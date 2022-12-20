ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WXII 12

Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and Kwanzaa from the WXII 12 team

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each day, you are kind enough to invite our news team into your home as we share headlines from across the Piedmont-Triad, Tar Heel State and beyond. They are the public face of WXIII 12. However, there are dozens more valuable colleagues you have never met that make all that you see - and don't see - possible. In fact, many of these men and women will not spend the holidays with their families, either far from home or working shifts that limit their ability to celebrate.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Mercy Hill Church to host Christmas at Tanger Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christmas is just three days away, and one Triad church is making sure you're filled with joy. The Mercy Hill Church will host its Christmas service at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro. The first service is taking place tonight at 7,...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Homicide in Guilford County on Christmas Eve

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported a homicide on Dec. 24. Deputies reported at around 8 p.m. that someone was killed on Riverdale Drive in Jamestown. There are no details on the victim. A suspect is in custody. The Sheriff's Office said this appears to be...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Update: Burlington missing teen found

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Update: Burlington police said a missing 14-year-old boy was found safe and in good health. Qwanell Tinnen was reported missing but was later found, according to the Burlington Police Department.
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Oh baby! Santa visits newborns at Moses Cone Hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Here comes old Saint Nicholas to Cone Health Women's & Children's center!. These little ones were gifted the chance to meet Mr. Claus. The jolly old elf took the time out of his busy schedule to spread some cheer and take some festive photos while he was there.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem leaf collection progressing slower than usual

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After delays in leaf collections, the city of Winston-Salem says crews are working to finish up soon. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The city of Winston-Salem said in a release that crews are committed to making three collections...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Remembering former longtime retired WXII 12 employee who died of cancer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII 12 is remembering a former and longtime retired WXII 12 employee who lost his battle with cancer. Don Holland worked at WXII for 34 years before retiring as Chief of Photography. He helped the station transition from editing on film to videotape. Don was also instrumental in ensuring our reporters and photographers could report live in the field by helping implement new technology. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1962, and his Channel 12 co-workers were often entertained by his army stories.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

SANTA TRACKER | How kids can track Santa’s flight around the world Christmas Eve!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Santa is busy at the North Pole getting ready for his big flight across the world on Christmas Eve! He’ll fill up his sleigh with gifts to share. Every year, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) tracks Santa’s sleigh. Even more so, kids can call in to find out where Santa is on his magical journey around the world! Santa’s helpers answer more than 130,000 calls each year to the NORAD Tracks Santa hotline. NORAD has been helping Santa since 1955.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

