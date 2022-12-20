Read full article on original website
Abbott says the grid is performing well under "highest power demand in any winter." But is he correct?
"The ERCOT grid performed well again today. Yesterday, Texas had the highest power demand in any winter. Today was the 2nd highest demand day for winter power. During 2 extremely cold nights, the power grid has not failed. No Texan has lost any power because of the ERCOT grid." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Concerns about Texas' power grid continue after ERCOT underestimates Friday's peak energy demand
ERCOT has been holding up despite peak energy demands exceeding expectations Friday, but the test continues Saturday as people still have their worries.
ERCOT underestimates Thursday night's electric demand ahead of cold Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — We are looking at some very cold temperatures here in Central Texas over the next 12 hours, and if Thursday night was any indication, we do not have a firm idea of how much demand for electricity there will be, besides "a lot." Thursday night, ERCOT missed the forecasted demand by as much as 10,000 megawatts at some points.
Some Central Texas residents are without heat during freeze
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Some Central Texans are trying to make it through the freeze Friday with no heat. "I have company upstairs and warned them it’s going to be cold," said Cedar Park resident Maria Martin. Martin said she is dealing with no heat. "The heater is...
Roundup: Thousands of residents in U.S. Texas off power amid Arctic blast
HOUSTON, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of people were without power as the Arctic blast rushed into the south-central U.S. state of Texas on Thursday, bringing freezing temperatures expected to last through Christmas. As of 11:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday (0600 GMT Friday), more than 91,500 customers lost power,...
After underestimating power demand, Texas electric grid operator gets federal permission to exceed air quality limits
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The U.S. Department of Energy has cleared the way for Texas power plants to pollute more than is usually allowed, such as by burning dirtier fuel oil instead of natural gas, to keep the electricity on through Christmas morning.
Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
Grand Prairie mayor angry at Atmos as gas outages kept residents from heating homes in deep freeze
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Low gas pressure, or in some cases no gas pressure, meant residents across Texas could not heat their homes during dangerously cold temperatures as a pre-Christmas arctic blast descended upon the state. Neither Atmos Energy nor the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the gas industry,...
Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas
PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
Arctic air arrives today | Hard freeze, wind chill warnings take effect at 6 p.m.
HOUSTON — The Houston area is just hours away from the arrival of an arctic blast, which is expected to bring below-freezing temperatures heading into the Christmas holiday weekend. Both state and local officials have urged residents to prepare for the drastic drop in temps by protecting their families,...
ERCOT: Texas energy demand to exceed predicted winter peak Friday
Last week regulators said the grid was prepared to meet demand during the coming freeze.
