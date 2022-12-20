ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Maria Villegas
4d ago

All these problems are in connection with all these illegal crossers but we brought this up on ourselves . The law makers have been too relaxed. They have brought their illegal dealings with them . So it's been shoved into our lives whether we approve or not .

DEMENTEDRATS
4d ago

TXDPS did nothing back in the beginning of NAFTA .I warned this people about what was coming I led a protest back in Laredo in 1993 with UNION MEMBERS ,INDP, O/O and Even OOIDA about the dangers of letting in all these Mexican trucking companies and giving B1 PERMITS to Mexican drivers who are nothing but "PALETEROS and would destroy the industry here in Texas which is where we are now .

austinite
4d ago

First it’s uncontrollable paper tags, now commercial drivers licenses? What’s next?

TEXAS STATE

