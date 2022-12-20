2020 First Team Academic All-Big 122019 First Team Academic All-Big 12. 201813 GP, 9 GS, 59 TT, 3.5 TFL, 2 SACK, 1 FF, 2 PDEF, 1 INT. 5th year senior and former corner transfer from OKST. Shows good height with average weight at his position. Physically, he is a muscular and long safety. Shows good AA ability with Quality reaction and a good first step. Average speed, good lateral ability and good sideline to sideline. Strength is good. Against the pass he is average. Shows good fluid hips. Marginal to average man ability. Aggressive in his coverage but does not show good recovery speed, can tend to get beat over top. In zone, he shows good awareness and snaps well out of the backpedal to attack his man. He shows a quality ability keeping his eyes in the backfield and reading the QB’s eyes with good awareness. Very aggressive in his pursuit. Shows excellent twitch. Covers ground well. Shows good quickness and acceleration while covering his ground. Good ability to stick his foot in the ground and uses above average anticipation. Above average against the run. Shows good reaction time and great downfield vision. An aggressive downhill player shows a subpar ability against blockers with good strength due to limitation in size. Stands out in his assignment when “setting the edge”. Pushes the outside runner back inside with his presense. Average to above-average tackler. Can tend to get caught flat footed but shows good wrap up technique and aggression.

