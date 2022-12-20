ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

fox42kptm.com

Fire destroys popular Bellevue restaurant

A fire Friday afternoon destroyed a popular Mexican restaurant in Bellevue. Firefighters from both the Bellevue and Omaha fire departments battled the fire at Netties Mexican restaurant. Tweets from the Bellevue Fire Department asked people to avoid the area Friday afternoon. No cause for the fire has been given yet.
BELLEVUE, NE
fox42kptm.com

Metro roads mostly clear after Wednesday's winter storm

(Omaha,Neb.) — Crews were out all Wednesday night plowing the streets as the winter storm hit. Crews were also seen out Thursday doing the same. Folks that went out on Thursday not only had to drive through some snow but also felt the bitterness of the cold temperatures as the windchill felt like -35 degrees at times.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

DCHD warning of possible salmonella outbreak in alfalfa sprouts

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Douglas County Health Department announced an investigation on Friday into a cluster of stomach illnesses caused by the bacteria Salmonella Typhimurium. As of Friday, DCHD says that 12 people have reported getting sick after consuming alfalfa sprouts either at a local restaurant or after...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
fox42kptm.com

PACE supporters say investigation into group is part of 'targeted' effort against Latinos

OMAHA, Neb.—On Tuesday, federal agents served a search warrant on a building owned by the nonprofit group Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE). PACE works with youth in the community, providing athletic opportunities to families who lack the resources to do so. It was formed by the Omaha chapter of the Latino Peace Officers Association and gets funding from the city and other grants.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Another pediatric COVID death reported in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department on Friday reported another COVID-related pediatric death, bringing the total number of pediatric deaths in the county to 4. The health department said the young person had multiple underlying health conditions. The Friday report also reported 4 other COVID-related deaths, one man and three women...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE

