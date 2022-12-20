ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

nbc11news.com

Grand Junction approves management agreement with Clifton Fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction city council last night approved a management agreement with Clifton Fire. Clifton Fire Board approved the measure on Tuesday, with City Council following last night. The agreement means the city will assign a Deputy Fire Chief from the Grand Junction Department to...
Western Slope Christmas album

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Western Slope can be a beautiful place when the snow dusts the nearby fields and cliffsides. Submit your photos on our website to have your photos featured in our album!
Warm Christmas ahead along with warmer temperatures to follow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the day, conditions have remained dry across the Western Slope. However, some areas in the high country received some scattered snowfall. Temperatures today stayed in the lower to mid-40s for Grand Junction and Montrose and upper 40s to lower 50s for Delta and Cortez. It has made for an unseasonably warm Christmas Eve and will continue into Christmas Day. We will continue to sit under partly cloudy skies and temperatures around the lower 20s to upper teens.
Crash on I-70 shuts down eastbound lanes

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - An accident has been reported on Interstate 70 near mile marker 61. Troopers say that the eastbound lanes will be shut down so that emergency crews can access the accident. Details are currently scarce as emergency personnel work to respond. ___. This story is still...
