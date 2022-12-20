ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Storm passes this Christmas Eve but outages remain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are trying to get back to normal as many have been left without power... after a powerful storm hit just before this year’s holiday weekend. it was an experience that left many scrambling for last minute Christmas gifts. “We were not...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Grinch caught by Hinesburg Police

The Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Brattleboro Retreat are partnering on the state's first-of-its-kind telepsychiatry pilot program.
HINESBURG, VT
WCAX

Burlington Public Works offers free salt to residents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is warning people about an impending flash freeze on the roads due to this storm. The Burlington Department of Public Works is loading up salt to hit the roads, but they are advising people to stay home. However, Burlington residents can get...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Pets and Wildlife: The pictures you shared with us in 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Viewers often send us photos of their precious pets and the stunning wildlife they spot in Vermont. So many, in fact, that it’s hard to fit them into our newscasts. So we decided to give you a look at some of the pet and wildlife pictures people have shared with us over the last few months. Watch the video to see.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Storm briefing from Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and state leaders

The storm sent trees toppling down on top of cars and power lines creating a mess across our region.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

As power and heat go out, warming shelters open up across Vermont

Those weathering the storm at home Friday, the Barre City Fire Department has some reminders about your safety.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New partnership for emergency pediatric telepsychiatry care in Vermont

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Brattleboro Retreat are partnering on the state’s first-of-its-kind telepsychiatry pilot program. Before the pandemic, RRMC says kids in crisis would wait in the emergency room for up to three days for a bed at the Brattleboro Retreat, Vermont’s largest provider of inpatient pediatric mental health care.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

Amtrak cancels all trains in Vermont on Friday

Driving on icy roads can be hazardous, but if you do have to drive, experts say there are a few key points to keep in mind.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Reminding Vermonters about safety amid winter storm

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Those weathering the storm at home Friday, the Barre City Fire Department has some reminders about your safety. The fire department says for those staying at home, keep generators away from windows and your house if you lost power. Also consider candle safety, where you are burning them and for how long. If you’re burning fossil fuels of any kind for heat, make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are working. Fire officials say the most basic, but one of the most important tips of all -- check your smoke detectors.
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Utility crews work to fix thousands of outages across region

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As of Friday afternoon, tens of thousands of people were without power across Vermont thanks to the storm. Green Mountain Power’s Kristin Kelly said they had been anticipating widespread outages because of the high winds. Overnight, crews restored power to thousands, but more went out because of the aggressive wind. That’s making things harder for power crews.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Winds rip roof off St. Albans Fire Department

ST. ALBANS TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders in Franklin County are dealing with their own storm damage while they work to help residents. Firefighters in St. Albans Town spent the morning helping with downed trees, some on power lines and others blocking roads. While they were out, Chief Harold...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Green Mountain Power braces for second winter storm in two weeks

Be where you need to be by 4 p.m. to stay ahead of an expected flash freeze-- that was the message Friday morning from Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and other state leaders as an intense winter storm pounded our region.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Berlin surveillance photos

Multiple people will be working through the court system after a slew of burglaries in Vermont.
BERLIN, VT
WCAX

Power crews work overnight to restore thousands of outages

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews with green mountain power have been working throughout the night-- trying to restore outages throughout the state. Following Friday’s storm, Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire saw thousands of outages. Kristin Kelly with Green Mountain Power says as of 7:30 a.m. more than 74,000...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Nurse's quirky costumes spread holiday cheer at New Hampshire hospital

A blanket of snow turns Stowe into a white, winter wonderland.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

