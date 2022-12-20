CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY)– A convenience store and gas station chain has plans to bring two new locations to the Wilmington area. Nick Ruffner, Public Relations Manager for Sheetz, says “although it is too early to share details around when stores will open, Sheetz can confirm the company is in the planning stages for two locations in the Wilmington area.”

