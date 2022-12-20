ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Storm passes this Christmas Eve but outages remain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are trying to get back to normal as many have been left without power... after a powerful storm hit just before this year’s holiday weekend. it was an experience that left many scrambling for last minute Christmas gifts. “We were not...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Reminding Vermonters about safety amid winter storm

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Those weathering the storm at home Friday, the Barre City Fire Department has some reminders about your safety. The fire department says for those staying at home, keep generators away from windows and your house if you lost power. Also consider candle safety, where you are burning them and for how long. If you’re burning fossil fuels of any kind for heat, make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are working. Fire officials say the most basic, but one of the most important tips of all -- check your smoke detectors.
BARRE, VT
WCAX

VTrans warns of rough roads following flash freeze, snow

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Road conditions worsened overnight as a flash freeze hit the region. If you do have to drive, be prepared for tough conditions. VTrans says they have 350 personnel working through the storm. About 280 plows should be on the roads this weekend. Wind makes for low...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Grinch caught by Hinesburg Police

The Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Brattleboro Retreat are partnering on the state's first-of-its-kind telepsychiatry pilot program. The storm sent trees toppling down on top of cars and power lines creating a mess across our region. Vt. officials warn of dangerous flash freeze: ‘Be where you need to be...
HINESBURG, VT
WCAX

Burlington Public Works offers free salt to residents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is warning people about an impending flash freeze on the roads due to this storm. The Burlington Department of Public Works is loading up salt to hit the roads, but they are advising people to stay home. However, Burlington residents can get...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Snow-loaded trees expected to compound high wind threat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Strong winds gusts upwards of 70 mph on Saturday could bring down trees and powerlines, leaving many in the dark and without heat. Our Cam Smith spoke with foresters and tree crews about the potential damage. “We are preparing our trucks, making sure everything is running...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Winds rip roof off St. Albans Fire Department

ST. ALBANS TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders in Franklin County are dealing with their own storm damage while they work to help residents. Firefighters in St. Albans Town spent the morning helping with downed trees, some on power lines and others blocking roads. While they were out, Chief Harold...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Is that trash or recycling? Sorting out the holiday heap

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the holidays are fun, there’s a lot of opportunity for waste, especially when it comes to wrapping up gifts and discarding packaging. But some of that can go in the recycling bin. Our Elissa Borden spoke with Michele Morris at the Chittenden Solid Waste...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Shadow

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a super lovable cat? Meet Shadow! He’s the kind of cat where as soon as you plop down on the floor, all he wants is to be on your lap. He is on a special diet for IBS, so he needs a...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Federal workers in parts of Vt., NH could get a pay raise

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Public servants in parts of Vermont and New Hampshire who live and work near Massachusetts may get paid Boston bucks. Vermont’s Congressional delegation is praising a recommendation from the President’s Pay Agent to include Windsor and Orange counties in Vermont, and Grafton and Sullivan counties in New Hampshire, in the Boston area locality pay region.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Super Senior: Honey Solarz

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - A blanket of snow turns Stowe into a white, winter wonderland. Honey Solarz adds a little color. “Tons and tons of color,” Solarz said. The artist recently held an exhibit of her work at Mirror Mirror, a local spa. The 88-year-old Canadian had a home in Stowe for decades. Now, she frequently comes to visit her daughter, Susan Gayle. “I painted always. I love painting.”
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Holiday etiquette 101 with the Posts: Gifting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When it comes to holiday parties, there’s a whole lot of etiquette involved. Whether it comes to party invitations, gifts, or tipping, The Emily Post Institute has you covered. Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the institute’s Dan Post Senning and Lizzy Post about some do’s and...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Navigating homelessness in Clinton County

A blanket of snow turns Stowe into a white, winter wonderland. Honey Solarz adds a little color. St. Albans works to rebuild trust in city police after jailhouse assault. Officials in St. Albans say they have spent the last three years working to change the image of the city’s police department after a former officer was caught on camera assaulting a woman in custody.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Year in review: Vermont high school sports

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This season’s winter sports teams are just getting warmed up for the season, and on the hardwood, all eyes on the reigning champion Knights. The Rice boys team locked up their third consecutive state crown this year, holding off Rutland down the stretch, and the girls team reached the mountaintop for the first time since 2012 in style, cruising to a 17-point win in Patrick Gym just one week prior. In D4, it was just meant to be for Blue Mountain, marching their way into the title game and needing every last second to win it. Jacob Dube, doing his thing, calling game at the buzzer, sealing eternal glory.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Berlin surveillance photos

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Multiple people will be working through the court system after a slew of burglaries in Vermont.
BERLIN, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy