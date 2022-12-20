Read full article on original website
Noem wants conservative lobbyist ousted
PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem wants the head of a conservative lobbying organization fired, after he released a letter publicly calling on her to take action on “kid-friendly” drag shows. In a three page letter of her own to the Board of Directors of the Family Heritage...
Gov. Noem announces more Guard missions in response to storms
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced Friday the South Dakota National Guard is undertaking additional missions in response to the winter storms across South Dakota. Thursday, Gov. Noem announced that the Guard is hauling available firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.
Gov. Noem appoints new Secretary of Health
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Melissa Magstadt as Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Health Thursday. Magstadt’s appointment will be effective on the next state work day, which will be Tuesday, Dec. 27. “Melissa has proven her ability to provide innovative and cost-effective...
Governor Noem declares Winter Storm Emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued a Winter Storm Emergency for the state. As part of the order, Noem has activated the South Dakota National Guard to assist with winter storm recovery efforts on Tribal lands. According to the Governor’s office, Guardsmen...
AAA of South Dakota experiences emergency call influx
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - AAA of South Dakota reported they responded to 275 emergency roadside service calls on Thursday. Of the calls, 45 percent were for batteries, and 35 percent were for tows. Lockouts, flat tires, and extrications were among the other top reasons for calls. AAA...
Interstate 90 now closed from Rapid City to Minnesota state line
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the closure of Interstate 90 has now been extended from Rapid City to the Minnesota state line. The DOT says the decision was made after blizzard conditions moved into eastern South Dakota, leading to dangerous conditions...
Weather shuts down interstate travel in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 29 (both northbound and southbound) closed from Sioux Falls (at the I-29/I-90 interchange) to the North Dakota state line at 6 p.m. (CT) on Thursday. Due to the sustained strong winds causing near zero visibility and drifting snow, The South Dakota Department...
USD’s Elizabeth Juhnke earns All-American honors
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota fourth-year junior Elizabeth Juhnke has been named to the volleyballmag.com All-American second team. Juhnke, named the Summit League Tournament MVP for the third-straight season, earns the honor for the second time in her career, after she was named to the third team in 2020. She became the first Coyote in program history to reach 2,000 kills. She now holds the USD program records in all-time career kills (2,004) and single-season kills (677) as well as the league record for single-season kills.
