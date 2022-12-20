Safe Exchange Zone designated at Champion Police Dept.

(WKBN) – The Champion Police Department is now a designated Community Safe Exchange Zone.

The area is near the flag pole in the parking lot and is video-monitored 24/7.

The community can utilize the area for things such as online purchases or custody exchanges.

The police department urges everyone to take advantage of the location for their safety.

