Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview aired on Sunday.
2 Texas businessmen pitched Trump on plan to overturn 2020 election, Jan. 6 report reveals
Two Texas businessmen, with ties to former Gov. Rick Perry, met with former President Donald Trump a week after the 2020 election and presented him with a fringe theory that state legislatures could overturn election results, according to the congressional report on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that was released Thursday.
GOP senators slam McConnell, Republican colleagues for supporting omnibus
Republican Sens. Ron Johnson (Wis.) and Mike Lee (Utah) slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and their GOP colleagues on Sunday for supporting the $1.7 trillion omnibus package that Congress sent to President Biden’s desk on Friday. The GOP senators had argued it would have been better to wait for the GOP to take…
China stages drills, citing U.S.-Taiwan provocation
BEIJING, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China's military said it conducted drills in the sea and airspace near Taiwan on Sunday in response to an unspecified U.S.-Taiwanese provocation. "We will take all necessary steps to defend sovereignty, territorial integrity," the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army said in a statement, without giving more details.
Pope's lament: Icy winds of war buffet humanity at Christmas
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis used his Christmas message Sunday to lament the "icy winds of war” buffeting humanity and to make an impassioned plea for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine, a 10-month-old conflict he decried as “senseless.” At noon local time, Francis delivered the traditional “Urbi et Orbi'' (Latin for "'to the city and to the world”) speech from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica. ...
2022 Was an Astonishing Year. Let’s Unpack It in 22 Stories.
POLITICO Magazine editors pick the stories that best explain a remarkable year — and offer a hint of what might come next.
Suspect in Paris shooting admits to 'pathological' hatred of foreigners
A French man suspected of killing three Kurds in Paris has confessed to a "pathological" hatred for foreigners, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Sunday. Beccuau said in a statement that the suspect was "depressive" and "suicidal" and said he "wanted to kill foreigners" after a robbery in his home in 2016.
