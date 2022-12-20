ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Freight train carrying iron ore derails in California

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jpMxXSF00

A freight train carrying iron ore derailed Tuesday morning in Southern California, officials said.

About 23 cars of the Union Pacific train derailed around 8 a.m. in the city of Victorville, more than 65 miles (104.61 kilometers) northeast of downtown Los Angeles, according to the railroad.

No one was injured and the cause of the derailment is under investigation, a spokesperson for the railroad said in an email.

About half of the 23 cars fell over to their sides. The track is closed for traffic and it was not immediately clear when it would reopen.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara County pot grow in line to be largest in California

A Santa Barbara County cannabis farm could become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation site in California. [Pacific Coast Business Times]. Farming First Holdings obtained permitting for a 134-acre outdoor cannabis farm located near Los Alamos. Previously, Glass House Brands’ 125-acre operation in Camarillo had the potential to be the largest marijuana farm in the state.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Cars mangled after Union Pacific freight train derails in Victorville

A Union Pacific train derailed in Victorville on Tuesday morning. About 23 freight cars derailed near Stoddard Wells and Highway 18, confirmed Union Pacific officials. The incident left at least half of the cars completely destroyed and overturned on their side. No injuries were reported and the derailment’s cause remains under investigation. The track was […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Airlines temporarily suspends flights through Seattle, Portland

An Alaska judge has ruled that a state lawmaker with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group is eligible to hold office. Friday's top stories and headlines across Alaska. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’ program following student busing issues. Updated: 4 hours ago. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’...
ALASKA STATE
theevreport.com

Nikola Tre FCEV Receives CARB Executive Order

California HVIP Incentive Program Eligibility Underway. PHOENIX – Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero tailpipe emission transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, announced that it has received a California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) Zero Emission Powertrain (“ZEP”) Executive Order that is a requirement for Nikola’s Tre hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (“FCEV”) to be eligible for CARB’s Hybrid and Zero Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (“HVIP”) program. Following receipt of this Executive Order, Nikola has applied for the Nikola Tre FCEV eligibility as an authorized vehicle under the HVIP program for a base incentive valued at $240,000 per FCEV truck.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Over 20 Union Pacific Cars Derail in Victorville

About 23 cars from a Union Pacific Train derailed on the east side of Victorville on Tuesday. The derailment happened at 8 a.m. near Stoddard Wells and Highway 18. Authorities say about half of the cars were on their side. The cars were carrying iron ore. Union Pacific crews are...
VICTORVILLE, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Animation shows deadly Northern California earthquake’s shockwave roll across the US

If you’ve wondered how earthquake aftershocks work, this animation might help you visualize it. The animation shows the shock wave from the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit Northern California as it rolled across North America and lit up sensitive seismic stations in its path. At least two people died and 12 were injured after the earthquake rattled Humboldt County, according to The Sacramento Bee.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

(VIDEO) Removal of Obsolete Concrete Dam on South Fork Eel Tributary Opens Nine Miles of Wild Fish Habitat

Cedar Creek Fish Passage - Project Update from California Trout on Vimeo. Nine miles of wild fish habitat on a South Fork Eel River tributary, blocked for more than 60 years, is now accessible once again thanks to a fish passage restoration project recently completed by California Trout, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and partners. Cedar Creek provides a significant portion of the cold water that flows into the Eel River’s South Fork in the summer. With the removal of an 8-foot-high dam on the creek, migratory Chinook salmon, coho salmon, steelhead and Pacific lamprey will have improved access to the creek during all their life stages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
travellemming.com

13 Best Malls in Southern California for 2023 (By a Local)

There are more malls in Southern California than in any other American state. To say that California locals love shopping would be an understatement. As a Southern California local, I can confirm that statement by a landslide. I grew up shopping at some of the most famous malls in the country, some of which were only an hour’s drive away.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Three western states to mandate electric vehicles, phasing out combustion engines

Advanced Clean Cars II is a set of rules that lay the groundwork for automakers to increase production of zero emission vehicles. In Oregon, the rules go into effect immediately, building on a previous rule scheduled to end in 2025. Automakers will have two years to plan for the first compliance step that comes with model year 2026 passenger vehicles.
OREGON STATE
CBS San Francisco

Local crab fishermen face challenges with late start to season

SAN FRANCISCO -- Crab fishermen who have been anxiously waiting for state officials to announce the start to the fishing season will still face a number of challenges when they can finally drop their traps next weekend.The commercial crabbing industry has been hit especially hard this year.  The California Department of Fish and Wildlife delayed the season three times already because of humpback whales in the area. On Thursday, officials announced commercial crabbing can begin on Dec. 31.It's been a long wait for local crabbers desperate for some much needed revenue. Every crab pot is checked and readjusted as Captain Matt...
CALIFORNIA STATE
knewsradio.com

Homeless Issue Still Making Headlines In California

Homeless man sitting with hands outstretched seeking a handout. Photo from Alpha Media Palm Springs CA. The latest numbers from the U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development are a sobering dose of reality for California. The Homelessness Assessment Report shows California accounts for half of all unsheltered people in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

952K+
Followers
200K+
Post
552M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy