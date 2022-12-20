ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

News 12

Police: 3 New Jersey Transit bus drivers attacked in past week

Three New Jersey Transit bus drivers have been attacked over the past week, including two in Jersey City, police say. The latest incident was an attack against a 37-year-old Jersey City bus driver on Wednesday. After the driver told a male and a female that she was just doing her job, police say the pair began to strike her multiple times on the face and the body before eventually fleeing the bus.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

Edgewater streets inundated with floodwaters

Flooding from high tides, rain and wind is affecting communities across New Jersey Friday, including in Edgewater. Cars were spotted nearly completely underwater in some parking lots, while some drivers unwisely tried to navigate deep water on the roads. At the Edgewater Tennis Club, water didn’t end up flooding inside,...
EDGEWATER, NJ

