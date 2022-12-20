Katy Rodgers, assistant director for Project ECHO Idaho at the University of Idaho WWAMI Medical Education Program, is passionate about helping Idaho’s health care providers connect, while learning more about evidence-based treatments and practices for their patients. Since Project ECHO’s inception four years ago, the organization has hosted 15 different series that have engaged over 6,000 people, helping them earn nearly 20,000 hours of free continuing education credit.

