Lafayette, LA

Restaurants Open in Lafayette on Christmas Day

 5 days ago

Christmas is a time to gather with family and friends around a dinner table to make memories and enjoy each other’s company.

If you are like me and aren’t a fan of cooking a large dinner then you might be looking for a restaurant that is open on Christmas Day.

There aren’t many restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day and most are only open part of the day but here are a few options that you might like.

Here are the restaurants in Lafayette that will be open on Christmas Day this year:

IHOP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTcNQ_0jpMxVgn00
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WysGx_0jpMxVgn00
google maps

Tokyo Japanese Steak House

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28wSeU_0jpMxVgn00
Google Maps

Masala Indian Kitchen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MHdhp_0jpMxVgn00
Google Maps

Waffle House

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bikos_0jpMxVgn00
Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Saltgrass Steakhouse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O9G5c_0jpMxVgn00
Google Maps

Picadilly Cafeteria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FHbFY_0jpMxVgn00
Google Maps

LAFAYETTE, LA
