VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota fourth-year junior Elizabeth Juhnke has been named to the volleyballmag.com All-American second team. Juhnke, named the Summit League Tournament MVP for the third-straight season, earns the honor for the second time in her career, after she was named to the third team in 2020. She became the first Coyote in program history to reach 2,000 kills. She now holds the USD program records in all-time career kills (2,004) and single-season kills (677) as well as the league record for single-season kills.

VERMILLION, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO