GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the day, conditions have remained dry across the Western Slope. However, some areas in the high country received some scattered snowfall. Temperatures today stayed in the lower to mid-40s for Grand Junction and Montrose and upper 40s to lower 50s for Delta and Cortez. It has made for an unseasonably warm Christmas Eve and will continue into Christmas Day. We will continue to sit under partly cloudy skies and temperatures around the lower 20s to upper teens.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO