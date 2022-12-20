ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

Metro News

A busy December for State Police interdiction unit

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — It’s been a busy month for the West Virginia State Police Interdiction Unit. The unit operates statewide and is primarily focused on criminal drug activity along the state’s highways. Tuesday, two members of the team, Trooper Nicholas McDougal and Corporal Isaac Harmon pulled over...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WVSP seizes over 42 pounds of drugs in Marion County, 2 men charged

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men have been charged after troopers seized more than 42 pounds of drugs with an estimated street value of $80,000 in Marion County on Tuesday. Troopers were initiated a traffic stop on a van that was going 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-79 near mile marker 139 on Tuesday, according to a release from the West Virginia State Police.
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania couple facing the death penalty after allegedly killing 3-month-old with fentanyl poisoning

WASHINGTON, PA (WTRF) — A Canonsburg couple charged with poisoning their infant baby, in a fentanyl death in August has the Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh pursuing the death penalty, according to a report by the Observer-Reporter. During the formal arraignment Tuesday for James May IV and Shannon McKnight, Walsh stated his decision. The […]
CANONSBURG, PA
WDTV

Police searching for missing Clarksburg teen

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Harrison County are reporting a missing juvenile. 16-year-old David Collins has been missing from Clarksburg since Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the HCSO. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department, Deputy Hutson with the Harrison...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Driver collides with deer on Route 33

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle sustained significant front-end damage Wednesday after colliding with a deer on US Route 33. According to reports from Deputy Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, authorities responded to US 33 East at the front of Middle Mountain Archery for a single-vehicle accident.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WBOY

Stories of the Week: December 18 through December 24

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A sheriff’s deputy from Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital after a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 68. A New Jersey man is accused of robbing a bank in Tucker County.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Deputy dies at Ruby Memorial after crash involving semi

FROSTBURG, Md. (WDTV) - A deputy with the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown early Wednesday after a crash in Frostburg, Maryland Tuesday evening. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to a crash westbound on I-68 at Route 36 in Frostburg...
FROSTBURG, MD
WDTV

Meadowbrook Mall serving as regional warming shelter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meadowbrook Mall is providing a place for people without power to stay warm. The mall is considered a regional warming shelter and will be open until 10 p.m. Friday. “If you do not feel safe traveling, we encourage you to stay home,” the mall said in...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Drugs found near baby bottle, diapers, woman charged, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont woman has been charged after officers said they found drugs near a baby bottle and diapers. Officers were dispatched to a home on View Ave. in Fairmont on Sunday for a man who was unresponsive on the floor, according to a criminal complaint. While...
FAIRMONT, WV

