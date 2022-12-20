Read full article on original website
Wisconsin- Trails are starting to open! Bayfield, Vilas and Oneida County trails are open as of December 23. Iron County Trails opened last week. Douglas County is also opening trails but is warning riders of potential obstacles and closures. Each country said they’ve been dealing with overwhelming snowfall in the past two weeks and many trails are experiencing fallen trees and debris. They added with heavy snowpack to be careful crossing lakes and rivers due to weak ice. Ashland, Washburn and Sawyer County’s say they are still dealing with too much snow and trails will remain closed.
City by City: Arrowhead, Wisconsin, Buhl
A somber holiday tradition returned to the steps of city hall Saturday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Leaders with CHUM and community members gathered to mourn lives lost of people who have experienced homelessness and those who advocated for them at Duluth’s city hall Saturday. As part of the vigil, attendees carried signs with the names of people who died...
Northern News Now viewer Donates $50,000 to Duluth Salvation Army
Anonymous donor delivers Christmas Miracle Duluth Salvation Army
After hearing the non-profit wasn’t going to make their goal during a broadcast of Northern News Now, an anonymous couple decided to step up and help them. Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Douglas County, Hayward. City by City: Arrowhead, Wisconsin, Buhl. Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST. The...
Blizzard warning in effect for Lake and Cook Counties (including Grand Portage Tribal Lands) until Sunday morning
From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 23, 2022. We have made some mid-morning upgrades to our winter weather hazards! We will have a more in-depth post about these changes out soon as we get our graphics completed, but here's the run-down:. Many folks have seen a downgrade...
Duluth Salvation Army receives 2 donations, 1 anonymous
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As of Wednesday, the Salvation Army was still behind on their yearly goal by $70,000. After hearing the non-profit wasn’t going to make their goal during a broadcast of Northern News Now, an anonymous couple decided to step up and help them. The...
Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on Minnesota
Airlines have started issuing travel waivers to those flying to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and Rochester and Duluth airports ahead of this week's life-threatening blizzard. Major airlines are announcing they will be offering free changes to flights in and out of Minnesota between Wednesday and Friday, when the state...
Body found on Ashland, WI roadway Thursday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thursday morning authorities were called to a body found on the road in Ashland, WI. At 8:19 a.m. Ashland Police and Ashland Fire Department responded to the call on Junction Road between Turner Road and Sanborn Avenue. At the scene, police found the man...
NWS in Duluth: 'Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!'
The National Weather Service in Duluth issued an ominous message Monday night, urging residents in the Northland to prepare for possible power outages when an intense storm system moves through Wednesday-Friday. "Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!" the weather service wrote in a social media post. "Heavy snow still stuck...
VFW Hosts Christmas Eve Dinner Saturday in Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Quite a feast Saturday at VFW Post 137 in West Duluth. They held their annual Christmas Eve dinner Saturday. This year marked their 35th year feeding people on Christmas Eve. The meal was open to the public, and officials with the VFW said anyone...
Godfather’s Pizza Is Returning To Duluth With Several Locations
If you grew up in Duluth, then there are several pizza places you likely remember that are no longer open in the area. Restaurants like Shakey's Pizza, Happy Joes, Rocky Rococo and Godfather's were places I remember getting pizza while growing up and now one of those is returning, albeit in a different form.
Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December
There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona.The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin's home in Bullhead City.Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin.Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed meet up with Albright, Rowell and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn't respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin's home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window.Investigators say they didn't know Albright's motive for the killings.
Duluth Police: Missing Woman Found Dead Outside
DULUTH, Minn. — A woman who recently went missing has been found dead, according to the Duluth Police Department. 71-year-old Diane Pool, who suffered from dementia was last seen around Mesaba and East 9th Street in Duluth, with no shoes or a jacket. Friday she was found outside, dead.
Duluth road rage incident leads to gunfire
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth police are investigating after they say a road rage incident escalated to gunfire in the Morgan Park neighborhood Monday night. Police tell us they were called to a home near 87th Avenue West and Edward Street around 7 p.m. Officers found someone who...
UPDATE: Missing 71-year-old woman found dead
UPDATE 3:30 p.m. - Officials say that they found the missing 71-year-old woman. Diane Poole was found dead Thursday afternoon. No foul play is suspected. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Poole’s family and friends. DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is seeking the...
