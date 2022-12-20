ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a St. Louis County woman tracked down her stolen car and then killed two men while trying to retrieve it. Demesha Coleman, of Spanish Lake, was charged Thursday with two counts of murder and other charges. Police say she killed 19-year-old Darius Jackson and 49-year-old Joseph Farrar on Wednesday during a shootout outside a gas station. Another man was also shot but survived. Police did not indicate which, if any, of the three victims stole Coleman’s car. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Coleman told detectives she went to the gas station to take her stolen car back.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO