ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China stages drills, citing U.S.-Taiwan provocation

BEIJING, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China's military said it conducted drills in the sea and airspace near Taiwan on Sunday in response to an unspecified U.S.-Taiwanese provocation. "We will take all necessary steps to defend sovereignty, territorial integrity," the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army said in a statement, without giving more details.
Leader Telegram

Pope's lament: Icy winds of war buffet humanity at Christmas

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis used his Christmas message Sunday to lament the "icy winds of war” buffeting humanity and to make an impassioned plea for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine, a 10-month-old conflict he decried as “senseless.” At noon local time, Francis delivered the traditional “Urbi et Orbi'' (Latin for "'to the city and to the world”) speech from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica. ...
AFP

Suspect in Paris shooting admits to 'pathological' hatred of foreigners

A French man suspected of killing three Kurds in Paris has confessed to a "pathological" hatred for foreigners, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Sunday. Beccuau said in a statement that the suspect was "depressive" and "suicidal" and said he "wanted to kill foreigners" after a robbery in his home in 2016.

Comments / 0

Community Policy