Flagler County, FL

Volusia County fern crop farmers prepare for arctic blast

PIERSON, Fla. – As temperatures across Central Florida drop, Royce Hagstrom will be bracing the cold to protect acres of fern. “I would say by midnight, we’ll be on tonight, and if I’d have to guess, it could be earlier. We’re called freeze protectors,” Hagstrom said.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
‘That’s what church is about:’ Lake County cold weather shelters prep as arctic blast draws near

EUSTIS, Fla. – Cold Weather shelters are set and ready for people as Lake County is set to be impacted by an artic blast throughout the weekend. “This will turn into an area with cots, and this will be like the men’s side over here, and the other side over there will house women,” said Pastor Dann Ragan with LifePointe Church in Eustis.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Police investigate homicide after body found along Ocala road

OCALA, Fla. – Police are investigating a homicide after finding a man’s body along an Ocala road Thursday, according to the department. The death was reported around 8:23 a.m. Thursday near North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street, causing road closures in the area for part of Thursday, police said.
OCALA, FL

