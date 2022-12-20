Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to TysonsUplift LoudounTysons, VA
Migrants dropped off at Vice President Harris' residence on Christmas EveEdy ZooWashington, DC
Update: T.J. Maxx Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes Longstanding Location Days Earlier Than AnnouncedJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
WAVY News 10
These are the last-minute changes the Senate made to the $1.7 trillion omnibus
Senators on Thursday added a list of amendments to a sweeping 4,155-page government funding bill that now heads to the House. During the hours-long voting session, senators voted on a series of 15 amendments, ranging from measures that sought to extend a Trump-era immigration policy to legislation aimed at expanding protections for breastfeeding workers.
WAVY News 10
Democrats try to find cover on Title 42
Senate Democrats sought political cover on Thursday as Republicans forced a vote on whether to maintain a Trump-era immigration policy that has Democrats divided. Eight Democratic senators — Jon Tester (Mont.), Jeanne Shaheen (N.H.), Jacky Rosen (Nev.), Jon Ossoff (Ga.), Joe Manchin (W.Va.), Mark Kelly (Ariz.), Sherrod Brown (Ohio) and Maggie Hassan (N.H.) — along with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) voted for an alternate amendment to protect Title 42, which allows for migrants to be quickly expelled at the border without asylum processing.
McClellan wins Democratic nomination in Virginia’s District 4, could make history in Congress
After a landslide victory in an unusual nominating process, state Senator Jennifer McClellan has a good shot of becoming the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress.
Buses of migrants dropped outside Kamala Harris' home in freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve, reports say
Some of the migrants were dropped off in Washington D.C. wearing T-shirts with temperatures dropping to 18 degrees Fahrenheit, according to CNN.
WAVY News 10
These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for the $1.7T funding package
Nine House Republicans broke from the GOP to support a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill on Friday, ignoring leadership’s recommendation to vote against the measure. The legislation passed in a 225-201-1 vote and now heads to President Biden’s desk for his final signature. The Senate approved the measure in a bipartisan 68-29 vote on Thursday.
Afghan refugees left in limbo as Congress fails to pass citizenship pathway bill
Thousands of Afghan refugees who fled to America as the Taliban took over will have to wait and hope the next Congress takes up their cause.
WAVY News 10
Blog: Warm & wet today. Then an Arctic blast!!!
Hopefully, you heeded my advice about getting things done yesterday that you need to do if it involved heading outdoors. Today we will have rain, storms and wind. Tomorrow we’ll have strong winds, a possible brief mix, and crashing temperatures. Lets start off with today. High pressure is moving...
Transcripts reveal link between Trump, Nevada fake electors
New transcripts of closed-door testimony to the Jan. 6 House committee show Donald Trump and his allies had a direct hand in the Nevada Republican Party’s scheme to send a phony electoral certificate to Congress in 2020 in a last-ditch attempt to keep the former president in power.
How the Jan. 6 committee wants to safeguard democracy: 11 recommendations
The House committee examining last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its long-awaited final report on Thursday night, marking the culmination of a historic investigation that’s captivated Congress and the country for the last 18 months.
WAVY News 10
New law ends COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US troops
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. military forces around the world will no longer be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, after the mandate was lifted under an $858 billion defense spending bill passed by Congress and signed into law Friday by President Joe Biden. The department has 30 days to...
