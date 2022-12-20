WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each day, you are kind enough to invite our news team into your home as we share headlines from across the Piedmont-Triad, Tar Heel State and beyond. They are the public face of WXIII 12. However, there are dozens more valuable colleagues you have never met that make all that you see - and don't see - possible. In fact, many of these men and women will not spend the holidays with their families, either far from home or working shifts that limit their ability to celebrate.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO