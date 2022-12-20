Read full article on original website
Speeds of 100+ mph reached in Asheboro high-speed chase, police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Speeds of over 100 mph were reached during a high-speed chase, according to the Asheboro Police Department. Police received reports of vehicle breaking and entering occurring at an apartment complex in Asheboro. Investigators say they spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to pull it over. The suspect vehicle then sped away […]
1 dead in fiery crash in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Greensboro on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Raulo Jacquet Sanders, 32, of Browns Summit, was traveling north on Huffine Mill Road toward Penry Road when another driver was making a left turn from Penry Road to […]
Suspect arrested in string of daytime burglaries in Cary
Police in Cary arrested a man in connection with a string of daytime burglaries.
Man facing charges of indecent liberties with a child in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Graham man turned himself in after being accused of abusing a child he was babysitting, according to Alamance deputies. On November 14, the Special Victims Unit conducted a case review with the Alamance County District Attorney's Office in reference to a sexual assault investigation.
32-year old man dead in car crash after vehicle caught on fire, police said
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro officials are investigating a crash that killed a man on Huffine Mill Road Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said they responded to the call at 6:45 p.m. in reference to a crash near Penry...
Woman charged after violating domestic violence order, attempting to take children from father, Alamance County deputies say
ELON, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged after allegedly violating a domestic violence protective order. According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s office, they were called to a home in Elon just before six p.m. Friday about an assault. The victim told them that the mother of his children, Candice Rachelle Miles, came to the […]
Missing kayaker possibly drowned at Belews Lake, deputies said
N.C. — The Stokes County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who has gone missing at Belews Lake on Pine Hall Road Friday morning. WXII 12 news received the alert at 10:20 a.m. about a possible drowning. Deputies told WXII 12 news crews that two men, who...
'I want to know:' Family wants answers after inmate found dead in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. — An inmate in the Harnett County Detention Center was found dead in his cell on Monday while serving a 30-day sentence for violating probation for a DWI charge. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old William Surles was found in his bunk. Some of his family...
1 person dead in shooting in Roxboro, suspect arrested
Police arrested a suspect in Roxboro after a man was found shot and killed Thursday night.
Man charged for shooting 15-year-old with a revolver, deputies say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Davidson County man has been accused of shooting a 15-year-old, according to deputies. Melvin Murphy, 27, is facing several charges in this incident. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Murphy shot the juvenile with a revolver earlier this month at a residence in Lexington. The...
County employee steals fentanyl from EMS, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A county employee has been charged after stealing EMS' controlled substances, deputies said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. This arrest came after the Alamance County Sheriff's Office conducted a month-long investigation into missing controlled substances. The controlled...
Greensboro man is sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug-related charges, officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court for 14 charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of North Carolina. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Mitchell Banks, 43, was convicted during a...
Guilford County stabbing hospitalizes 1, deputies say
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person is recovering after being stabbed in Guilford County, deputies say. The sheriff's office reported finding the stab victim Tuesday afternoon. They were located on Green Market Court in Greensboro. That person was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Deputies have not released...
16-year-olds arrested, charged in connection to killing of 17-year-old boy on E. 29th St., Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys have been charged in connection to the death of a 17-year-old in Winston-Salem. Officers found a 17-year-old boy, Terrance Mason, dead in a grassy area off of East 29th Street in Winston-Salem on Sept. 13, just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, Winston-Salem Police Department said that they believe that […]
2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
East Bend Man Arrested In Alexander County
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Surry County man on Wednesday. 40-year old Joseph Patrick Harvey Jr of East Bend was served arrest warrants from Surry County for felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance and felony conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. Harvey is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $200,000.
13 Arrested, 10 Wanted in Operation Jingle Bails in Eden
On Tuesday, at approximately 7:00 am, the Eden Police Department initiated a warrant round up, titled “Jingle Bails”. Operation Jingle Bails, targeted thirteen street level, narcotics dealers and ten individuals with non-narcotic outstanding warrants. With the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Rockingham County...
Man in Durham hospital after suffering gunshot wound
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot Wednesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Durham officers were sent to the 1200 block of Gilbert Street in reference to a gunshot wound, police said. When they arrived, they found the victim. Police said...
Kidnapped child, another missing since May found on NC highway: Troopers
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A kidnapped child abducted from South Carolina Monday was found along with another child missing since May. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they were notified around 1:13 p.m. by the Rock Hill Police Dept. about the child abduction involving a 5-year-old girl. The abductor was believed to be traveling through North Carolina possibly en route to Virginia.
Eight arrested in drug case
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced in a news advisory the arrests of eight individuals following a search in the Eagle Springs area. On Dec. 21, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Possum Holler Road in Eagle Springs. During...
