Champion Township, OH

Safe Exchange Zone designated at Champion Police Dept.

By Sara Pompeo
 4 days ago

(WKBN) – The Champion Police Department is now a designated Community Safe Exchange Zone.

The area is near the flag pole in the parking lot and is video-monitored 24/7.

Chipotle to open new location in Valley

The community can utilize the area for things such as online purchases or custody exchanges.

The police department urges everyone to take advantage of the location for their safety.

