Twin Cities, with no injuries reported.The Carver County Sheriff's Office says at about 1:30 p.m., snowy conditions caused the bus driver to not see the edge of the road on 74th Street in Camden Township, which is about 10 miles west of Waconia.The bus then went into a ditch and flipped onto the driver's side. The district's bus transportation company sent several buses to the scene to help take students home.The driver was also not hurt. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.
One farmer set off a solar energy boom in rural Minnesota; 10 years later, here’s how it worked out
This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. CENTER CITY, Minnesota—It sounded absurd, the idea of spending a large sum of money to install solar panels in...
Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top
8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Pedestrian killed while crossing road in Oak Grove Township
A 73-year-old pedestrian was killed while crossing state Highway 35 on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 5:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on state Highway 35 near 1240th Street in Oak Grove Township. It was determined that...
