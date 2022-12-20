Read full article on original website
Former Kansas City Chiefs football player Mike Merritt was killed in a car crash
Mike Merritt a former UCF Knight and NFL football player for the Kansas City Chiefs was killed in a crash over the weekend in Orange County, Florida. Investigators say Merritt was driving in the wrong direction on State Road 417 and was killed after a head-on crash. Merritt was transported...
Did Florida State just get called out for Tampering by former #1 recruit Travis Hunter?
Florida State could be in some big trouble if the NCAA decides to look at the allegations of former number 1 recruit Travis Hunter. According to the star defensive back Florida State clearly tried to tamper with the Georgia native before he was in the transfer portal. Late Thursday afternoon,...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jeremy Murphy, WR, Concordia University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My combination of speed size and strength all mix well together, and it allows me to be more versatile than others. I can be set up outside, inside, or even at the tight end spot. I’m a great route runner, and got good hands but I can also block at all positions. All this makes me harder to guard as well as I can match up with any defender at any position.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jarrick Bernard-Converse, DB, LSU
2020 First Team Academic All-Big 122019 First Team Academic All-Big 12. 201813 GP, 9 GS, 59 TT, 3.5 TFL, 2 SACK, 1 FF, 2 PDEF, 1 INT. 5th year senior and former corner transfer from OKST. Shows good height with average weight at his position. Physically, he is a muscular and long safety. Shows good AA ability with Quality reaction and a good first step. Average speed, good lateral ability and good sideline to sideline. Strength is good. Against the pass he is average. Shows good fluid hips. Marginal to average man ability. Aggressive in his coverage but does not show good recovery speed, can tend to get beat over top. In zone, he shows good awareness and snaps well out of the backpedal to attack his man. He shows a quality ability keeping his eyes in the backfield and reading the QB’s eyes with good awareness. Very aggressive in his pursuit. Shows excellent twitch. Covers ground well. Shows good quickness and acceleration while covering his ground. Good ability to stick his foot in the ground and uses above average anticipation. Above average against the run. Shows good reaction time and great downfield vision. An aggressive downhill player shows a subpar ability against blockers with good strength due to limitation in size. Stands out in his assignment when “setting the edge”. Pushes the outside runner back inside with his presense. Average to above-average tackler. Can tend to get caught flat footed but shows good wrap up technique and aggression.
Former USFL football star thought he was being cut by the Cowboys but instead received some great news
Former USFL star wide receiver KaVontae Turpin thought he was being cut by the Dallas Cowboys when he was called to the owners office, but the news brought him to tears. Turpin was named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster as a kick and punt returner. The former TCU speedster...
Former Denver Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman has passed away at the age of 31 after battle with rare cancer
Ronnie Hillman the former third round pick of the Denver Broncos has passed away at the age of 31. The Hillman family announced the death on Wednesday Night. Hillman was diagnosed with a rare and highly aggressive neoplasm form of cancer that effects young African Americans with sickle cell traits.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Onte Burns, LB, Southwest Minnesota State University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I have instincts in the run and can cover well. I have the ability to play outside linebacker and safety. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. At 7 years old.
Is Lawrence starting to deliver on top-pick potential?
After an incredible career with the Clemson Tigers in the CFB, Trevor Lawrence was the can’t-miss prospect for the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lawrence won the National Championship with the Tigers in his freshman year with a brilliant performance to defeat Alabama Crimson Tide in the title game.
Dallas Cowboys pass rusher involved in car accident that sent him to the local hospital
According to TMZ Sports, Sam Williams the Dallas Cowboys draft pick was involved in a car accident that sent him to the local hospital to be checked for injuries. According to the police report, the 23-year old former Ole Miss pass rusher was driving a black Corvette when another car attempted to turn in front of him into oncoming traffic.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Delano Ware, DB, Western Michigan University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Honestly I think it was a calling from God because I wasn’t influenced in any way to play football. I just woke up one morning when I was 7 and told my parents I wanted to play football.
NFL Transactions for December 22, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Panthers claimed DB Justin Layne off waivers from Bears. Broncos designated RB Chase Edmonds to return from I/R. Chargers signed WR Jason Moore and DL Aaron Crawford to their PS. Chargers hosted DL Aaron Crawford for a workout. Minnesota Vikings. Vikings worked out P Brock Martin. New York Giants. Giants...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Demetrie Massey, OL, Virginia Union University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. To be honest at first I was just playing to make my mom proud but I fell in love with football. Football made me the man I am now. What are you looking to achieve as a football player...
Tua Tagovailoa was the biggest Pro Bowl snub this year | Dolphins will save 6 million because of the snub
I am a die-hard Buffalo Bills fan and Tua Tagovailoa is definitely a Pro Bowl quarterback. He led all voting from the fans, and he was not one of the three AFC quarterbacks selected. This kind of pissed me off, because he has played outstanding this year. It is hard...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Todd Sibley Jr, RB, University at Albany
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. It was my uncle’s and dad’s decision to turn me into a football player. I didn’t know much about football and they influenced me to play football. What are your favorite moments from your football life?
Did Bill Belichick just throw Mac Jones under the bus again in an interview?
Bill Belichick is one of the best coaches ever in the NFL, and he is a pretty funny guy. He threw his starting quarterback under the bus last week after his QB was stiff armed on the final play of the game and the Patriots lost to the Raiders. Belichick...
Travis Hunter remains loyal to Coach Prime and chooses Colorado over Georgia and other major schools
Former number 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter will remain loyal to Deion Sanders!. Hunter announced on his YouTube Channel that he is going to remain committed to Coach Prime and follow him to Colorado. About four minutes into the video Hunter announced that he is joining Coach Prime in Colorado....
College Football’s oldest QB changes his mind about entering the NFL and enters the Transfer Portal
Last week Austin Aune the gunslinger from North Texas and oldest college football quarterback decided to enter the NFL Draft. Well, that is not the case now! The 29-year old gunslinger has entered his name in the transfer portal. He graduated in 2012, and enrolled in college for the first...
Tennessee’s back-up quarterback Joe Milton has the strongest arm in the NCAA | Throws an orange over 100 yards
Joe Milton has not had a fair shake at the quarterback position after an amazing career in Central Florida as a high school quarterback. Milton has a cannon though, if you watch his film he can throw a ball on a rope for over 50 yards. Milton looks like he...
