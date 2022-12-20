Read full article on original website
Low snow totals, high wind gusts, at height of Winter storm
LINCOLN, Ill. – At least from a snow perspective, the winter storm that spent time in our area between Thursday and Friday wasn’t that big of a deal. According to the National Weather Service, snow totals ranged from one inch in Knox County, to 2.2 inches at the Peoria Airport.
As expected, and maybe a little extra
High winds, dropping temperatures, and snow have arrived. “Really, the impacts are going to be significant on those roads,” said Ed Shimon, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Lincoln, during a midday briefing Thursday. “It’s going to be tough to keep them clear with the winds blowing any amount of snow.
City of Peoria issues snow storm update
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public Works have begun 12-hour around-the-clock operations as a winter storm comes into Central Illinois. According to a statement from Public Works Deputy Director Sie Maroon, Public Works have applied a liquid brine over the last two days on all the primary emergency snow routes. They are also on standby mode until the precipitation begins.
Sangamon County Lifts Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency
Sangamon County has lifted the Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency, in effect at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon. This declaration applies only to county highways. Dangerous wind chill temperatures are expected through Sunday. Residents are encouraged to take appropriate precautions before extended periods outdoors or traveling. Roadways are hazardous. Drivers may...
Bloomington shelters seeking assistance in the midst of cold weather
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Shelters in Bloomington are doing the best they can to help the homeless during the winter storm. Even though they are at capacity, they’re still trying to find ways to bring others in. Navy Veteran James Auck is just one of many in the...
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning for central Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Thursday morning and will last through Saturday morning for the entire 25 News Viewing Area. The triple threat winter weather maker will bring accumulating snow, high winds, and bitter cold. Hazardous travel conditions are expected over the next few days. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Today, Friday, and Saturday.
Prepping for winter’s wrath as snow, wind loom
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois is preparing for snow as winter storm watches are in effect for the area. While the snowfall itself won’t be anything historic; 2-5 inches in Peoria and 3-6 inches in Bloomington-Normal, high winds will blow fallen snow making it impossible at times to travel.
Events canceled, closings begin ahead of winter storm in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the winter storm arriving in the area, Central Illinois is already beginning to feel the effects with closures and cancelations starting to pile up. Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and […]
Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
UPDATE: Crews battle fire in Spring Bay
SPRING BAY, Ill. – We’re learning more about a fire that has now completely destroyed a home in Woodford County. It was reported after 1:00 p.m. Friday on Sunset Drive in Spring Bay, along the Illinois River. Fire Chief Dennis Perry tells 25 News a resident was using...
Central Illinois businesses face customer rush amid winter storm warnings
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) – If you were out grabbing last minute items before the storm hits, you probably waited in a long line. Stores were packed across Central Illinois Wednesday. “We just did more than two days worth of work today,” Pharmacist and Pearman Pharmacy co-owner Dustin Melton said....
Level I emergency
— Because county highways have been deemed hazardous, Sangamon County has declared a Level I Winter Weather Emergency until further notice. A news release from the county Thursday afternoon says the status of the emergency may be adjusted up or down, depending on whether and how the conditions change. You...
Overflow Shelter Serves As Warming Center
As a winter storm brings dangerously cold wind chills to Central Illinois, the city of Springfield says the city’s overflow shelter will be open around the clock through next Tuesday to provide relief from the cold. The shelter at 221 North 11th Street will be available for anyone in...
Collins: Dangerous winter storm to impact Peoria area before Christmas
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – If you wanted a White Christmas, you’re probably going to get it. But it’s going to be a lot more than just some Christmastime snow, according to 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins. “This is a three-pronged storm,” said Collins. “First...
Power restored to 1,000 people near Bement, Monticello
Update 6:08 p.m. Nearly all customers who were without power on Thursday have their service restored. BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — A little over 1,000 customers are currently without power in the area surrounding Bement and Monticello. Ameren’s outage map indicated that the outages are spread out over four distinct areas including the towns of Atwood […]
Accident leads to novel surgery in Midwest
Benjamin Heinemann undergoes rare ectopic banking following farm mishap. Editor’s note: This story describes injuries and medical procedures and includes photos that may not be suitable for all readers. On September 18, 31-year-old Benjamin Heinemann suffered a freak accident involving a silage machine while working on a farm in...
Local firefighters battling blazes and bitter cold temperatures
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters are not only battling blazes this week, but also frigid temperatures and high winds. Friday afternoon, local fire firefighters put out a blaze at DJ’s Tire and Auto in Bartonville. Assistant Chief of the Bartonville Fire Department Kevin Cheatham said the conditions do make a difference. “We’ve got to be […]
Keeping your furry friends safe in Central Illinois winter storm
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– Pets are at risk of frostbite and hypothermia in this winter weather, and we have some tips on how to keep your furry friends safe. Mary Tiefenbrunn, the executive director of the Champaign County Humane Society, says every pet is different, so it is important to know your animal. […]
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
Paris, Ill. man dies from hypothermia
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Paris, Illinois man died of hypothermia earlier this week. According to the Edgar County Coroner’s Office, first responders were called out to N. Austin Street in Paris around 6:35 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive person. Once on scene, Paris Police and Horizon Health Ambulance workers determined it […]
