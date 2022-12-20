Read full article on original website
abc57.com
The worst of the weather lasts through tonight, slow improvement Saturday
Dangerous winter weather will last through Saturday morning. The blizzard warning will expire Saturday at 1 p.m. The weather improves gradually Saturday. Away from Lake Michigan snow showers wane, and temperatures warm above zero. It's still very cold and breezy. Blowing and drifting snowfall will still be an issue, especially closer to Lake Michigan. Lake Effect snowfall continues mostly in Berrien County through Sunday morning. It's a cold Christmas weekend with highs barely in the double digits. There is a separate system that clips the area Monday with some light snow showers. Next week the melt begins, 50s by New Year's Eve, with rain showers.
abc57.com
Roads still dangerous Christmas Eve morning
Dangerous winter weather will last through Saturday morning. The blizzard warning has been extended for Berrien and Cass Counties, Michigan, now through 7 p.m. Saturday. It has been canceled for all other areas. Travel is still dangerous Saturday morning, with blowing and drifting snow. Temperatures are at or near zero...
abc57.com
Major winter weather arrives this evening: cold, snow, and wind
While the start of the day is quiet, an impactful winter storm will arrive by this evening. The storm will bring snow, gusty winds, and a dramatic drop in temperatures. These conditions last into the holiday weekend. A few showers (rain/snow mix) are possible midday today. The heaviest snow starts...
abc57.com
Power outages across Michiana during holiday blizzard
Numerous customers across Michiana are dealing with power outages during a holiday blizzard. Indiana Michigan Power is reporting 846 customers without power as of 7 p.m. on Friday. Click here for the map. 525 in Benton Harbor. NIPSCO. As of 7 p.m. on Friday, NIPSCO is reporting approximately 301 affected...
abc57.com
Travel advisories issued across northern Indiana
Travel advisories are being issued across northern Indiana counties Friday morning. The following counties are under a warning advisory (travel is not recommended):. The following counties are under a watch advisory (only essential travel is recommended):. Marshall. Pulaski. Elkhart. Kosciusko. Fulton. The City of South Bend will hold a press...
abc57.com
Blizzard update from Cass County Sheriff's Office
CASS COUNTY, Mich. --You're reminded by the Cass County Sheriff's Office about the Blizzard Warning from the National Weather Service continuing until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022. Cass County roadways are still dangerous, with multiple roads drifted shut, along with blowing snow and high winds are continuing to make...
abc57.com
Goshen Public Library closes early due to weather
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Public Library will close at 3 p.m. on Thursday because of weather. All programs scheduled for Thursday evening are cancelled.
abc57.com
Interurban Trolley service ending early Friday
ELKHART, Ind. - Interurban Trolley fixed route and ADA Access services will end at 6 p.m. on Friday because of weather. There will be no 6 p.m. trips on the Red, Orange, Green, Blue, and Yellow Lines. The Red Line will be operating only hourly service Friday afternoon. The following...
abc57.com
Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library locations to close early
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Due to incoming weather conditions, all Mishawaka-Penn-Harris-Madison Library locations will be closing at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Branches will remain closed throughout the day on Friday as well. Those looking to access library resources can do so online here. The library also announced that no late fees...
abc57.com
Train service to, from South Bend Airport temporarily suspended
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Train service to and from the South Bend International Airport and Hudson Lake is temporarily suspended on Friday due to weather. All South Shore Line trains and buses are experiencing delays.
abc57.com
Lanes of I-94 shut down due to pileups, crashes
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Michigan Department of Transportation and Michigan State Police are reporting multiple pileups and crashes on I-94 Friday morning. The eastbound lanes of I-94 are closed from mile-marker 23 to all the way to the county line due to a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation and Berrien County Dispatch.
abc57.com
Westbound lanes of Indiana Toll Road closed near exit 72
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road are closed for a crash west of the South Bend exit, exit 72. According to Indiana State Police, the incident involves two semis blocking the westbound lanes. No injuries have been reported.
abc57.com
South Bend Police reporting whiteout conditions on Mayflower, Jackson
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is reporting whiteout conditions on Mayflower and Jackson roads Friday night. Police are requesting residents to avoid unnecessary travel.
abc57.com
Man, dog injured in morning shooting on Huey Street in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- One male is injured and a dog is hurt from a shooting on the 2200 block of North Huey Street. The South Bend Police Department was called out around 7 a.m. A male was found with gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital in stable...
abc57.com
Local woman hoping to make it to family for the holiday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A local woman is hoping to make it to her family for the holidays and arrived at the South Bend International Airport three days before her flight to do just that. Janet Smith ended up sleeping at the airport after she got stuck there due to...
abc57.com
Despite the blizzard, food delivery workers take to the streets
ELKHART, Ind.-- Even though there’s a travel watch Friday night in Elkhart County, people still need to eat. Some food service workers were still out delivering food to hungry customers, braving the terrible road conditions. For pizza delivery drivers, like at Saylor's Pizza in Elkhart, the slick and snowy...
abc57.com
South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo to host Kwanzaa celebration
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo is set to host their annual Kwanzaa celebration on Tuesday. The festivities will be held at the Leighton Auditorium and the event begins at 6 p.m. Musical entertainment and refreshments will be available alongside traditional presentations honoring the seven...
abc57.com
One dead, one injured following semi vs. vehicle collision on County Road 18
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a semi vs. vehicle collision on Thursday at 9:02 p.m. on County Road 18, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The vehicles involved included a 2008 Nissan Altima and a 2019 Peterbilt Semi. The Nissan was driven by a 20-year-old...
abc57.com
Two people arrested after allegedly leading chase from Elkhart into Michigan
ELKHART, Ind. - Two people were arrested in Michigan after allegedly leading police on a chase from Elkhart in a stolen vehicle, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 12:24 p.m. Thursday afternoon, dispatch received a call about a vehicle being stolen in the 100 block of S. Main St.
abc57.com
Trail Creek man accused of methamphetamine possession
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A Trail Creek man was arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 2:30 p.m., a sergeant with the sheriff's office met with a St. Joseph County deputy to take possession of a...
