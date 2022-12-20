Read full article on original website
WECT
Warming shelters opening in Southeastern North Carolina due to power outages
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of people are without power across Southeastern North Carolina, including parts of Columbus County and New Hanover County. Columbus County officials are opening a warming shelter at 6 p.m. in Downtown Whiteville due to power outages and freezing temperatures. The shelter is located at 127...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheetz locations to be built in the Cape Fear Area
CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY)– A convenience store and gas station chain has plans to bring two new locations to the Wilmington area. Nick Ruffner, Public Relations Manager for Sheetz, says “although it is too early to share details around when stores will open, Sheetz can confirm the company is in the planning stages for two locations in the Wilmington area.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Locals brace outdoor animals for cold
LELAND, NC (WWAY)– As the cold weather moves into the Cape Fear, locals are making efforts to protect their outside farm animals. The Sawyer Family of Leland was out on their farm all afternoon getting their animals ready to brace tonight’s cold. The family says it is important...
WITN
Look At Those Lights contest winner announced
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s time to crown this year’s Look At Those Lights contest winners! We’ve had another year of stellar submissions, but there can only be one grand prize winner!. This year’s grand prize winner of a $300 Visa gift card is Carolyn Horn and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The Warming Shelter opens in Wilmington ahead of freezing temps
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An emergency shelter in Wilmington opened its doors ahead of the freezing temperatures expected over the weekend. Volunteers worked for days to open its doors by 5:30 Friday evening to welcome anyone in need of a warm place to stay. Rev. Meg McBride helped organize...
WECT
Dead Crow Comedy to host fundraiser, clothing drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dead Crow Comedy Room will host a fundraiser for a local organization, A Safe Place, on Friday, Dec. 23. “A Safe Place focuses on prevention, advocacy, and restoration to assist victims of commercial sexual exploitation and sex trafficking,” a news release states. “They provide services and programs that directly impact our community and the lives of victims.”
WECT
Power outages reported for thousands across southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy has reported that over 4,000 customers are without power as of this time across southeastern North Carolina. In New Hanover County, over 1,000 residents in Wilmington are without power, including a large area along Eastwood Road from U.S. 17 to S College Road. In...
columbuscountynews.com
Fire Claims Home; Family Without for Christmas
A fire in Bolton has left a family without a home or any belongings for Christmas. The ADR Fire and Rescue Department was called to 3208 General Howe Highway at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. ADR, Buckhead, Bolton, and Northwest Fire responded to the call. It took a total of 24...
WECT
Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A spokesperson for Sheetz confirmed that two locations will be opening in Southeastern North Carolina. One location will be on Independence Boulevard in Wilmington. The second location will be in Hampstead along Country Club Road. Sheetz has made to order food and drinks, plus it’s a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pine Valley Methodist serving thousands of meals this Christmas Eve
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Each year, Pine Valley Methodist Church serves the community with thousands of free Christmas Eve meals. This Saturday, December 24th, meals will be delivered throughout the day to local shelters, nursing homes, and fire stations. Dinner will also be served at the church at 6:00...
YAHOO!
How this chef-turned-executive has kept a Wilmington coffee chain evolving for 25 years
When Steve Schnitzler and his family had arrived in Wilmington via New Jersey, and culinary school, he worked at local restaurants like Eddy Romanelli’s before eventually landing at Front Street Brewery. He was the executive chef tasked with helping open the area's first brewpub in 1995. “It took so...
WECT
Official: Family of 8 loses everything in Riegelwood house fire
Fire department warns those with live Christmas trees after three displaced by house fire. Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew says live trees need consistent care, especially for families that put their trees up weeks before Christmas. With the help of friends and strangers, the Leake family donates more than 100...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Duke Energy emergency power outages underway; thousands in Cape Fear without power
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy is experiencing short temporary power outages across its system due to extremely cold temperatures driving the unusually high energy demand. According to Duke Energy, emergency outages, also known as rolling blackouts, are necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages.
The State Port Pilot
Oak Island resident shares fun at Christmas time
Plenty of folks at Oak Island have hobbies that cross their paths with others, from fishing to quilting to gardening to building furniture. Sue Todd’s hobby – her passion – is to make the Christmas season into a spectacle she shares with others. How many others? Todd...
WECT
Protecting your home while you're on vacation
Fire department warns those with live Christmas trees after three displaced by house fire. Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew says live trees need consistent care, especially for families that put their trees up weeks before Christmas. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A family of eight lost everything Friday in a...
How to keep up with the latest on power outages
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina woke up to freezing temperatures and more power outages on Saturday. Temperatures were well below freezing overnight and stayed that way throughout the morning. Those conditions and some continued windy weather caused power lines to snap, trees to fall and power poles to break in half. After power […]
foxwilmington.com
‘We saw a miracle occur:’ Family gives back after nearly losing son on Christmas
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – On Christmas Eve 2009, when Zachary Leake was six years old, he was rushed to the hospital with meningitis. His doctors at the time believed he wouldn’t survive the illness. “We remember the nurse staff coming out and in. They were actually crying. We...
WECT
Carolina Beach mooring field reopens following maintenance work
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that the Carolina Beach mooring field has reopened after it was closed for work on Nov. 7. Per the announcement, maintenance and repair work to the anchorage equipment has been completed. Boaters may reserve a site online.
WECT
Pet of the Week: Holly from the Pender County Animal Shelter
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Holly, a beautiful 3-year-old Lynx point Siamese cat, is available for adoption from the Pender County Animal Shelter. According to her handlers, Holly is very friendly with people but does not get along well with other cats. She is spayed, microchipped, healthy and up-to-date on...
WECT
Fire department warns those with live Christmas trees after three displaced by house fire
A family of eight lost everything Friday in a house fire in Riegelwood, according to fire officials. With the help of friends and strangers, the Leake family donates more than 100 large red bags filled with toys and comfort items to Novant Health.
