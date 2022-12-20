ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEHT/WTVW

St. Vincent oncologist inspired through mother’s cancer treatment

By Shelley Kirk
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37BzTs_0jpMvd9p00

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – “I see her a lot in the eyes of these patients looking back at me.”

Dr. Leslie Brown is talking about her mother, Karen Pike, who died of breast cancer in 2008.

It was her mother’s 13-year battle with breast cancer that made Leslie Dr. Brown.

Just 1 in 7 cancer cases diagnosed through screening: research

“Hearing the words that my mom had cancer, and then hearing that she had a recurrence and over and over again in a total of four or five times, it just solidified what I wanted to do with my life.”

It was back in 1995 that her mother heard her first diagnosis. In 2000, I interviewed Karen for an ABC 25 special report called “Cancer in the New Century.”

I dug out that video to share it with Leslie. It was the first time she head her mom’s voice since she passed.

“My mom was one of the most graceful human beings, one of the most joyful human beings despite everything she went through…she just was an absolute shining light.”

Karen battled her cancer all through Leslie’s childhood. And at a young age, she took on a lot.

“I took over as many little roles as I could to try to help out. I would bring cold rags for her forehead when she was sick, and I was seven.”

Dr. Anthony Stephens was Karen’s oncologist, who clearly made quite an impression.

“I decided at about seven-years-old that one day I wanted to grow up and be like him and join him in his practice.”

When and Who Should be Screened for Lung Cancer

And she did. Now an oncologist herself, Dr. Brown is treating cancer patients much like her mother in the same practice with her mother’s doctor. Her desk sits right next to Dr. Stephens. And her mom sits there too in a frame with daisies. A photo taken right before she passed.

“I look at that every single morning, and I remind myself the difference that we have, the opportunity to make in this field.”

“I know she would be very happy and very proud that I am able to use some of this trauma that we had experienced as a family and pass it on in a hopeful way to other people dealing with the same horrible disease. And most importantly, I think she’d be proud that I’m doing it as a mom.”

A mom of a little boy and a little girl. Both with those beautiful dark eyes and golden hair.

“I have dark hair, my husband has dark hair. I don’t know where they came from except for Grandma Karen, and seeing them every single day reminds me that she’s still always watching.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal crash at I-69 and Boonville New Harmony Road

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say a crash involving multiple injuries and one death has occurred in Vanderburgh County. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says deputies responded to an injury crash at Northbound I-69 near Boonville New Harmony Road. Deputies say upon arrival, deputies found the crash involved two vehicles with multiple injuries […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO: 11-year-old victim accuses man of child molestation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after deputies accuse him of child molesting. According to an affidavit, a Vanderburgh County Sheriff detective was dispatched to an area hospital for a sensitive matter. At the hospital, the detective says he spoke with an 11-year-old child that accused Damian Thomas Delong of sexual […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WEHT/WTVW

Here are the states where governors are taking emergency measures in preparation for massive winter storm

Multiple states are declaring a state of emergency as a major winter storm is expected to bring freezing and subzero temperatures to the western, central and northeastern parts of the country. With the National Weather Service (NWS) warning an Arctic blast of “dangerous and life-threatening” cold temperatures are expected to “consume much of the Lower […]
COLORADO STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Wreck on the Southbound Twin Bridges

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – We are receiving eyewitness reports that there is a wreck on the southbound Twin Bridges. The traffic is backed up. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.
WEHT/WTVW

CenterPoint responds to critical open letter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — DAACE, also known as Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy, is once again criticizing the energy company as they say many customer’s bills continue to skyrocket. The activist group sent CenterPoint an open letter outlining several issues DAACE believes the company needs to address. The letter, which can be read below, was […]
WEHT/WTVW

Neighborhood wakes up to no heat after winter storm

A day after an arctic front swept through the Tri-State, some began to feel the winter chill indoors. Some homeowners in the newer portion of the Deer Subdivision in Utica Kentucky woke up to no gas. Nathan Bogucki and his daughter’s boyfriend, Preston Crosley, say they woke up to no heat and no hot water. […]
UTICA, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Woman involved in deadly Evansville crash arrested months later

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Nearly six months after a deadly crash in Evansville, police suspect drugs and alcohol were involved. Shortly after midnight Monday morning, police took 19-year-old Jnysia E. Turner into custody. Police accuse her of nearly ten felony charges relating back to that fatal accident on July 10. Shortly after 5 o’clock that […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Docs: Evansville drug dealer sentenced for firearms trafficking

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Ronald Chapman, 46, of Evansville, was sentenced to 110 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm. According to court documents, in October 2018, law enforcement officers received information that Ronald Chapman was in possession of multiple firearms and was planning to sell one or more firearms to someone. Officials […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Traffic accident leaves many without internet in Carmi

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Many Carmi residents are sitting home without internet because of a crash that happened earlier Tuesday afternoon. The Carmi Police Department says that the accident, which happened on Oak and 7th Street, pulled down power and fiber optic lines. Crews were able to restore power, but police say that the “extensive […]
CARMI, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – On December 21, Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of an arctic front that is expected to bring a flash freeze and severely cold temperatures, with rain changing to snow Thursday night across much of the state. Officials say the front is also expected to produce wind gusts of […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy