Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Storm passes this Christmas Eve but outages remain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are trying to get back to normal as many have been left without power... after a powerful storm hit just before this year’s holiday weekend. it was an experience that left many scrambling for last minute Christmas gifts. “We were not...
WCAX
Whiteout conditions on I-89, Temperatures hit bitter cold, warming shelters available
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters who trekked through treacherous road conditions on their Friday night commute home were met with whiteout conditions on Interstate 89. It deteriorated quickly as the temperature plummeted. If you have to hit the road, the agency of Transportation reminders. “Slow down. When you do come,...
WCAX
Reminding Vermonters about safety amid winter storm
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Those weathering the storm at home Friday, the Barre City Fire Department has some reminders about your safety. The fire department says for those staying at home, keep generators away from windows and your house if you lost power. Also consider candle safety, where you are burning them and for how long. If you’re burning fossil fuels of any kind for heat, make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are working. Fire officials say the most basic, but one of the most important tips of all -- check your smoke detectors.
WCAX
VTrans warns of rough roads following flash freeze, snow
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Road conditions worsened overnight as a flash freeze hit the region. If you do have to drive, be prepared for tough conditions. VTrans says they have 350 personnel working through the storm. About 280 plows should be on the roads this weekend. Wind makes for low...
WCAX
Grinch caught by Hinesburg Police
The Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Brattleboro Retreat are partnering on the state's first-of-its-kind telepsychiatry pilot program. The storm sent trees toppling down on top of cars and power lines creating a mess across our region. Vt. officials warn of dangerous flash freeze: ‘Be where you need to be...
WCAX
Freezing temperatures to create difficult driving conditions across the region
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Freezing temperatures will create slick roadways across our region Friday night. The governor urged Vermonters to get off the roads by 4 p.m. to keep people safe and give crews time to clear things. “Since this morning conditions have been deteriorating. And for the most part,...
WCAX
Burlington Public Works offers free salt to residents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is warning people about an impending flash freeze on the roads due to this storm. The Burlington Department of Public Works is loading up salt to hit the roads, but they are advising people to stay home. However, Burlington residents can get...
WCAX
Storm strikes Vermont: Be prepared to go days without power, state leaders warn
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are warning Vermonters about what they consider the most dangerous stage of this unusual winter storm. Thousands are without power, and leaders warn that for some, it could last for days. Heavy wind gusts blew over trees and knocked down power lines Friday morning....
WCAX
Snow-loaded trees expected to compound high wind threat
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Strong winds gusts upwards of 70 mph on Saturday could bring down trees and powerlines, leaving many in the dark and without heat. Our Cam Smith spoke with foresters and tree crews about the potential damage. “We are preparing our trucks, making sure everything is running...
WCAX
Winds rip roof off St. Albans Fire Department
ST. ALBANS TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders in Franklin County are dealing with their own storm damage while they work to help residents. Firefighters in St. Albans Town spent the morning helping with downed trees, some on power lines and others blocking roads. While they were out, Chief Harold...
WCAX
Wild weather forecast snarls holiday travel plans on planes, trains and highways
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An impending storm is expected to bring rain, snow and intense winds to our region. That’s led to canceled flights and trains, and triggered travel warnings across our region. Now, people are trying to reroute their holiday trips or making new plans to stay home.
WCAX
Is that trash or recycling? Sorting out the holiday heap
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the holidays are fun, there’s a lot of opportunity for waste, especially when it comes to wrapping up gifts and discarding packaging. But some of that can go in the recycling bin. Our Elissa Borden spoke with Michele Morris at the Chittenden Solid Waste...
WCAX
Region braces for powerful storm; Waterbury emergency ops center to open Friday
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A major winter storm expected to hit our region starting Thursday could cause power outages, dangerous driving, and other disruptions. Vermont Emergency Management is activating its Waterbury emergency command center Friday morning and urging people to make a plan now. Governor Phil Scott is expected to...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Shadow
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a super lovable cat? Meet Shadow! He’s the kind of cat where as soon as you plop down on the floor, all he wants is to be on your lap. He is on a special diet for IBS, so he needs a...
WCAX
Federal workers in parts of Vt., NH could get a pay raise
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Public servants in parts of Vermont and New Hampshire who live and work near Massachusetts may get paid Boston bucks. Vermont’s Congressional delegation is praising a recommendation from the President’s Pay Agent to include Windsor and Orange counties in Vermont, and Grafton and Sullivan counties in New Hampshire, in the Boston area locality pay region.
WCAX
Super Senior: Honey Solarz
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - A blanket of snow turns Stowe into a white, winter wonderland. Honey Solarz adds a little color. “Tons and tons of color,” Solarz said. The artist recently held an exhibit of her work at Mirror Mirror, a local spa. The 88-year-old Canadian had a home in Stowe for decades. Now, she frequently comes to visit her daughter, Susan Gayle. “I painted always. I love painting.”
WCAX
Holiday etiquette 101 with the Posts: Gifting
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When it comes to holiday parties, there’s a whole lot of etiquette involved. Whether it comes to party invitations, gifts, or tipping, The Emily Post Institute has you covered. Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the institute’s Dan Post Senning and Lizzy Post about some do’s and...
WCAX
Navigating homelessness in Clinton County
A blanket of snow turns Stowe into a white, winter wonderland. Honey Solarz adds a little color. St. Albans works to rebuild trust in city police after jailhouse assault. Officials in St. Albans say they have spent the last three years working to change the image of the city’s police department after a former officer was caught on camera assaulting a woman in custody.
WCAX
Year in review: Vermont high school sports
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This season’s winter sports teams are just getting warmed up for the season, and on the hardwood, all eyes on the reigning champion Knights. The Rice boys team locked up their third consecutive state crown this year, holding off Rutland down the stretch, and the girls team reached the mountaintop for the first time since 2012 in style, cruising to a 17-point win in Patrick Gym just one week prior. In D4, it was just meant to be for Blue Mountain, marching their way into the title game and needing every last second to win it. Jacob Dube, doing his thing, calling game at the buzzer, sealing eternal glory.
WCAX
Berlin surveillance photos
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Multiple people will be working through the court system after a slew of burglaries in Vermont.
Comments / 0