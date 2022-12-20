Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About RegisterSharee B.Grovetown, GA
Meet the assistant coach who led Augusta to victorypress updateAugusta, GA
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Related
WRDW-TV
Search for mischievous Christmas elves at Augusta Museum of History
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some naughty elves are up to something at the Augusta Museum of History, and you can help catch them. We went to go spy on Ginger and Gus. “We have some mischievous museum elves. They like to play hide and seek,” said Gayla Keese, education manager.
wfxg.com
Second Providence Baptist Church groundbreaking expansion
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - With its Groundbreaking Expansion Program and the turning of the soil, Second Providence Baptist Church is closer than ever to its dream building. Church members, community members, and those who are involved with the project gathered together for the church's Groundbreaking program this week. It...
wfxg.com
City of Barnwell announces death of Councilmember Brad All
BARNWELL, S.C. (WFXG) - The City of Barnwell has announced Councilmember Brad All has died. The announcement was made to the City Hall Offices Facebook page Saturday morning. Brad All represented District 5. City officials ask the community to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
WRDW-TV
Stephens Auction staff makes sure kids in Aiken get holiday toys
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Employees with Stephens Auction returned to Crosland Park for their annual toy giveaway Thursday afternoon. It’s a tradition six years in the making. This year the company bought around 4,000 toys before going door to door to give them away.
WRDW-TV
Master’s Table making sure no one is hungry for holiday weekend
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Volunteers at Golden Harvest are working hard to prepare a weekend’s worth of holiday dinners for people in need. We stopped by the Master’s Table Soup Kitchen, where they’re looking forward to having the first indoor dinner since the start of the pandemic.
Trees down in several counties in GA and SC
WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina. According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County. Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury […]
WRDW-TV
Salvation Army’s ‘Red Kettle’ campaign in need of donations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army’s ‘Red Kettle’ campaign has become a staple during the holiday season, with volunteers standing outside of storefronts with their bell and a donation box. But this year, officials say the fundraiser was $50,000 below expectations. Here’s why this is so...
wfxg.com
Saluting our Heroes: Following a Father's Legacy
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The holidays are a time for giving, but a Lieutenant makes it his mission to give year-round. When you walk into LT. Lucas Grant’s office, one of the first things you’ll see is the word “family.” It's a value he holds close.
Grinch steals from donation box at Walking Tall Ministries
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The people who run a community resource in Aiken County trying to figure out who stole from their donation boxes. “If they told us about the situation that they were in, we very likely would’ve helped them in whatever way we could have,” Walking Tall Ministries’ Zak Moyer told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken […]
WRDW-TV
Power is out around Harlem due to cold temps
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Harlem, Georgia Facebook page is saying that power is expected to be restored by 10 p.m. tonight. While they are saying that replacement equipment has arrived from Atlanta, Georgia Power is telling them that installation, as well as turning the power back on without causing a power surge, may be a slow process.
wfxg.com
Longtime Augusta pastor, community leader, Supt. Dr. Leroy James has died
(AUGUSTA, GA) - Superintendent Dr. Leroy James has died. Dr. James served as pastor of Friendly Church of God in Christ, on Carrie Street in Augusta, for 32 years. Dr. James also held roles in the Richmond County School system, having worked 18 years as a guidance counselor. He worked...
WRDW-TV
How are local pharmacies managing amid medicine shortage?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The flu season is still going strong. Georgia and South Carolina are seeing high levels of spread. While better than a few weeks ago, pharmacies nationwide are starting to see a shortage of cold and flu medicine. We talked to pharmacists about what impacts we’re seeing...
WJBF.com
Domestic Violence: ‘Tis the season to do the right thing
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The holiday season is a time for happiness and joy with family. But, for those dealing with divorce, domestic violence, or the aftermath, this can be a time of great sadness and despair especially if there is little money for gifts and toys for the children and one parent is left to carry the load.
WRDW-TV
After losing alcohol battle, Stay Social closing down
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Having lost a bid to keep its alcohol license, Stay Social Tap and Table will be closing for good. The business will close for good on Dec. 30, the owner told News 12. It comes a few weeks after a judge upheld Columbia County commissioners’ revocation...
wfxg.com
Power outages across the CSRA may affect holiday plans
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Widespread outages across the two-state left many without power Friday, including more than 100 homes along Evans To Locks Rd. in Columbia County. There, crews were clearing a tree that had fallen onto a fence near the railroad tracks. In west Augusta, homes were also without...
WRDW-TV
How to brace your home for frigid winter weather
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We talked to an HVAC company about the best ways to help your system keep up with the dropping temperatures. “It was my birthday present from my husband because my birthday is Dec. 20, so it’s a big week,” said Christy Beckham. Her family...
WRDW-TV
Shoppers dash to the stores for last-minute Christmas shopping
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hundreds of people were out and about doing some last-minute shopping. With a lot of places closing early for Christmas Eve, it truly is in the final stretch to find the perfect gift. At local stores like Swank, they have seen lots of people coming in...
wfxg.com
Karlton L. Howard wins House District 129 special election
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The special election to fill the Georgia House District 129 seat formerly occupied by Henry Wayne Howard is over. The seat will be filled by Karlton L. Howard, brother of the late state representative. The race was called Tuesday night around 8:30p.m. The election was only...
WRDW-TV
High winds blow down trees, knock out power across CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As winds whipped up Friday morning ahead of a cold snap, trees started coming down across the CSRA, blocking traffic and causing power outages for thousands of people. Among the latest problems was a power line across Columbia Road at Wendover Way in Columbia County. Around...
WJBF.com
Gov Kemp Update on Cold Weather and Winter Preparedness
Gov Kemp Update on Cold Weather and Winter Preparedness. Local garden center and officials share tips on home …. Smart, Swinney and Beamer discuss 2023 National Signing …. Kirby Smart, Dabo Swinney and Shane Beamer discuss their 2023 signings classes. Most of Augusta’s recycling is going to the landfill.
Comments / 0