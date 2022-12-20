ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michiana, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

The worst of the weather lasts through tonight, slow improvement Saturday

Dangerous winter weather will last through Saturday morning. The blizzard warning will expire Saturday at 1 p.m. The weather improves gradually Saturday. Away from Lake Michigan snow showers wane, and temperatures warm above zero. It's still very cold and breezy. Blowing and drifting snowfall will still be an issue, especially closer to Lake Michigan. Lake Effect snowfall continues mostly in Berrien County through Sunday morning. It's a cold Christmas weekend with highs barely in the double digits. There is a separate system that clips the area Monday with some light snow showers. Next week the melt begins, 50s by New Year's Eve, with rain showers.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Roads still dangerous Christmas Eve morning

Dangerous winter weather will last through Saturday morning. The blizzard warning has been extended for Berrien and Cass Counties, Michigan, now through 7 p.m. Saturday. It has been canceled for all other areas. Travel is still dangerous Saturday morning, with blowing and drifting snow. Temperatures are at or near zero...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Major winter weather arrives this evening: cold, snow, and wind

While the start of the day is quiet, an impactful winter storm will arrive by this evening. The storm will bring snow, gusty winds, and a dramatic drop in temperatures. These conditions last into the holiday weekend. A few showers (rain/snow mix) are possible midday today. The heaviest snow starts...
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Power outages across Michiana during holiday blizzard

Numerous customers across Michiana are dealing with power outages during a holiday blizzard. Indiana Michigan Power is reporting 846 customers without power as of 7 p.m. on Friday. Click here for the map. 525 in Benton Harbor. NIPSCO. As of 7 p.m. on Friday, NIPSCO is reporting approximately 301 affected...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Travel advisories issued across northern Indiana

Travel advisories are being issued across northern Indiana counties Friday morning. The following counties are under a warning advisory (travel is not recommended):. The following counties are under a watch advisory (only essential travel is recommended):. Marshall. Pulaski. Elkhart. Kosciusko. Fulton. The City of South Bend will hold a press...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Blizzard update from Cass County Sheriff's Office

CASS COUNTY, Mich. --You're reminded by the Cass County Sheriff's Office about the Blizzard Warning from the National Weather Service continuing until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022. Cass County roadways are still dangerous, with multiple roads drifted shut, along with blowing snow and high winds are continuing to make...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Interurban Trolley service ending early Friday

ELKHART, Ind. - Interurban Trolley fixed route and ADA Access services will end at 6 p.m. on Friday because of weather. There will be no 6 p.m. trips on the Red, Orange, Green, Blue, and Yellow Lines. The Red Line will be operating only hourly service Friday afternoon. The following...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library locations to close early

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Due to incoming weather conditions, all Mishawaka-Penn-Harris-Madison Library locations will be closing at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Branches will remain closed throughout the day on Friday as well. Those looking to access library resources can do so online here. The library also announced that no late fees...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Lanes of I-94 shut down due to pileups, crashes

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Michigan Department of Transportation and Michigan State Police are reporting multiple pileups and crashes on I-94 Friday morning. The eastbound lanes of I-94 are closed from mile-marker 23 to all the way to the county line due to a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation and Berrien County Dispatch.
abc57.com

Westbound lanes of Indiana Toll Road closed near exit 72

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road are closed for a crash west of the South Bend exit, exit 72. According to Indiana State Police, the incident involves two semis blocking the westbound lanes. No injuries have been reported.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Local woman hoping to make it to family for the holiday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A local woman is hoping to make it to her family for the holidays and arrived at the South Bend International Airport three days before her flight to do just that. Janet Smith ended up sleeping at the airport after she got stuck there due to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Despite the blizzard, food delivery workers take to the streets

ELKHART, Ind.-- Even though there’s a travel watch Friday night in Elkhart County, people still need to eat. Some food service workers were still out delivering food to hungry customers, braving the terrible road conditions. For pizza delivery drivers, like at Saylor's Pizza in Elkhart, the slick and snowy...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo to host Kwanzaa celebration

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo is set to host their annual Kwanzaa celebration on Tuesday. The festivities will be held at the Leighton Auditorium and the event begins at 6 p.m. Musical entertainment and refreshments will be available alongside traditional presentations honoring the seven...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Trail Creek man accused of methamphetamine possession

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A Trail Creek man was arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 2:30 p.m., a sergeant with the sheriff's office met with a St. Joseph County deputy to take possession of a...
TRAIL CREEK, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy