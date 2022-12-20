Read full article on original website
West Virginia man drove drunk, did ‘donuts’ with 2 kids in car, police say
A Preston County man was charged after West Virginia State Police say he was driving erratically and doing "donuts" with children in the vehicle while his blood alcohol levels were almost three times the legal limit.
West Virginia Middle School principal faces felony gun charge
The principal of Taylor County Middle School was arrested, Tuesday, on a felony gun charge related to an alleged domestic incident that happened in September.
Metro News
A busy December for State Police interdiction unit
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — It’s been a busy month for the West Virginia State Police Interdiction Unit. The unit operates statewide and is primarily focused on criminal drug activity along the state’s highways. Tuesday, two members of the team, Trooper Nicholas McDougal and Corporal Isaac Harmon pulled over...
WDTV
WVSP seizes over 42 pounds of drugs in Marion County, 2 men charged
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men have been charged after troopers seized more than 42 pounds of drugs with an estimated street value of $80,000 in Marion County on Tuesday. Troopers were initiated a traffic stop on a van that was going 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-79 near mile marker 139 on Tuesday, according to a release from the West Virginia State Police.
Bridgeport Police asking for help identifying man
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man.
Pennsylvania couple facing the death penalty after allegedly killing 3-month-old with fentanyl poisoning
WASHINGTON, PA (WTRF) — A Canonsburg couple charged with poisoning their infant baby, in a fentanyl death in August has the Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh pursuing the death penalty, according to a report by the Observer-Reporter. During the formal arraignment Tuesday for James May IV and Shannon McKnight, Walsh stated his decision. The […]
WDTV
Taylor County principal charged with felony involving gun, police say
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A principal in Taylor County faces a felony charge for allegedly pointing a gun at his ex-wife. The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Brian Hage, of Grafton, has been charged following an argument that involved a gun on Sept. 19, according to a criminal complaint. Hage is...
WDTV
Police searching for missing Clarksburg teen
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Harrison County are reporting a missing juvenile. 16-year-old David Collins has been missing from Clarksburg since Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the HCSO. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department, Deputy Hutson with the Harrison...
Driver collides with deer on Route 33
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle sustained significant front-end damage Wednesday after colliding with a deer on US Route 33. According to reports from Deputy Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, authorities responded to US 33 East at the front of Middle Mountain Archery for a single-vehicle accident.
Maryland deputy sheriff dies in West Virginia after 3-vehicle wreck
A deputy sheriff from Garrett County, Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown on Wednesday after a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 68.
WBOY
Stories of the Week: December 18 through December 24
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A sheriff’s deputy from Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital after a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 68. A New Jersey man is accused of robbing a bank in Tucker County.
Randolph County DUI checkpoint canceled
The West Virginia State Police have a sobriety checkpoint planned for later this week in Elkins.
Sheriff’s department searching for missing Clarksburg teen
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday afternoon that it is searching for a missing 16-year-old.
16 caught by state police for underage drinking at Seven Springs ski resort
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over a dozen people received citations after they were caught with alcohol in the parking lot areas of Seven Springs Mountain Resort. Between Dec. 14 and Dec. 17, liquor enforcement officers with Pennsylvania State Police were doing a minor patrol in the Borough of Seven Springs. As they monitored the […]
WDTV
Deputy dies at Ruby Memorial after crash involving semi
FROSTBURG, Md. (WDTV) - A deputy with the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown early Wednesday after a crash in Frostburg, Maryland Tuesday evening. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to a crash westbound on I-68 at Route 36 in Frostburg...
Harrison County Dunkin’ closing temporarily
One of the Dunkin' Donuts in Harrison County will be closed starting on Christmas.
Major roads open, but conditions remain cold
The forecasted flash freeze has left roads in north central West Virginia slick and dangerous.
Fire destroys house near Morgantown
A fully involved fire destroyed a home at 212 Round Bottom Road in the Morgantown area on Friday evening.
WDTV
Meadowbrook Mall serving as regional warming shelter
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meadowbrook Mall is providing a place for people without power to stay warm. The mall is considered a regional warming shelter and will be open until 10 p.m. Friday. “If you do not feel safe traveling, we encourage you to stay home,” the mall said in...
WDTV
Drugs found near baby bottle, diapers, woman charged, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont woman has been charged after officers said they found drugs near a baby bottle and diapers. Officers were dispatched to a home on View Ave. in Fairmont on Sunday for a man who was unresponsive on the floor, according to a criminal complaint. While...
