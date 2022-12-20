Restaurants Open in Lafayette on Christmas Day

Christmas is a time to gather with family and friends around a dinner table to make memories and enjoy each other’s company.

If you are like me and aren’t a fan of cooking a large dinner then you might be looking for a restaurant that is open on Christmas Day.

There aren’t many restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day and most are only open part of the day but here are a few options that you might like.

Here are the restaurants in Lafayette that will be open on Christmas Day this year:

IHOP

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

google maps

Tokyo Japanese Steak House

Google Maps

Masala Indian Kitchen

Google Maps

Waffle House

Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Saltgrass Steakhouse

Google Maps

Picadilly Cafeteria