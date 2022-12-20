Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Mom continues search for missing daughter, Help Us Find: Crystal Lopez
SAN ANTONIO -- The search continues more than five years later for Crystal Lopez. "It's really heartbreaking especially during the holidays the family is not the same especially her son who is really missing his mom, " said Margarita Gomez. Gomez says her daughter's disappearance has taken a physical and...
news4sanantonio.com
H-E-B's Feast of Sharing provides hot meals for 10,000 San Antonians
SAN ANTONIO - Feeding the hungry during the holidays is an annual tradition for H-E-B. No one left the Convention Center hungry or without a friendly greeting today. The company's festive Feast of Sharing holiday party attracted 10,000 people who might struggle with food insecurity or finding companionship this time of year.
news4sanantonio.com
Rock garden spreads healing, hope and kindness throughout Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas - In the middle of a Texas community marred by tragedy sits a garden created to bring comfort and healing. It was a dream for a San Antonio woman to build a kindness rock garden and she's done just that in Uvalde, sharing kindness one rock at a time.
news4sanantonio.com
Seasonal skincare with Hidden Oasis Med Spa
This season can mean dull dry skin. Give yourself a refresh and added glow with a treatment from Hidden Oasis Med Spa. Rebecca stopped by to tell us more on how to get that perfect look. Hidden Oasis Med Spa. (210) 236-7178. 8023 Vantage Drive, Suite 101. San Antonio, TX...
news4sanantonio.com
Fugitive Crips gang member captured here in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Two of Texas' ten most wanted fugitives are back in custody. One right here in San Antonio. Members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force here in San Antonio have captured 37-year-old Izeal Sullivan, who they say is affiliated with the Crips. He was wanted for more than a year on a parole violation, following stretches in prison for burglary and firearm charges dating back to 2008.
news4sanantonio.com
100 food-insecure San Antonio households receive surprise holiday food boxes
SAN ANTONIO - Dozens of hungry San Antonians got an unexpected holiday surprise today when Food Bank volunteers delivered food boxes to their doors. "It means everything to me," says Grace Sosa, who lives in one of the 100 houses where the "No Child Goes Hungry" initiative paid a visit.
news4sanantonio.com
Warming centers (and free rides on VIA) available in San Antonio during freezing weather
SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio and Bexar County will be opening up warming centers for those that need a place to escape the cold. Beginning Thursday at 3 p.m., the centers can be used as a short-term emergency shelter for anyone needing to keep warm. Pets are also welcome to the centers and kennels are provided in a separate area.
news4sanantonio.com
Freeze triggers rolling outages in Bandera County
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas - Rolling outages throughout Bandera county are affecting about 17% of customers Friday morning. The Bandera Electric Cooperative (BEC) has reported rolling outages in Bandera, Pipe Creek, and Wharton's Dock areas. They are attempting to keep outages to 30 minutes due to the high energy demands and maintenance of the electric grid.
news4sanantonio.com
Deadly West Side shooting caught on camera
SAN ANTONIO - Surveillance video captured a deadly West Side shooting Thursday just before noon. The shooting happened on the 2400-block of Southwest Loop 410. When police arrived, they found a man killed by multiple gunshots. A woman was also on scene with a gunshot wound to her hand. The...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for an outstanding warrant near an East side murder scene
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for an outstanding warrant near a murder scene in Pecan Valley. Police arrested 21-year-old Timothy Hastings, unrelated to the murder of 24-year-old Nicholas Garza. Police say they chased him after spotting Hastings near the murder scene on Pecan Valley Drive and...
news4sanantonio.com
Need a place to stay warm? Check out the warming centers available
SAN ANTONIO - The city and Bexar County will continue to keep warming centers open around the city. VIA is offering free rides to warming shelters as long as they stay open over the next few days. All you have to do is let the driver know when you board or by calling 311 to request a non-emergency trip.
news4sanantonio.com
Seven chickens die in Northeast Side fire, property 'total loss'
SAN ANTONIO - Seven chickens died in a fire on the Northeast Side Wednesday night, according to police. It happened along Briarcrest near Bulverde Road around 11:30 p.m. Fire officials believe the fire began in a chicken coop from an overheated "brooder light" which is used to keep the chickens warm.
news4sanantonio.com
Man takes Uber after argument at bar, both driver and victim shot
SAN ANTONIO - A man is behind bars after following an Uber and shooting at both the driver and a man he argued with at a local bar. On December 10, the 26-year-old victim overheard Candido Salazar III, 22, being disrespectful to a security guard at a local bar called "Bombshells" on San Antonio's West Side. He confronted Salazar and his friends about how they were acting and started an argument. The group was separated by security and the victim's Uber driver arrived and was escorted out. Salazar then drove up to the Uber driver's car and asked where they were going and the Uber driver declined to answer. Salazar left the bar shortly after that.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman caught in the crossfire after two vehicles were shooting at each other
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was at the wrong place at the wrong time after her vehicle was hit by bullets as she was driving on the West side. The shooting happened at around 4:26 p.m. at the 400 block of Harriman Place near Frio City Road. Police say...
news4sanantonio.com
Over 25 units called out to battle apartment fire on Northside
SAN ANTONIO - Numerous fire units battled an apartment blaze on the far northside of town Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to the 3900 block of Barrington St., for a reported blaze. According to fire officials, the apartment complex was evacuated but thankfully no one was injured. The cause of...
news4sanantonio.com
Police say driver was intoxicated after 8-year-old girl died in deadly wreck
SAN ANTONIO - An 8-year-old girl was killed in a deadly crash on the city’s west side that sent five people to the hospital, Thursday. Police say the driver is now facing charges of intoxication manslaughter. The little girl who was in the back seat of a blue Dodge...
news4sanantonio.com
LET'S GET LIT: Drive-thru Christmas light shows open for the holidays
SAN ANTONIO - With the cold weather, why not enjoy a light show in the comfort of your car with your family this season?. Support local businesses driving through the light shows listed below:. Hours: Monday through Thursday 5:30-10:30 p.m. / Friday through Sunday 5:30-11:00 p.m. Price: $39 per vehicle...
news4sanantonio.com
With cold weather settling in San Antonio experts warn about dangers of carbon monoxide
SAN ANTONIO — You may be tempted to save money by using alternative heating sources like a gas-powered stove-top, or even your oven. But local health leaders say it's not worth the risk. Those appliances can cause deadly carbon monoxide build-up in your home. "The scariest thing about carbon...
news4sanantonio.com
CLEAR Alert has been issued for a missing 24-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO – A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a missing 24-year-old man. Malik Johnson was last seen at the 7400 block of Kitty Hawk Road at around 12 p.m. on Thursday. He is 5’10” and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue and orange shirts and red slippers. He was not wearing a shirt.
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who fired gunshots at two people at Southeast apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a suspect who fired gunshots at two people after an argument occurred at a Southeast apartment complex. Police were dispatched to the 4000 block of E. Southcross Blvd at around 12:24 a.m. for reports of a suspicious person. Upon arrival,...
