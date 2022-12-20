ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

ABQ BioPark adds to 2022 Naughty and Nice list

By Scott Brown
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark has added to their naughty or nice list. Marley the Macaroni Penguin has been put on the nice list for helping Digit and Killian raise their newborn chick by keeping other penguins away from their nest.

There’s also Kojo the gorilla, who’s on the naughty list this year for hoarding snacks. The BioPark says he blocks the feeding door so he can sweep up all the popcorn for himself.

