Read full article on original website
Related
nbc11news.com
City Council proposes Community Recreation Center to the April 2023 ballot
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Wednesday, Grand Junction City Council voted to refer the Community Recreation Center to the ballot for city election on April 4, 2023. In early 2022, professors at the Colorado Mesa University facilitated a valid survey which determined a strong support for a Community Recreation Center.
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction approves management agreement with Clifton Fire
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction city council last night approved a management agreement with Clifton Fire. Clifton Fire Board approved the measure on Tuesday, with City Council following last night. The agreement means the city will assign a Deputy Fire Chief from the Grand Junction Department to...
nbc11news.com
Western Slope Christmas album
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Western Slope can be a beautiful place when the snow dusts the nearby fields and cliffsides. Submit your photos on our website to have your photos featured in our album!
nbc11news.com
Warm Christmas ahead along with warmer temperatures to follow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the day, conditions have remained dry across the Western Slope. However, some areas in the high country received some scattered snowfall. Temperatures today stayed in the lower to mid-40s for Grand Junction and Montrose and upper 40s to lower 50s for Delta and Cortez. It has made for an unseasonably warm Christmas Eve and will continue into Christmas Day. We will continue to sit under partly cloudy skies and temperatures around the lower 20s to upper teens.
nbc11news.com
Local organization to serve over 300 Christmas Eve dinners to homebound seniors
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - For the nine years, community resource organization Hilltop has provided holiday dinners to homebound seniors. This year will be no different as hilltop prepares to bring 375 Christmas Eve dinners to seniors who are stuck at home. Hilltop says that it’s providing the meals in...
nbc11news.com
Crash on I-70 shuts down eastbound lanes
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - An accident has been reported on Interstate 70 near mile marker 61. Troopers say that the eastbound lanes will be shut down so that emergency crews can access the accident. Details are currently scarce as emergency personnel work to respond. ___. This story is still...
Comments / 0