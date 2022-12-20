ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde Park, NY

Daily Voice

Teacher Put On Home Assignment For Alleged Inappropriate Conduct With Student In Bronxville

A teacher in Westchester County is facing consequences for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct with a student. The teacher, who works at a school in the Bronxville Union Free School District, was placed on home assignment after the inappropriate communications with a student were discovered, Bronxville Superintendent Roy Montesano confirmed on Thursday, Dec. 22.
BRONXVILLE, NY
News 12

Police: Port Jervis man arrested in raid

Brian Stevenson, 45, from Port Jervis, is facing multiple felony charges after a raid at an apartment in Port Jervis Tuesday night. News 12 viewers sent photos of the raid on Front Street showing the police response. Authorities say Stevenson was arrested. He’s charged with sex abuse, robbery, tampering with...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Gas station robbed in western Orange County

DEERPARK – Police in the tri-states area of western Orange County were investigating a late-night armed robbery of a gas station. Police radio transmissions said the Mobil gas station at Route 6 and exit 1W on Interstate 84 in the Town of Deerpark had been robbed. Several police agencies...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Local Man Killed After SUV Crashes On Route 7 In Norwalk

A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy roadway in Fairfield County. It happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 in Norwalk. That's when the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Highlander, was traveling southbound on Route 7 on the left of two lanes near Exit 3, when, for an unknown reason, it veered off the roadway into the right shoulder, then struck the metal beam guardrail and spun out on the grassy shoulder, Connecticut State Police said.
NORWALK, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Paramedic struck by drunk driver and dies in Newburgh, city withholds information

NEWBURGH – A female paramedic with the Ambulnz service was struck while crossing the four-lane road of Robinson Avenue in the City of Newburgh last Friday, December 16 at 6:18 in the evening by an alleged drunk driver and the city never issued any news release about it. The woman died from her injuries on this Wednesday and still no word from the city administration that prohibits the police or fire departments, or any other agency in city government, from releasing information or talking to the media.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

One arrested, one wanted in connection with Saugerties assault

SAUGERTIES – Police in Saugerties have arrested one man and have a warrant out for the arrest of another in connection with an assault at Rust Free Motors at 2 Simmons Drive in Barclay Manor. Police said the incident occurred at 4 p.m. on December 6. The two alleged...
SAUGERTIES, NY
News 12

Authorities: Virginia man arrested for shooting Yonkers man in the head

A Virginia man has been charged in a shooting earlier this week in Mount Vernon. Richmond police and the FBI Central Virginia Violent Crime Task Force say Dalvauna Brown, of Richmond, was arrested for shooting Garfield Morgan, of Yonkers, in the head on Monday afternoon in the area of 220 S. Ninth Ave.
YONKERS, NY

