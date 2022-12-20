ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

whatcom-news.com

Snow and freezing rain bring Friday closures & delayed openings

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Mixed rain and snow, freezing rain and resulting transportation challenges are being cited as the reason many Whatcom County area agencies, organizations and business are canceling or delaying opening today, Friday, December 23rd. Note: Public schools are already on winter vacation break. Bellingham Technical College...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Icy roads impacting trash pickup in King County

SEATTLE — Garbage, recycling and yard/waste collection service for customers in Seattle and King County is canceled again Friday due to the weather. A rare ice storm swept through the region overnight Friday coating the roads and sidewalks in ice, making driving difficult in many areas. Seattle Public Utilities...
KING COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Thousands without power in Whatcom County during freezing rain event

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of localized power outages and electrical emergencies have been reported across much of Whatcom County since about 2:30pm today, Friday, December 23rd. It’s reported the over 3,400 Puget Sound Customer addresses were impacted as of 5pm. Freezing rain, with ice accumulations of more...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Another runway opens at SEA, roads still icy

Temperatures around the Puget Sound region are beginning to warm up. Sea-Tac Airport has been able to open a second runway Friday afternoon, but hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled. . Icy roads are creating problems for drivers across the area. The National Weather Service in Seattle expects...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle Fire responds to hundreds of 911 calls during winter storm

SEATTLE — As road conditions improved and temperatures rose around the Seattle area Friday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted it is no longer advising people delay non-essential travel. But that wasn't before a large number of emergency calls throughout the day. Seattle Fire responded to a...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Transit services suspended or delayed Friday due to ice, road conditions

SEATTLE — Transit service across the Puget Sound region was delayed or suspended Friday due to ice and unsafe road conditions. King County Metro said all service is temporarily suspended Friday due to “treacherous, icy road conditions.”. Metro said in a 2 p.m. update that bus service was...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Winter weather, road conditions impacting trash pickup in King County

SEATTLE — Garbage and recycling pickups for King County residents were impacted again Thursday due to winter weather and hazardous road conditions. Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) said there would be no residential garbage, recycling, or food/yard waste pickup on Thursday. Crews will attempt to service Thursday customers on Friday, weather permitting.
KING COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Thousands still without power Saturday morning after ice storm

SEATTLE — A weather system brought bitter cold and freezing rain to western Washington on Friday. The frigid temperatures created dangerous road conditions as many areas already blanketed in ice got a dose of freezing rain. The storm also caused power outages for tens of thousands across western Washington....
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Ice Storm: If the Seattle traffic anchor can't make it to work, it's probably not safe to drive

An ice storm in the Puget Sound has created a thin layer of ice over the greater Seattle area. Freezing rain has turned roadways and sidewalks into ice rinks. FOX 13's Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke was supposed to drive into work today, but the roads are so treacherous he's reporting from home. This may be a sign that others around Western Washington should do the same.
SEATTLE, WA

