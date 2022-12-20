Read full article on original website
Storm passes this Christmas Eve but outages remain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are trying to get back to normal as many have been left without power... after a powerful storm hit just before this year’s holiday weekend. it was an experience that left many scrambling for last minute Christmas gifts. “We were not...
Grinch caught by Hinesburg Police
The Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Brattleboro Retreat are partnering on the state's first-of-its-kind telepsychiatry pilot program. The storm sent trees toppling down on top of cars and power lines creating a mess across our region.
Burlington Public Works offers free salt to residents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is warning people about an impending flash freeze on the roads due to this storm. The Burlington Department of Public Works is loading up salt to hit the roads, but they are advising people to stay home. However, Burlington residents can get...
Bomb cyclone: 1 dead, thousands without power heading into icy night on Vermont’s roadways
Massive wind gusts toppled trees and downed power lines on Friday as emergency officials urged motorists to stay off the roads overnight. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bomb cyclone: 1 dead, thousands without power heading into icy night on Vermont’s roadways.
Pets and Wildlife: The pictures you shared with us in 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Viewers often send us photos of their precious pets and the stunning wildlife they spot in Vermont. So many, in fact, that it’s hard to fit them into our newscasts. So we decided to give you a look at some of the pet and wildlife pictures people have shared with us over the last few months. Watch the video to see.
Storm briefing from Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and state leaders
The storm sent trees toppling down on top of cars and power lines creating a mess across our region.
Whiteout conditions on I-89, Temperatures hit bitter cold, warming shelters available
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters who trekked through treacherous road conditions on their Friday night commute home were met with whiteout conditions on Interstate 89. It deteriorated quickly as the temperature plummeted. If you have to hit the road, the agency of Transportation reminders. “Slow down. When you do come,...
As power and heat go out, warming shelters open up across Vermont
Those weathering the storm at home Friday, the Barre City Fire Department has some reminders about your safety.
New partnership for emergency pediatric telepsychiatry care in Vermont
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Brattleboro Retreat are partnering on the state’s first-of-its-kind telepsychiatry pilot program. Before the pandemic, RRMC says kids in crisis would wait in the emergency room for up to three days for a bed at the Brattleboro Retreat, Vermont’s largest provider of inpatient pediatric mental health care.
Amtrak cancels all trains in Vermont on Friday
Driving on icy roads can be hazardous, but if you do have to drive, experts say there are a few key points to keep in mind.
Reminding Vermonters about safety amid winter storm
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Those weathering the storm at home Friday, the Barre City Fire Department has some reminders about your safety. The fire department says for those staying at home, keep generators away from windows and your house if you lost power. Also consider candle safety, where you are burning them and for how long. If you’re burning fossil fuels of any kind for heat, make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are working. Fire officials say the most basic, but one of the most important tips of all -- check your smoke detectors.
Utility crews work to fix thousands of outages across region
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As of Friday afternoon, tens of thousands of people were without power across Vermont thanks to the storm. Green Mountain Power’s Kristin Kelly said they had been anticipating widespread outages because of the high winds. Overnight, crews restored power to thousands, but more went out because of the aggressive wind. That’s making things harder for power crews.
Winds rip roof off St. Albans Fire Department
ST. ALBANS TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders in Franklin County are dealing with their own storm damage while they work to help residents. Firefighters in St. Albans Town spent the morning helping with downed trees, some on power lines and others blocking roads. While they were out, Chief Harold...
Green Mountain Power braces for second winter storm in two weeks
Vt. officials warn of dangerous flash freeze: ‘Be where you need to be by 4 pm’. Be where you need to be by 4 p.m. to stay ahead of an expected flash freeze-- that was the message Friday morning from Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and other state leaders as an intense winter storm pounded our region.
Storm strikes Vermont: Be prepared to go days without power, state leaders warn
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are warning Vermonters about what they consider the most dangerous stage of this unusual winter storm. Thousands are without power, and leaders warn that for some, it could last for days. Heavy wind gusts blew over trees and knocked down power lines Friday morning....
Berlin surveillance photos
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Multiple people will be working through the court system after a slew of burglaries in Vermont.
Power crews work overnight to restore thousands of outages
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews with green mountain power have been working throughout the night-- trying to restore outages throughout the state. Following Friday’s storm, Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire saw thousands of outages. Kristin Kelly with Green Mountain Power says as of 7:30 a.m. more than 74,000...
Nurse's quirky costumes spread holiday cheer at New Hampshire hospital
A blanket of snow turns Stowe into a white, winter wonderland. Honey Solarz adds a little color. St. Albans works to rebuild trust in city police after jailhouse assault. Officials in St. Albans say they have spent the last three years working to change the image of the city’s police department after a former officer was caught on camera assaulting a woman in custody.
Region braces for powerful storm; Waterbury emergency ops center to open Friday
As the colder months roll in, concern for the homeless population is on the rise. In New York’s Clinton County, emergency shelter programs are pushing capacity. A blanket of snow turns Stowe into a white, winter wonderland. Honey Solarz adds a little color. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago.
The wealthiest person in Vermont is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
