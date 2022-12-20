ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geauga County, OH

3 high-end cars stolen from showroom floor of Chardon dealership

By Catherine Ross
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kMKN7_0jpMxKE200

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three-high end vehicles stolen directly from a dealership’s showroom floor this week.

Deputies responded to Junction Auto at U.S. Route 322 and Ohio Route 44 around 2:15 a.m. Monday after a passerby reported suspicious activity in the dealership’s parking lot. When the deputies arrived several minutes later, a group of thieves had already left the scene.

“I think it all happened in less than five minutes. They were in the dealership, got the keys and drove them right out the dealership front doors,” said Geauga County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Tom Rowan.

He explained the group left with a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, a Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack and a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. According to the dealership’s website, the three vehicles are collectively worth more than $218,000.

Rowan said a fourth vehicle was found running at the scene, which investigators believe was used to push or pull one of the stolen vehicles through the showroom door. They think the brazen theft was likely planned in advance.

“They can target the place and scope it out and look for things and determine whether or not and when they can come back and get them,” Rowan said. “It probably took a little time and effort.”

The sheriff’s office alerted neighboring agencies to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicles. A short time later, several Chester Township police officers spotted the cars heading west on Mayfield Road with a fourth vehicle.

“By the time the vehicles got to Mayfield and Caves road, all four were in excess of 100mph,” said Chester Twp. Police Chief Craig Young. “They were traveling so quickly that they couldn’t really tell what type of vehicles they were.”

The two cruisers followed the cars for less than a minute before ending the high speed chase.

“As soon as our officers initiated the pursuit and they saw those tail lights leaving Chesterland, they terminated the pursuit. They were never in close proximity to the vehicles due to the high rate of speed,” Young said.

Investigators said the stolen vehicles were last seen heading toward Cuyahoga County and believe they likely went opposite directions when they reached I-271.

Junction Auto management told News 5 it could not comment on the ongoing investigation.

The sheriff’s office plans to prosecute the thieves on a variety of charges, including grand theft auto, burglary and vandalism.

“There’s a whole slew of charges they’re looking at,” Rowan said.

He added, Geauga County will work with nearby agencies to look for the stolen vehicles.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 12

Smitty
4d ago

You would think that they would hide a simple $20 tracker on the expensive highly stolen cars till sold. They are already in a shipping container ready to leave the country. Or parted out.

Reply(2)
7
Doug Heath
3d ago

A couple of dealerships in my area have security people on premises at night. Also have heavy metal gates at the entrances and exits that are locked non business hours.

Reply
2
Related
Cleveland.com

Woman stopped for drunk driving pulls into police station lot, nearly backs into officer: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- OVI: Lee Road. At 8:10 p.m. Dec. 17, officers observed a Toyota car traveling slowly and impeding the flow of traffic on Lee Road, near Van Aken Boulevard. Officers initiated their overhead lights and sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle as it traveled into the restricted police department parking lot.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

‘They will get you’: Vehicle theft surges in Cuyahoga County suburbs, as thieves steal Kias and Hyundais

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Julianne Mellon’s stolen Kia Forte was branded by a pair of teenagers who made off with her car from Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood. “I feel violated,” she said of the incident that took place Oct. 8. “I woke up, and my car was gone. My neighbor’s car was also broken into. It’s just ridiculous. Windows were shattered, and everything inside the car was stolen. They took everything. And they used my red Sharpie marker and wrote, ‘Cle Kia Boyz’ all over,” a reference to the social media craze that has dubbed thieves “Kia Boyz.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Stolen car recovered in Cleveland: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Riverside Drive. A resident called the police department at 12:33 p.m. on Dec. 15 to report discovering her vehicle was missing. The Cleveland Police Department contacted the Lakewood Police Department at 12:48 p.m. to report they found the vehicle with broken-out windows on W. 28th Street in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Hitchhiker’s journey ends at jail: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

Police went to the Pearl Road intersection at 10:18 a.m. Dec. 14 for a man soliciting for a ride. They went there and saw him get into a pick-up truck. Police stopped the truck. They explained to the driver the reason for the stop. The hitchhiker had several active warrants in the area. Most of them were for thefts. He was taken into custody and searched before he was placed into the cruiser. Police found several new items on the man. He said they were his, but later admitted he took them from store outside the city. The man was transported to another city where he was transferred to a different jurisdiction who had warrants on him. The man had a wrench set, batters, earbuds and epoxy putty on him.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman victim of carjacking in her driveway: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Elbon Road. At 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, police were dispatched to a home where a woman reported that, as she pulled her car into her driveway, a group of four or five males walked up to her vehicle. One of the males showed a gun and demanded the woman’s car. A suspect grabbed the keys from the woman’s possession and pushed her to the ground.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Car crashes into Maple Heights apartment building, killing resident inside

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — One woman is dead after a car crashed into a Maple Heights apartment building Thursday afternoon. According to police, the victim was inside her home on the 5000 block of Lee Road when the vehicle smashed through the building and struck her. She later died from her injuries, while the driver of the car was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy