Both directions of I-90 closed over Snoqualmie Pass due to freezing rain
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Interstate 90 is closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg due to freezing rain, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The freezing rain is creating extreme weather conditions, including avalanche danger. WSDOT tweeted just after 11:40 a.m. that the lanes of...
Snoqualmie, Stevens passes closed due to hazardous conditions, avalanche danger
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Interstate 90 and US 2 both closed over the Cascades Saturday due to treacherous conditions and avalanche danger. There is no estimated timeframe for reopening either pass. US 2 is closed in both directions from milepost 44 to milepost 99 west of Leavenworth due to...
Whatcom County woke up covered in compact snow and ice. Here’s the latest Saturday
Bellingham International Airport temperatures cracked freezing at 3 a.m. Saturday.
Holiday travelers brave ‘very unpredictable’ elements at the passes
NORTH BEND, Wash. — While the winter weather is slowly clearing up in Puget Sound, it’s a completely different story up in the Cascades. Snow continues to fall in places like the Snoqualmie Pass, as well as temperatures dropping to below-freezing temperatures. As of Friday night, WSDOT officials say chain requirements are in place through all the passes.
Residents along Highway 2 clean up damage, wait on power restoration after severe weather
GOLD BAR, Wash. — Residents in Gold Bar and nearby communities along Highway 2 are dealing with a mess from the severe weather: trees down, powerlines down, and ice on the roads. “We’re sitting in the house hearing trees snap and fall, not knowing where they’re going to go,”...
Whatcom County WSDOT traffic cameras tell of driving challenges during winter precipitation event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following images are from the Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) Whatcom County traffic cameras. They were taken while Whatcom County areas were dealing with freezing rain during a changeover from snow to rain on Friday, December 23rd. WSDOT along with law enforcement...
Snow and freezing rain bring Friday closures & delayed openings
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Mixed rain and snow, freezing rain and resulting transportation challenges are being cited as the reason many Whatcom County area agencies, organizations and business are canceling or delaying opening today, Friday, December 23rd. Note: Public schools are already on winter vacation break. Bellingham Technical College...
Icy roads impacting trash pickup in King County
SEATTLE — Garbage, recycling and yard/waste collection service for customers in Seattle and King County is canceled again Friday due to the weather. A rare ice storm swept through the region overnight Friday coating the roads and sidewalks in ice, making driving difficult in many areas. Seattle Public Utilities...
Thousands without power in Whatcom County during freezing rain event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of localized power outages and electrical emergencies have been reported across much of Whatcom County since about 2:30pm today, Friday, December 23rd. It’s reported the over 3,400 Puget Sound Customer addresses were impacted as of 5pm. Freezing rain, with ice accumulations of more...
Another runway opens at SEA, roads still icy
Temperatures around the Puget Sound region are beginning to warm up. Sea-Tac Airport has been able to open a second runway Friday afternoon, but hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled. . Icy roads are creating problems for drivers across the area. The National Weather Service in Seattle expects...
State troopers respond to over 200 crashes across three counties during Friday's ice storm
SEATTLE — Several areas in western Washington are reporting temperatures above freezing which means the ice from Friday's storm will start to melt. For some areas, icy conditions will remain and melting ice and snow could cause some flooding on roads. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Kelsey Harding joined...
More snow, icy rain comes to Whatcom. Here are the impacts
Whatcom County was forecast to see between one-tenth and one-quarter inch of ice and 1-3 inches of snow.
Seattle Fire responds to hundreds of 911 calls during winter storm
SEATTLE — As road conditions improved and temperatures rose around the Seattle area Friday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted it is no longer advising people delay non-essential travel. But that wasn't before a large number of emergency calls throughout the day. Seattle Fire responded to a...
Transit services suspended or delayed Friday due to ice, road conditions
SEATTLE — Transit service across the Puget Sound region was delayed or suspended Friday due to ice and unsafe road conditions. King County Metro said all service is temporarily suspended Friday due to “treacherous, icy road conditions.”. Metro said in a 2 p.m. update that bus service was...
Winter weather, road conditions impacting trash pickup in King County
SEATTLE — Garbage and recycling pickups for King County residents were impacted again Thursday due to winter weather and hazardous road conditions. Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) said there would be no residential garbage, recycling, or food/yard waste pickup on Thursday. Crews will attempt to service Thursday customers on Friday, weather permitting.
Thousands still without power Saturday morning after ice storm
SEATTLE — A weather system brought bitter cold and freezing rain to western Washington on Friday. The frigid temperatures created dangerous road conditions as many areas already blanketed in ice got a dose of freezing rain. The storm also caused power outages for tens of thousands across western Washington....
Ice Storm: If the Seattle traffic anchor can't make it to work, it's probably not safe to drive
An ice storm in the Puget Sound has created a thin layer of ice over the greater Seattle area. Freezing rain has turned roadways and sidewalks into ice rinks. FOX 13's Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke was supposed to drive into work today, but the roads are so treacherous he's reporting from home. This may be a sign that others around Western Washington should do the same.
Dozens of King County Metro routes canceled Friday ahead of freezing rain
King County Metro announced they will be activating their Emergency Snow Network (ESN) Friday drastically reducing the number of routes running in the county. While many buses have been running on snow routes since Tuesday morning, only 65 routes will run as part of the ENS. Metro said bus routes...
Deputy slips while helping driver in Western Washington's ice storm
A Kitsap County Sheriff's deputy slipped on a sheet of ice as they were helping a driver who was stuck. This ice storm that made its way over the greater Seattle area has created horrendous driving conditions, and cancelled hundreds of flights out of Sea-Tac Airport.
Bitter cold, freezing rain to bring icy conditions to western Washington Friday
SEATTLE — Winds from British Columbia brought bitter-cold air and winter weather to western Washington this week. Thursday will be the peak of the cold snap, but before things warm up, a rare ice event is expected to hit the region late Thursday into Friday morning. The frigid temperatures...
