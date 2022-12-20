The original Arduboy made headlines as a credit card-sized handheld you could keep tucked away in your wallet for gaming emergencies, but it was also a great way to get started coding through the Arduino platform. The Arduboy Mini offers the same experience—8-bit gaming and portability—in an even smaller device. It’s also full guts out, so it encourages hardware hacking, too. Its creator is bringing it to consumers next year through a Kickstarter campaign, but we got some hands on time with an early sample of the hardware.

