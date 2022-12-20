ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Alternative plan will be needed for removal of stranded barge

By Shane Rackley
 4 days ago
The work to remove the partially sunken construction barge that has been stranded since September on the south jetty of Packery Channel has been delayed until further notice according to a press release from the City of Corpus Christi.

A dive survey was conducted last week by Bullard Marine Solutions confirmed that the proposed refloating plan would not be possible due to the nature, location and extent of the damage. The plan to remove the barge must be re-evaluated.

The jetty walkway that has been closed will re-open to the public, but surfers and swimmers are still encouraged to use extreme caution in the area and stay clear of the barge.

