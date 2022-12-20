Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Covington police issue Golden Alert for missing 76-year-old man
COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -Covington police, in conjunction with the Kenton County Emergency Management, issued a Golden Alert Thursday for a missing 76-year-old man with Sundowner’s Syndrome and Dementia. Police say Edward Allen Wischer was reported missing Wednesday by his family members and was last seen Monday at 1:46 p.m....
Fox 19
Sheriff’s deputy injured in NKY interstate crash
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A law enforcement officer was involved in a crash Friday night in Northern Kentucky, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 9 p.m. on southbound Interstate 75 at the 148 mile marker near Williamstown. A Grant County sheriff’s deputy suffered non-life-threatening...
wymt.com
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Liberty Way in Mason
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Liberty Way in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos...
Fox 19
1 victim identified in double shooting in College Hill, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the two victims of a shooting in College Hill Thursday afternoon has been identified, Cincinnati police say. Officers say James Witherspoon, 32, was shot just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of West Galbraith and Daly roads. Members of the Cincinnati Fire Department tried to...
WLWT 5
Police respond to Werk Road in Westwood for a reported assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Police respond to Werk Road in Westwood for a reported assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Cincinnati man arrested after pursuit and standoff on Ohio interstate
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — A Cincinnati man is in custody today after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and a standoff that left a major Ohio interstate closed for over an hour. It happened yesterday afternoon along I-71in Warren County. Authorities say the driver, 32-year-old Gerale Sanchez Witcher, of...
WKYT 27
UPDATE: Lexington police say man found dead in car was found Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update on the story of the man who was found dead in his car in Lexington. The Catholic Action Center reported on its Facebook page that a man was found dead in his car Friday morning. The post says the man chose to live in his car instead of going to a shelter.
WLWT 5
Police responding to Buttercup Lane for reports of a person shot in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Police responding to Buttercup Lane for reports of a person shot in Mount Airy. According to officials, one person has sustained non life-threatening injuries in the shooting. Police say that the person shot was a juvenile. The exact age of the person is not known at this...
linknky.com
Walton woman found safe in Clermont County
In an update to a story reported yesterday, the Walton woman reported missing by Kenton County Police has been found safe in Clermont County. Sasha Thompson was reported missing on Dec. 20, and Kenton County Police Department requested the assistance of the public in locating her. The department alerted residents to her last known whereabouts in Walton and Amelia.
WLWT 5
Hamilton police searching for man last seen in November
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Hamilton Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man. Officials say William Lee Campbell, 46, was last seen on the west side of Hamilton on November 14, 2022. Police say Campbell is around 5-foot 6-inches and 160 pounds with brown...
WLWT 5
Dearborn County waitress surprised with $1,500 tip
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A pair of best friends in Southeast Indiana have a holiday tradition of surprising a local waitress or waiter with a massive tip. Lawrenceburg residents Kati Elliott and Jessica Smart launched the initiative Good Tidings and Tips in 2019. Each year, they identify a Dearborn County...
WKYT 27
Lexington murder trial ends with hung jury
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman’s murder trial has ended with a hung jury. A judge declared a mistrial in the case of Carol Hignite. She’s accused of killing her husband, Leon, in 2017. Her defense says a fall caused his injuries. Deliberations in the case began...
953wiki.com
Brothers Arrested For Child Molestation
On December 22, 2022, the Madison Police Department arrested Kegan W. Clement, 19, Madison, and Dyllon W.J. Clement, 20, Hanover, on level 3 and level 4 felony child molesting charges. MPD Detective Jeremey Perkins, who led the investigation, obtained arrest warrants for the brothers after a lengthy investigation. Both Dyllon and Kegan were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and East Drive in Fort Mitchell
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and East Drive in Fort Mitchell. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
q95fm.net
Unsolved Murder Case Victim From 1988 Finally Identified
The KSP Forensic Lab partnered with Othram Inc. using advanced DNA testing to establish an identity for a victim in an unsolved case. Recently, KSP positively identified a “Jane Doe” recovered along a roadside in rural Owen County from 1988 as Linda Bennett. In May 1988, a couple...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in College Hill
CINCINNATI — A man is dead and a woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in College Hill Thursday. It happened around 1 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Galbraith Road. Officers on scene found two shooting victims, a man and a woman. The man, later...
WLWT 5
Authorities respond to report of a crash with injuries on I-275
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — Authorities are responding to a report of a crash with injuries Friday morning on I-275 Eastbound. The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. near I-75 South. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WKYT 27
State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
WLWT 5
Crash with injury reported on 6th Avenue in Dayton
DAYTON, Ky. — Crash with injury reported on 6th Avenue in Dayton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
