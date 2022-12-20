Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Related
WXII 12
Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and Kwanzaa from the WXII 12 team
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each day, you are kind enough to invite our news team into your home as we share headlines from across the Piedmont-Triad, Tar Heel State and beyond. They are the public face of WXIII 12. However, there are dozens more valuable colleagues you have never met that make all that you see - and don't see - possible. In fact, many of these men and women will not spend the holidays with their families, either far from home or working shifts that limit their ability to celebrate.
WXII 12
Mercy Hill Church to host Christmas at Tanger Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christmas is just three days away, and one Triad church is making sure you're filled with joy. The Mercy Hill Church will host its Christmas service at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro. The first service is taking place tonight at 7,...
WXII 12
Homicide in Guilford County on Christmas Eve
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported a homicide on Dec. 24. Deputies reported at around 8 p.m. that someone was killed on Riverdale Drive in Jamestown. There are no details on the victim. A suspect is in custody. The Sheriff's Office said this appears to be...
WXII 12
A place to call home: 'I just want a family who will love me,' says boy awaiting adoption
N.C. — Elijah is a 13-year-old boy living in foster care who is ready for his forever family. "I want a loving and caring family. A family who is active and likes to do things, likes go to parks and be out and about exploring the world would be great."
WXII 12
Update: Burlington missing teen found
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Update: Burlington police said a missing 14-year-old boy was found safe and in good health. Qwanell Tinnen was reported missing but was later found, according to the Burlington Police Department.
WXII 12
Oh baby! Santa visits newborns at Moses Cone Hospital
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Here comes old Saint Nicholas to Cone Health Women's & Children's center!. These little ones were gifted the chance to meet Mr. Claus. The jolly old elf took the time out of his busy schedule to spread some cheer and take some festive photos while he was there.
WXII 12
Greensboro man is sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug-related charges, officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court for 14 charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of North Carolina. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Mitchell Banks, 43, was convicted during a...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem leaf collection progressing slower than usual
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After delays in leaf collections, the city of Winston-Salem says crews are working to finish up soon. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The city of Winston-Salem said in a release that crews are committed to making three collections...
WXII 12
Missing kayaker possibly drowned at Belews Lake, deputies said
N.C. — The Stokes County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who has gone missing at Belews Lake on Pine Hall Road Friday morning. WXII 12 news received the alert at 10:20 a.m. about a possible drowning. Deputies told WXII 12 news crews that two men, who...
WXII 12
Remembering former longtime retired WXII 12 employee who died of cancer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII 12 is remembering a former and longtime retired WXII 12 employee who lost his battle with cancer. Don Holland worked at WXII for 34 years before retiring as Chief of Photography. He helped the station transition from editing on film to videotape. Don was also instrumental in ensuring our reporters and photographers could report live in the field by helping implement new technology. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1962, and his Channel 12 co-workers were often entertained by his army stories.
WXII 12
SANTA TRACKER | How kids can track Santa’s flight around the world Christmas Eve!
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Santa is busy at the North Pole getting ready for his big flight across the world on Christmas Eve! He’ll fill up his sleigh with gifts to share. Every year, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) tracks Santa’s sleigh. Even more so, kids can call in to find out where Santa is on his magical journey around the world! Santa’s helpers answer more than 130,000 calls each year to the NORAD Tracks Santa hotline. NORAD has been helping Santa since 1955.
WXII 12
Warming shelters open across the Triad amidst freezing temperatures during the holidays
Warming shelters across the region have opened their doors for anyone who may need to get out of the cold this holiday season. The center is open 14 hours a day through Monday. Parking is also provided at Ponoma Park on Clifton Road every night moving forward. The church is...
WXII 12
32-year old man dead in car crash after vehicle caught on fire, police said
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro officials are investigating a crash that killed a man on Huffine Mill Road Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said they responded to the call at 6:45 p.m. in reference to a crash near Penry...
WXII 12
Power outages plague Piedmont Triad as cold front moves through the Carolinas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As temperatures dip to record-low numbers, many across the region are dealing with power outages. This came after strong winds sent trees toppling onto power lines. With just two days to go until Christmas, restoration crews are working around the clock, hoping to get power restored...
Comments / 0