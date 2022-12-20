ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jeremy Murphy, WR, Concordia University

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My combination of speed size and strength all mix well together, and it allows me to be more versatile than others. I can be set up outside, inside, or even at the tight end spot. I’m a great route runner, and got good hands but I can also block at all positions. All this makes me harder to guard as well as I can match up with any defender at any position.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jarrick Bernard-Converse, DB, LSU

2020 First Team Academic All-Big 122019 First Team Academic All-Big 12. 201813 GP, 9 GS, 59 TT, 3.5 TFL, 2 SACK, 1 FF, 2 PDEF, 1 INT. 5th year senior and former corner transfer from OKST. Shows good height with average weight at his position. Physically, he is a muscular and long safety. Shows good AA ability with Quality reaction and a good first step. Average speed, good lateral ability and good sideline to sideline. Strength is good. Against the pass he is average. Shows good fluid hips. Marginal to average man ability. Aggressive in his coverage but does not show good recovery speed, can tend to get beat over top. In zone, he shows good awareness and snaps well out of the backpedal to attack his man. He shows a quality ability keeping his eyes in the backfield and reading the QB’s eyes with good awareness. Very aggressive in his pursuit. Shows excellent twitch. Covers ground well. Shows good quickness and acceleration while covering his ground. Good ability to stick his foot in the ground and uses above average anticipation. Above average against the run. Shows good reaction time and great downfield vision. An aggressive downhill player shows a subpar ability against blockers with good strength due to limitation in size. Stands out in his assignment when “setting the edge”. Pushes the outside runner back inside with his presense. Average to above-average tackler. Can tend to get caught flat footed but shows good wrap up technique and aggression.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Is Lawrence starting to deliver on top-pick potential?

After an incredible career with the Clemson Tigers in the CFB, Trevor Lawrence was the can’t-miss prospect for the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lawrence won the National Championship with the Tigers in his freshman year with a brilliant performance to defeat Alabama Crimson Tide in the title game.
Dallas Cowboys pass rusher involved in car accident that sent him to the local hospital

According to TMZ Sports, Sam Williams the Dallas Cowboys draft pick was involved in a car accident that sent him to the local hospital to be checked for injuries. According to the police report, the 23-year old former Ole Miss pass rusher was driving a black Corvette when another car attempted to turn in front of him into oncoming traffic.
DALLAS, TX
NFL Transactions for December 22, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Panthers claimed DB Justin Layne off waivers from Bears. Broncos designated RB Chase Edmonds to return from I/R. Chargers signed WR Jason Moore and DL Aaron Crawford to their PS. Chargers hosted DL Aaron Crawford for a workout. Minnesota Vikings. Vikings worked out P Brock Martin. New York Giants. Giants...

