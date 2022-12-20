Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Local GuyKingston, NY
Woodstock Invites Entire Town to Chanukah CelebrationBryce GruberWoodstock, NY
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Related
NYPD: Rockland County doctor found dead in NYC park with throat slashed
The victim also suffered multiple stab wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Teacher Put On Home Assignment For Alleged Inappropriate Conduct With Student In Bronxville
A teacher in Westchester County is facing consequences for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct with a student. The teacher, who works at a school in the Bronxville Union Free School District, was placed on home assignment after the inappropriate communications with a student were discovered, Bronxville Superintendent Roy Montesano confirmed on Thursday, Dec. 22.
School Bus Company Brothers Charged With Using Criminals, Unlicensed Drivers In Bergen, Passaic
A River Edge police officer was in for a surprise when he pulled over a school bus driver for running a stop sign earlier this year. The driver for American Star Transportation of Paterson not only didn't have a license -- he had a criminal case pending in court for patronizing a prostitute, authorities said.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in collision on Route 7 in Norwalk
Police say Monehm Pierre's car veered off the road and onto the shoulder of the right lane.
Warrant Issued for Man Involved in Assaulting Saugerties Business Owners
A scary situation earlier this month in Saugerties has resulted in one arrest, and a warrant issued for the second individual involved in an assault on a business owner. Two Ulster County men were allegedly involved in assaulting the business owners at Rust Free Motors in Saugerties, including choking one of the victims.
Man Who Hid In River Admits To Fatally Shooting Victim 5 Times In Westchester County: DA
A man who hid from police in a river after fatally shooting a victim five times in Westchester County has admitted to his crimes, officials said. Earlier Report - Man Indicted For Fatal Shooting Of 23-Year-Old Outside Westchester Apartment ComplexYonkers resident Terrence Gonzalez,…
4 arrested after robbery in Port Jervis
Police say two of the suspects in the robbery are teenagers.
News 12
Police: Port Jervis man arrested in raid
Brian Stevenson, 45, from Port Jervis, is facing multiple felony charges after a raid at an apartment in Port Jervis Tuesday night. News 12 viewers sent photos of the raid on Front Street showing the police response. Authorities say Stevenson was arrested. He’s charged with sex abuse, robbery, tampering with...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Gas station robbed in western Orange County
DEERPARK – Police in the tri-states area of western Orange County were investigating a late-night armed robbery of a gas station. Police radio transmissions said the Mobil gas station at Route 6 and exit 1W on Interstate 84 in the Town of Deerpark had been robbed. Several police agencies...
Saugerties man arrested after assault at local business
Saugerties police arrested Joseph M. Wilson, 30 of Saugerties on December 10. Wilson was allegedly involved in an incident where his accomplice assaulted business owners.
Local Man Killed After SUV Crashes On Route 7 In Norwalk
A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy roadway in Fairfield County. It happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 in Norwalk. That's when the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Highlander, was traveling southbound on Route 7 on the left of two lanes near Exit 3, when, for an unknown reason, it veered off the roadway into the right shoulder, then struck the metal beam guardrail and spun out on the grassy shoulder, Connecticut State Police said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Paramedic struck by drunk driver and dies in Newburgh, city withholds information
NEWBURGH – A female paramedic with the Ambulnz service was struck while crossing the four-lane road of Robinson Avenue in the City of Newburgh last Friday, December 16 at 6:18 in the evening by an alleged drunk driver and the city never issued any news release about it. The woman died from her injuries on this Wednesday and still no word from the city administration that prohibits the police or fire departments, or any other agency in city government, from releasing information or talking to the media.
Mid-Hudson News Network
One arrested, one wanted in connection with Saugerties assault
SAUGERTIES – Police in Saugerties have arrested one man and have a warrant out for the arrest of another in connection with an assault at Rust Free Motors at 2 Simmons Drive in Barclay Manor. Police said the incident occurred at 4 p.m. on December 6. The two alleged...
Swastikas found spray-painted in Success Village community
Bridgeport police say swastikas were spray-painted at a Bridgeport condo complex this week and they are treating this case as a hate crime.
Funeral plans announced for fallen Orange County EMS worker
Lisa Sillins, an EMS worker for Ambulunz, died after allegedly being hit by a drunk driver at the end of her shift.
Police: Paramedic struck by drunk driver in Orange County dies
Officials say Pablo Colector, of White Plains, drove drunk and hit Sillins as she crossed traffic to get to the employee parking lot in Newburgh. It was the end of her shift at work.
'I just want this man arrested.' Norwalk mother cries out for justice after daughter's death
State police say Monica Wilson was killed near Exit 2 on Route 8 in Bridgeport when her vehicle was struck by a van driven in the wrong direction by Wilber Martinez, from Bridgeport.
News 12
Authorities: Virginia man arrested for shooting Yonkers man in the head
A Virginia man has been charged in a shooting earlier this week in Mount Vernon. Richmond police and the FBI Central Virginia Violent Crime Task Force say Dalvauna Brown, of Richmond, was arrested for shooting Garfield Morgan, of Yonkers, in the head on Monday afternoon in the area of 220 S. Ninth Ave.
News 12
Stamford police officer charged with domestic violence, put on administrative leave
A Stamford police officer is now on administrative leave following his arrest for alleged domestic violence. Luis Gonzalez was arraigned in Stamford Superior Court Thursday afternoon on charges of third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful restraint. The victim's brother called police Dec. 18 to report his sister had been assaulted by...
Police: Armed Robbery at Liquor Store in Liberty, NY Involving Teen
Police had to respond to a very scary situation that had unfolded. There's a lot of violence in the world and it just seems like it's getting worse. A terrible situation recently unfolded at a liquor store right in Hudson Valley and thankfully the police were able to help. What...
Comments / 0