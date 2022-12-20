Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Volusia County fern crop farmers prepare for arctic blast
PIERSON, Fla. – As temperatures across Central Florida drop, Royce Hagstrom will be bracing the cold to protect acres of fern. “I would say by midnight, we’ll be on tonight, and if I’d have to guess, it could be earlier. We’re called freeze protectors,” Hagstrom said.
click orlando
‘That’s what church is about:’ Lake County cold weather shelters prep as arctic blast draws near
EUSTIS, Fla. – Cold Weather shelters are set and ready for people as Lake County is set to be impacted by an artic blast throughout the weekend. “This will turn into an area with cots, and this will be like the men’s side over here, and the other side over there will house women,” said Pastor Dann Ragan with LifePointe Church in Eustis.
click orlando
‘We’ll make it happen:’ Apopka church opens cold weather shelter, needs help
APOPKA, Fla. – An Apopka church is opening its doors to provide warmth and food to the area’s homeless during this weekend’s cold snap. A nativity scene is set up inside the fellowship hall at the First United Methodist Church of Apopka. This space will turn into a cold-weather shelter this weekend.
click orlando
Hundreds of manatees swim into Blue Spring State Park as temperatures drop
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – The drop in temperatures means colder water, and more manatees coming to Blue Spring State Park seeking a warm spot. According to the count Thursday morning by Save the Manatee Club, 395 manatees are now at the spring in Volusia County. [TRENDING: Woman killed in...
click orlando
Power restored to thousands of Duke Energy customers in Orange and Seminole counties
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Thousands of Duke Energy customers in Orange and Seminole counties had their power restored after a Christmas Eve outage, according to a spokesperson with the company. Around 9 p.m., the company reported that 2,706 customers in the East Orange County and Seminole County area were...
click orlando
Vandals cause $1 million in damage to Volusia dam system installed after hurricanes, officials say
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – An experimental system in Volusia County that was installed to serve as a temporary sea wall and reinforce the coastline after hurricanes was vandalized, according to Florida’s emergency management team. The state has been installing a pilot system, Tiger Dam, at the end...
click orlando
Volusia WWII veteran welcomed home after Hurricane Ian displaced him
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A Volusia County World War II veteran will get to spend Christmas finally back inside his own home. Danny Levenson’s home was flooded during Hurricane Ian, but on Friday, the community welcomed him back after another resident fixed it back up. [TRENDING: Vandals cause...
click orlando
Casselberry woman dead, teen girl critically injured after crash in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old woman from Casselberry died Saturday after a crash in Orange County that left four other people injured, including a 17-year-old girl who was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 12:43 a.m. on South Goldenrod Road...
click orlando
Police investigate homicide after body found along Ocala road
OCALA, Fla. – Police are investigating a homicide after finding a man’s body along an Ocala road Thursday, according to the department. The death was reported around 8:23 a.m. Thursday near North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street, causing road closures in the area for part of Thursday, police said.
Comments / 0