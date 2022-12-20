ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sheetz locations to be built in the Cape Fear Area

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY)– A convenience store and gas station chain has plans to bring two new locations to the Wilmington area. Nick Ruffner, Public Relations Manager for Sheetz, says “although it is too early to share details around when stores will open, Sheetz can confirm the company is in the planning stages for two locations in the Wilmington area.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Locals brace outdoor animals for cold

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– As the cold weather moves into the Cape Fear, locals are making efforts to protect their outside farm animals. The Sawyer Family of Leland was out on their farm all afternoon getting their animals ready to brace tonight’s cold. The family says it is important...
LELAND, NC
WITN

Look At Those Lights contest winner announced

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s time to crown this year’s Look At Those Lights contest winners! We’ve had another year of stellar submissions, but there can only be one grand prize winner!. This year’s grand prize winner of a $300 Visa gift card is Carolyn Horn and...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

The Warming Shelter opens in Wilmington ahead of freezing temps

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An emergency shelter in Wilmington opened its doors ahead of the freezing temperatures expected over the weekend. Volunteers worked for days to open its doors by 5:30 Friday evening to welcome anyone in need of a warm place to stay. Rev. Meg McBride helped organize...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Dead Crow Comedy to host fundraiser, clothing drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dead Crow Comedy Room will host a fundraiser for a local organization, A Safe Place, on Friday, Dec. 23. “A Safe Place focuses on prevention, advocacy, and restoration to assist victims of commercial sexual exploitation and sex trafficking,” a news release states. “They provide services and programs that directly impact our community and the lives of victims.”
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Fire Claims Home; Family Without for Christmas

A fire in Bolton has left a family without a home or any belongings for Christmas. The ADR Fire and Rescue Department was called to 3208 General Howe Highway at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. ADR, Buckhead, Bolton, and Northwest Fire responded to the call. It took a total of 24...
BOLTON, NC
WECT

Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A spokesperson for Sheetz confirmed that two locations will be opening in Southeastern North Carolina. One location will be on Independence Boulevard in Wilmington. The second location will be in Hampstead along Country Club Road. Sheetz has made to order food and drinks, plus it’s a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pine Valley Methodist serving thousands of meals this Christmas Eve

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Each year, Pine Valley Methodist Church serves the community with thousands of free Christmas Eve meals. This Saturday, December 24th, meals will be delivered throughout the day to local shelters, nursing homes, and fire stations. Dinner will also be served at the church at 6:00...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Official: Family of 8 loses everything in Riegelwood house fire

Fire department warns those with live Christmas trees after three displaced by house fire. Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew says live trees need consistent care, especially for families that put their trees up weeks before Christmas. With the help of friends and strangers, the Leake family donates more than 100...
SOUTHPORT, NC
The State Port Pilot

Oak Island resident shares fun at Christmas time

Plenty of folks at Oak Island have hobbies that cross their paths with others, from fishing to quilting to gardening to building furniture. Sue Todd’s hobby – her passion – is to make the Christmas season into a spectacle she shares with others. How many others? Todd...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

Protecting your home while you're on vacation

Fire department warns those with live Christmas trees after three displaced by house fire. Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew says live trees need consistent care, especially for families that put their trees up weeks before Christmas. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A family of eight lost everything Friday in a...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WNCT

How to keep up with the latest on power outages

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina woke up to freezing temperatures and more power outages on Saturday. Temperatures were well below freezing overnight and stayed that way throughout the morning. Those conditions and some continued windy weather caused power lines to snap, trees to fall and power poles to break in half. After power […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WECT

Pet of the Week: Holly from the Pender County Animal Shelter

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Holly, a beautiful 3-year-old Lynx point Siamese cat, is available for adoption from the Pender County Animal Shelter. According to her handlers, Holly is very friendly with people but does not get along well with other cats. She is spayed, microchipped, healthy and up-to-date on...
PENDER COUNTY, NC

