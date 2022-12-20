ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Johnstown mom encourages others to pay it forward in honor of son

By Maggie Smolka
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XRNir_0jpMx0el00

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — When Noreen Conahan’s son, Dallas Beauregard, would leave for school she would tell him, “go be shiny.”

It’s a phrase that now hangs on her door in Johnstown in his honor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OHwT7_0jpMx0el00

“Go be shiny and pay it forward,” Conahan explained. “So it’s a reminder to us every day when we walk out the door to do the same thing.”

Last September, at just 25, Beauregard was killed in a motorcycle accident, which left Conahan searching for ways to heal.

“It’s a scar that is there now,” Conahan said. “Before it was a gaping hole that didn’t feel like it would ever heal. And I know that there is a scar there, but I feel like I have a purpose to carry on his legacy and that helps heal.”

Looking for ways to keep spreading the good that her son brought to the world, Conahan started “ Project Go Be Shiny ” a pay-it-forward movement.

“In the drive-thru, you pay for the car behind you,” Conahan said. “And you hand a card and just let them know that you already paid for their meal.”

Click for more Making it Matter stories

Conahan looks back at pictures often. Every little memory pieces together a perfect image of how the Navy veteran lived his life helping others. She doesn’t want Beauregard to disappear, but rather she started “Project Go Be Shiny” to keep his legacy alive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nWEVX_0jpMx0el00

“I don’t want him to be forgotten,” Conahan said with tears in her eyes. “I just want his legacy to carry on of who he was as a person. He was a good man that did good things for so many people.”

However, her initiative reaches even further.

Robert Curcio is a teacher at Johnstown High School where Beauregard graduated from. While in high school, Beauregard helped Curcio start an iPhone screen repair service, which is still at the school. Curcio believes Beauregard has made him a better person, still to this day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AHThq_0jpMx0el00

“I am a better person and I think this school is better for having Dallas here as a student,” Curcio said.

To let his memory live on in a way he would have loved, each year Curcio and Conahan will give a scholarship to a student who shares Beauregard’s same passion for technology.

“If they can become anything like Dallas they will have a very, very successful life and career,” Curcio explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ScF8C_0jpMx0el00

Throughout his life, Beauregard got to show others the impact others can make by paying it forward. One of the last gifts he was able to give was his eyes as he was an organ donor.

“Who Dallas was as a person was always being shiny,” Conahan smiled.

Now, with his mom on a mission, we’ll continue seeing Beauregard shine bright.

“I know Dallas wants me to be okay,” Conahan said. “And I can do things for him and I’m going to be okay.”

There is a “Project Go Be Shiny” card that you can hand out when you do acts of kindness and it asks you to please pay it forward.

You can contact Conahan on her Facebook page and she can mail the cards to you. There is also a picture that you can print out.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Conahan encourages everyone to use the #ProjectGoBeShiny so we can all see the good things that are being done.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

12-year-old ‘Grinch’ raising money for families in need

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A young girl in Curwensville is putting her own spin on the Christmas classic movie, The Grinch. 12-year-old Avah Dixon is better known around her community as The Grinch when she puts on the green suit during the holiday season. However, her Grinch costume doesn’t mean her heart is two […]
CURWENSVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Giant Eagle Secret Santa surprises customers with $100 bills

BRADDOCK HILLS, Pa. — A shopping surprise for a local couple at giant eagle Thursday night. A Secret Santa walked out of the store at Ardmore and Yost Boulevard in Braddock Hills and started handing out $100 dollar bills to strangers. After that, he just kept walking. "I have...
BRADDOCK, PA
WTAJ

Man buying breakfast for Denny’s customers on Christmas Eve

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking to score a free breakfast over Christmas weekend you’re in luck, all thanks to one man’s generosity. Resident Victor Ruggery is paying for the meals of the first 100 customers at the Altoona Denny’s in Park Hills Plaza on Saturday, Dec. 24 starting at 7 a.m. This isn’t […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Meals on Wheels driver delivers more than meals

CURWENSVILLE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Inside the Mature Resources Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging’s Curwensville office, you’ll find workers preparing hundreds of fresh meals for the agency’s Meals on Wheels and More program. The meals are then loaded into vans every Monday through Friday. “Everyone gets a cold pack and everyone gets a […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Receiving drug and alcohol help during the holidays

(WTAJ)–While some people see the holidays as a joyous time, others it can bring out triggers and emotions. Those that struggle with mental health, drug and alcohol abuse may have a feeling of isolation. Also, different memories and activity can lead someone down the wrong path of recovery. Incoming Executive Director of the Blair County […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

One dead in house fire in Derry Township

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that one person has died in a house fire in Derry Township Saturday afternoon. The Westmoreland County coroner was called shortly before 5 p.m. to Pizza Barn Road. Initial reports were for entrapment of an individual on...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Micro-preemie home for Christmas after beating all odds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's no place like home for the holidays, and one family couldn't feel happier to sleep in their own beds."They would prepare us for an upcoming situation that he was going through and he would prove them wrong and just power through it. I said he's a tough little guy, and it just shows you that will to survive and pull through," said dad Ryan Crowell.Baby boy Silas entered the world four months early. Mom Lauren Crowell didn't even get close to reaching her summer July due date."I had been diagnosed with a subchorionic hematoma," Lauren said....
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

UPMC Altoona celebrates Hanukkah with candle-lighting ceremony

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — UPMC Altoona is bringing light to the celebration of light by marking the third day of Hanukkah. On Tuesday morning, the hospital held a candle-lighting ceremony with a large menorah in the lobby to honor the Jewish holiday. Rabbi Audrey Korotkin of the Temple Beth Israel said having the menorah is […]
ALTOONA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. teen arrested, charged with stabbing, choking her mother

A Cambria County teen has been arrested after reportedly attacking her mother, according to the Johnstown police department. WJAC reports that officers were dispatched to a home on Boyd Avenue in Johnstown after the mother of 18-year-old Serenity Conahan called to report she had been stabbed. Upon arrival, police found the victim with a stab wound on her wrist, laceration on her neck and other minor injuries.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Updates on Closures & Restrictions in Jefferson, Clarion Counties

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock is...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Merakey High Point center sets up Toy Drive for foster children

DUBOIS, Pa (WTAJ) — Merakey High Point Center employees gathered Tuesday to prepare gifts for foster children in the area. More than 200 kids in Merakey’s Foster Care Program will receive gifts this year through the Merakey Foundation. Employees in DuBois prepared tons of gifts to help gift back to the community. “It feels great […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone cheerleader performing in London New Year’s parade

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Junior Tyrone High School Cheerleader Mercedes Miller has been cheerleading since she was in the seventh grade. Now, her talents are heading to the international stage at London’s New Year’s Day parade. Miller would be one of a thousand varsity cheerleaders making the trip this year. She auditioned for the role […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

SEIA union nurses approve deal with UPMC Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fight over nurse staffing issues at a hospital in Altoona that goes back to the summer is finally over. The Altoona UPMC nurse’s union, SEIA Healthcare, voted yes Wednesday night on a three-year contract starting in January, after the medical center and the union agreed on the deal on Monday. […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Former Local Businessman Accused of Having Inappropriate Relationship with Teen Employee Waives Hearing

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – The man who formerly owned Uncle Buck’s Creations in Clearfield is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teenage employee. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Kevin Michael Legenski, 39, of Curwensville is charged with felony unlawful contact with...
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy