Alamance County, NC

FOX8 News

Speeds of 100+ mph reached in Asheboro high-speed chase, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Speeds of over 100 mph were reached during a high-speed chase, according to the Asheboro Police Department. Police received reports of vehicle breaking and entering occurring at an apartment complex in Asheboro. Investigators say they spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to pull it over. The suspect vehicle then sped away […]
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead in fiery crash in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Greensboro on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Raulo Jacquet Sanders, 32, of Browns Summit, was traveling north on Huffine Mill Road toward Penry Road when another driver was making a left turn from Penry Road to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Man charged for shooting 15-year-old with a revolver, deputies say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Davidson County man has been accused of shooting a 15-year-old, according to deputies. Melvin Murphy, 27, is facing several charges in this incident. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Murphy shot the juvenile with a revolver earlier this month at a residence in Lexington. The...
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

County employee steals fentanyl from EMS, deputies say

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A county employee has been charged after stealing EMS' controlled substances, deputies said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. This arrest came after the Alamance County Sheriff's Office conducted a month-long investigation into missing controlled substances. The controlled...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Guilford County stabbing hospitalizes 1, deputies say

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person is recovering after being stabbed in Guilford County, deputies say. The sheriff's office reported finding the stab victim Tuesday afternoon. They were located on Green Market Court in Greensboro. That person was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Deputies have not released...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

16-year-olds arrested, charged in connection to killing of 17-year-old boy on E. 29th St., Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys have been charged in connection to the death of a 17-year-old in Winston-Salem. Officers found a 17-year-old boy, Terrance Mason, dead in a grassy area off of East 29th Street in Winston-Salem on Sept. 13, just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, Winston-Salem Police Department said that they believe that […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
860wacb.com

East Bend Man Arrested In Alexander County

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Surry County man on Wednesday. 40-year old Joseph Patrick Harvey Jr of East Bend was served arrest warrants from Surry County for felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance and felony conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. Harvey is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $200,000.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WBTM

13 Arrested, 10 Wanted in Operation Jingle Bails in Eden

On Tuesday, at approximately 7:00 am, the Eden Police Department initiated a warrant round up, titled “Jingle Bails”. Operation Jingle Bails, targeted thirteen street level, narcotics dealers and ten individuals with non-narcotic outstanding warrants. With the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Rockingham County...
EDEN, NC
cbs17

Man in Durham hospital after suffering gunshot wound

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot Wednesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Durham officers were sent to the 1200 block of Gilbert Street in reference to a gunshot wound, police said. When they arrived, they found the victim. Police said...
DURHAM, NC
abcnews4.com

Kidnapped child, another missing since May found on NC highway: Troopers

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A kidnapped child abducted from South Carolina Monday was found along with another child missing since May. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they were notified around 1:13 p.m. by the Rock Hill Police Dept. about the child abduction involving a 5-year-old girl. The abductor was believed to be traveling through North Carolina possibly en route to Virginia.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Eight arrested in drug case

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced in a news advisory the arrests of eight individuals following a search in the Eagle Springs area. On Dec. 21, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Possum Holler Road in Eagle Springs. During...
EAGLE SPRINGS, NC

