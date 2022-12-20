Read full article on original website
Galleria at White Plains mall closing for good
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Once upon a time, the Galleria at White Plains mall was one of the largest in the region and one of the most profitable in the country. But that time has come and gone.The mall is closing its doors for good. It was big news in 1980 when the huge shopping mall opened in the middle of downtown White Plains - a so-called "mega block" urban renewal project that presented a cold and imposing facade to the streetscape. "At the time, it was felt to be the thing to do. It's outlived its usefulness which is evidenced by...
Popular Dunkin' Reopens In Hudson Valley After Remodeling
This story has been updated.A popular Dunkin' Donuts location in the Hudson Valley has reopened following extensive remodeling for more than a month. The Dunkin', located in Putnam County at 3115 Route 22 in Patterson, has been closed since Wednesday, Nov. 16 for remodeling work. However, the …
therealdeal.com
Tri-state roundup: Town approves record Westchester project
The zoning approval of a historic project leads this week’s roundup of suburban New York real estate news. Largest economic development in Westchester history. In New York’s Westchester County, the Mount Pleasant Town Board unanimously approved zoning for a 3-million-square-foot science and technology center. Fareri Associates is developing the center, which is expected to cost $1.2 billion, making it the largest economic development project in county history.
Popular Orange County Restaurant Opens New Location
After closing their restaurant in Chester, NY over the summer, a popular establishment has new digs. I happened to stumble upon a posting recently on Facebook from friend Stephen Keeler (Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY) where he was checking out a brand new restaurant in the area. Its always great seeing new businesses popping up around the Hudson Valley, so I decided I needed to look into it.
Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store
The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
Pipe break leaves hotel guests out in cold
Staff at the Hilton Woodcliff Lake told News 12 the pipe broke, which led to 800 guests being evacuated as water came out of the ceiling. The leak started on the fourth floor with water making its way all the way down to the first floor of the hotel.
'I Had That': Upcoming Retro Toy Store Hopes To Inspire Nostalgia In Hudson Valley
If you've ever wanted to feel like a kid again, an upcoming Hudson Valley store that plans to sell, buy, and trade vintage toys, comics, games, and other collectibles will be the place for you. Putnam County-based Totally Rad Retro Toys and Arcade, located in Mahopac at 50 Miller Rd., is set t…
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ During Hudson Valley Parade
Update: An honor-roll student and cheerleading captain was "murdered heinously" during a celebration for her high school in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York.
Residents gather for Christmas Eve mass in Yonkers
Hundreds of the Catholic faithful gathered tonight at St. John the Baptist Parish in Yonkers for Christmas Eve mass.
paramuspost.com
BERGEN COUNTY’S WINTER WONDERLAND WELCOMES NEW ICE BUMPER CAR ATTRACTION, BEGINS DAILY OPERATION FOR WINTER BREAK
Paramus, NJ – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, the Board of Commissioners, and the Bergen County Parks Department encourage you to skip the bridge and tunnel toll this winter break and bring the family to Van Saun County Park for Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland presented by Bergen New Bridge Medical Center.
Swastikas found spray-painted in Success Village community
Bridgeport police say swastikas were spray-painted at a Bridgeport condo complex this week and they are treating this case as a hate crime.
How Did Someone Get Trapped Inside A Washing Machine In Hudson, Valley New York?
Hudson Valley officials rushed to a local home after someone get trapped inside a washing machine!. I was off last week, but while away, a friend sent me a very bizarre story that I felt I should share with our readers at Hudson Valley Post. Person Gets Stuck In Washing...
‘Best Player’ In Newburgh, New York History Signs With Big Ten College
The "best football player" in Newburgh history, a "generational talent" is heading to a major college football conference. On Wednesday, Newburgh Free Academy Senior Deondre Johnson signed a letter of intent to play Division 1 football. Newburgh Football Star Signs With Big 10 School. On National Signing Day for Division...
Some Suffolk homeowners deal with flooded streets from pre-holiday storm
News 12 Long Island's Jen Seelig was in Amityville and Lindenhurst, where flooding was a major issue. Drivers were urged to stay off the roads.
‘Horrific Crash:’ Dump Truck Crashes Into SUV In Hudson Valley
First responders rushed to the scene near a local airport after an SUV collided with a dump truck carrying gravel. On Wednesday, first responders rushed to the scene of what's described as a horrific crash in Orange County, New York. Rockland Video was on the scene and tells Hudson Valley...
3 Great Pizza Places In Yonkers You Should Try Out
Pizza is a beloved classic meal enjoyed by many, and Yonkers is known for having some of the best pizza around. From traditional Neapolitan-style favorites to crispy crusts with fresh ingredients, here are the three great pizza places in Yonkers you should try out!
Fallen tree damages New Rochelle home
The tree smashed four of their cars and damaged the windows of their home.
News 12
Flood damages Westport restaurant Rive Bistro
Widespread flooding broke out at a Westport restaurant following Friday's winter storm. It happened at Rive Bistro, which is located along the Saugatuck River. The owner says the restaurant got almost 6 inches of water. Staff shut down the power in the building Friday morning to avoid possible electrical damages.
rcbizjournal.com
Affordable Housing-What Are You Afraid Of Rockland County?
We Can’t Keep Going This Way: Affordable Housing Is A Critical Building Block for Economic Development. Rockland, the Hudson Valley, and New York State are in an acute housing crisis. The rents are too damn high – and why? Because not enough affordable housing is being built in the region.
Teacher Put On Home Assignment For Alleged Inappropriate Conduct With Student In Bronxville
A teacher in Westchester County is facing consequences for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct with a student. The teacher, who works at a school in the Bronxville Union Free School District, was placed on home assignment after the inappropriate communications with a student were discovered, Bronxville Superintendent Roy Montesano confirmed on Thursday, Dec. 22.
