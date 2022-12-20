Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Trio who burgled ex-Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti's home jailed
Three burglars who targeted the home of former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti have been jailed. Shaun Rimmer, 29, Adam Hastings, 31, and Callum Martin, 33, stole cars and jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in 37 separate burglaries. At Liverpool Crown Court they were jailed for seven-and-a-half years, 10...
BBC
Carabao Cup: Manchester United to face Charlton - full quarter-final draw
Manchester United will host League One side Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. Charlton are the only non-Premier League team left in the competition after beating Brighton on penalties in the fourth round on Wednesday. Eight-time champions Manchester City will play Southampton after knocking out holders Liverpool...
Comments / 0