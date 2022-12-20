Read full article on original website
Families, nonprofits hold annual Christmas giveaway in Odessa
MIDLAND, Texas — Families braved the cold for the 4th Annual Johnson/Griffin Christmas Giveaway. "Everything we do here is free," said Shawn Carrasco with DGK, or Da Gorilla Kids. "So, they started giving gifts away. Mom and dad dress like Mama Claus, Santa Claus, and the kids are little elves, and they started giving presents to the community."
Odessa Humane Society thankful for blankets during cold weather
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Humane Society is thankful to the community during this freezing weather. According to the shelter's Facebook page, the building lost power Thursday evening in the middle of below-freezing temperatures. While the shelter has been working on a new building, it's not quite ready yet....
Airline Crossing residents without water right before Christmas
MIDLAND, Texas — For 48 hours, residents at Airline Crossing have been without water. Having no water means even the smallest luxuries are just out of the picture. “All these people, there's no showers. People work and come home and need a hot shower, especially in this cold. It's Christmas time, we're trying to get ready. We're trying to cook and bake and we have no water to clean our dishes or do anything,” Kimberlin Childress, an Airline Crossing resident said.
Meet Buddy, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Buddy, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Buddy is a larger variety of chihuahua. His former family says he weighs around 18 to 20 pounds. He is a super sweet and calm-natured dog, and does well walking on a...
OPD reminds public about ATM safety
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is reminding the public about ATM safety to help prevent people from becoming a victim of theft. When withdrawing money, make sure to pay attention to your surroundings. This means making sure you aren't being followed and be aware of anyone sitting in a parked car nearby.
Be aware of panhandling scam that has reached West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — It seems charitable enough. Give some cash to help a little girl named Sofia get the surgery she needs for her heart condition. “I’m behind people that I see when I’m driving at intersections that I see stopping and give money, you know… pulls at their heartstrings,” said Midland resident Pam Ereira.
Midland girl gets special welcome home from the hospital
MIDLAND, Texas — A big welcome home for a mighty little Midland girl. Serenity Williams just got back from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, after getting treated for a neurologic condition. When Williams arrived back home, she was greeted by more than just the loving arms of her family and...
West Texas girl celebrates Christmas with yearly song recording
BIG SPRING, Texas — One West Texas girl is spreading holiday cheer with a unique annual tradition. Holland is a 3rd grade student at Coahoma Elementary. She loves being with her grandpa, Papa Bobby Barber, in his recording studio. Bobby has a local band called "The Band Big Spring,"...
Warming shelters ready to open as temps drop below freezing
MIDLAND, Texas — As temperatures are set to drop below freezing on Thursday and Friday, organizations in the Permian Basin are gearing up to help keep people warm. Various locations will be opening warming shelters. Salvation Army locations in Midland and Odessa will be open once the temperature hits...
New residents of The Field's Edge move in
MIDLAND, Texas — Tuesday was move-in day for residents at The Field's Edge. The Midland non-profit strives to serve the chronically homeless. They've built a tiny home community to permanently support and lift up their residents. John-Mark Echols and his team worked with residents to make sure their home...
Midland YMCA gives away 500 turkey dinners to local families in need
MIDLAND, Texas — Cars lined the outside of the Midland YMCA for the first ever turkey giveaway. "It’s the 1st annual and hopefully we’re going to make it an annual event with the Y’s help," said Tony Sam, with Caza Petroleum. A wholesome holiday gesture Sam...
Midland Education Foundation holds Teacher Winter Wishes Spectacular
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Education Foundation held the Teacher Winter Wishes Spectacular for teachers across the Midland Independent School District. The event was brainstormed in November by acting MISD Superintendent Kelly Spencer and is designed to raise the morale of teachers district-wide. "When acting superintendent Kelly Spencer got...
Why are pharmacies limiting purchases of cold and flu medicine?
MIDLAND, Texas — It doesn't matter what pharmacy you go to, shelves are either almost empty or completely bare when it comes to cold and flu medicine. "I've been here for 10 years and this is probably one of the worst ones I've seen yet," said Setor Akati, Pharmacist at Doctors Pharmacy in Midland.
City Councilman Dan Corrales climbs water tower for inspection
MIDLAND, Texas — City Councilman Dan Corrales climbed hundred of feet into the air to help inspect a Midland water tower Wednesday. The tower, which is one of seven in Midland, currently holds up to one million gallons of water and must be inspected once a year. Corrales and...
One more week until Midland ISD could have a new superintendent
MIDLAND, Texas — It won’t be long until Midland ISD gets a new superintendent-one that’s looking forward to hitting the ground running once she takes over the position. “So I think one of the biggest opportunities is establishing some consistency. We've been through quite a few superintendents in the last five or six years and that's difficult. That's difficult for students and parents and leaders and just the community in general. Because about the time you get something going there's a transition.” Dr. Stephanie Howard, the lone finalist for the position, said.
Museum of the Southwest hosts Sensory Dome Show
MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest will be holding its monthly Sensory Dome Show on Dec. 19. This month's event will run 4-4:30 p.m. and will feature a Christmas cartoon. Every month the Blakemore Planetarium hosts special showings of the family dome show with brighter light levels...
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on HWY 80 near Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland crews responded to a deadly multi-vehicle crash that took place Wednesday evening on Highway 80/Business I-20. According to DPS and a Midland Police Department spokesperson, the crash took place in the 6700 block of Hwy 80, near Airline Road. A crash report by DPS revealed...
Attorney files lawsuit against City of Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Attorney Gaven Norris has officially filed his law suit against the City of Odessa in relation to the meeting where the city manager and city attorney were fired. The attorney announced during the Dec. 13 meeting he would be filing the lawsuit because he alleged the...
ECSO: Odessa shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot in Odessa Monday evening. According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, at 5:47 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 13953 Firewater in reference to a gunshot victim. A 20-year-old man was taken to the emergency room...
Multiple eastbound lanes at intersection of Wadley Dr. and Godfrey St. closed down due to water main break
MIDLAND, Texas — Crews from the City of Midland Utilities Department are working on a water main break at the intersection of Wadley Drive and Godfrey St. This water main break could possibly lead to slick conditions in the area. Two of the eastbound lanes in the area will have to be closed at this time. Crews will eventually put down de-icing agents.
