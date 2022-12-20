Johnstown mom encourages others to pay it forward in honor of son

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — When Noreen Conahan’s son, Dallas Beauregard, would leave for school she would tell him, “go be shiny.”

It’s a phrase that now hangs on her door in Johnstown in his honor.

“Go be shiny and pay it forward,” Conahan explained. “So it’s a reminder to us every day when we walk out the door to do the same thing.”

Last September, at just 25, Beauregard was killed in a motorcycle accident, which left Conahan searching for ways to heal.

“It’s a scar that is there now,” Conahan said. “Before it was a gaping hole that didn’t feel like it would ever heal. And I know that there is a scar there, but I feel like I have a purpose to carry on his legacy and that helps heal.”

Looking for ways to keep spreading the good that her son brought to the world, Conahan started “ Project Go Be Shiny ” a pay-it-forward movement.

“In the drive-thru, you pay for the car behind you,” Conahan said. “And you hand a card and just let them know that you already paid for their meal.”

Conahan looks back at pictures often. Every little memory pieces together a perfect image of how the Navy veteran lived his life helping others. She doesn’t want Beauregard to disappear, but rather she started “Project Go Be Shiny” to keep his legacy alive.

“I don’t want him to be forgotten,” Conahan said with tears in her eyes. “I just want his legacy to carry on of who he was as a person. He was a good man that did good things for so many people.”

However, her initiative reaches even further.

Robert Curcio is a teacher at Johnstown High School where Beauregard graduated from. While in high school, Beauregard helped Curcio start an iPhone screen repair service, which is still at the school. Curcio believes Beauregard has made him a better person, still to this day.

“I am a better person and I think this school is better for having Dallas here as a student,” Curcio said.

To let his memory live on in a way he would have loved, each year Curcio and Conahan will give a scholarship to a student who shares Beauregard’s same passion for technology.

“If they can become anything like Dallas they will have a very, very successful life and career,” Curcio explained.

Throughout his life, Beauregard got to show others the impact others can make by paying it forward. One of the last gifts he was able to give was his eyes as he was an organ donor.

“Who Dallas was as a person was always being shiny,” Conahan smiled.

Now, with his mom on a mission, we’ll continue seeing Beauregard shine bright.

“I know Dallas wants me to be okay,” Conahan said. “And I can do things for him and I’m going to be okay.”

There is a “Project Go Be Shiny” card that you can hand out when you do acts of kindness and it asks you to please pay it forward.

You can contact Conahan on her Facebook page and she can mail the cards to you. There is also a picture that you can print out.

Conahan encourages everyone to use the #ProjectGoBeShiny so we can all see the good things that are being done.

