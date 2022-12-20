ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA InSight offers farewell message, sends possible ‘last image’

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

( WHNT ) — The NASA InSight mission may be winding down on Mars as the lander sent what could be its farewell message and “last image.”

On Twitter , the team shared a quote from the lander’s perspective, saying “My power’s really low, so this may be the last image I can send.”

UAH fusion expert hails ‘huge milestone’ in fusion technology breakthrough

“Don’t worry about me though: my time here has been both productive and serene,” the statement continued. “If I can keep talking to my mission team, I will — but I’ll be signing off here soon. Thanks for staying with me.”

Here’s what could be the lander’s last image:

(NASA.gov)

According to mars.nasa.gov, InSight launched on May 5, 2018 from Vandenburg Air Force Base in California. It landed on the Red Planet on November 26, 2018 just before noon. The mission has been ongoing for the last four years.

NASA launches website to keep track of Artemis I

InSight’s goal was to “help scientists understand the formation and early evolution of all rocky planets, including Earth” and tested “a new kind of data relay from another planet for the first time.”

Learn more about the NASA InSight mission at mars.nasa.gov .

WHNT News 19

