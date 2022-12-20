Read full article on original website
Marshall joins Holland & Hart
Holland & Hart has announced that private client and tax attorney Nicholas Marshall has joined the firm as a partner in Boise. Marshall provides pragmatic estate planning and tax advice to high net worth individuals, guiding clients through the process of creating tax-efficient estate plans that protect and preserve wealth for their intended beneficiaries. He ...
Nathan Green – Powerlist – Health Care
In the course of his career, Nathan Green, a fellowship-trained cardiologist and skilled medical executive, has not only made strides in his clinical practice but also as a leader in large health systems. Green is currently practicing at Saltzer Health’s Ten Mile Medical Campus in Meridian, where he brings over...
Katy Rodgers – Powerlist – Health Care
Katy Rodgers, assistant director for Project ECHO Idaho at the University of Idaho WWAMI Medical Education Program, is passionate about helping Idaho’s health care providers connect, while learning more about evidence-based treatments and practices for their patients. Since Project ECHO’s inception four years ago, the organization has hosted 15 different series that have engaged over 6,000 people, helping them earn nearly 20,000 hours of free continuing education credit.
Noah Harper – Powerlist – Health Care
Noah Harper’s career and educational background have spanned across a few different organizations, ultimately bringing him to Boise in 2015 to take a position as a lab specialist at Idaho State University (ISU). Harper now serves as the interim lab manager and bioskills supervisor in the L.S. and Aline...
Scott Christensen – Powerlist – Health Care
Scott Christensen, vice president of hospital operations at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, said he is driven by his passion to see people smile, relieved of pain or suffering, and getting answers to the why of health care needs. “In speaking of satisfaction, this is what drives me,”...
Sarah Wright – Powerlist – Health Care
Sarah Wright has been passionate about epidemiology since she was little. “I was like, ‘That’s a job you can do? That’s awesome,’” she described of her childhood experience reading books like Outbreak. However, growing up, Wright did not immediately pursue her childhood dream. Wright went...
Mabel Dobbs – Powerlist – Health Care
Rural Idaho communities frequently have few resources available to support cancer patients, caregivers, survivors and loved ones touched by cancer. Enter Angel Wings. In Weiser, Mabel Dobbs, executive director since 2018, guides volunteers who reach out to those needing support services. Volunteer drivers transport patients to cancer treatment centers throughout the Treasure Valley. The 501(c)3 nonprofit serves ...
