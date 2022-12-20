ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

More than 200,000 without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop to freezing

RALEIGH - The cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to more than 200,000 utility customers. In Eastern Carolina, Craven and Pamlico Counties were the worst hit. At one time there were more than 4,000 customers without power in those two counties. Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Washington, Beaufort, and Bertie counties have also experienced large outages.
These NC counties have the longest life expectancies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — On Thursday, Stacker.com provided a list of counties in North Carolina that have the shortest life expectancy. On Friday, we’re going in the opposite direction. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of...
Emergency outages: Power restored

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke Energy is conducting emergency power outages. According to their website, it's due to extremely cold temperatures causing unusually high energy demand across the Carolinas. Short, temporary power outages have begun. Duke said the emergency outages are necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more...
Area residents hit with power blackouts

Duke Energy, Surry-Yadkin utility forced into rolling blackouts. For a few hours on Saturday, Christmas Eve turned a lot chiller for area folks already struggling with single-digit temperatures. That is because Duke Energy and Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation each had to institute rolling blackouts to combat excessive demand for electricity.
Eastern North Carolina winter weather roundup

With the potential for one of the coldest holidays in recent memory, many local businesses and organizations are announcing measures they are taking against the weather. Keep up to date with NewsChannel 12!. Salvation Army of Carteret County. In anticipation of colder weather, The Salvation Army of Carteret County located...
Sub-zero wind chills for Central NC Christmas Eve morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The coldest temperatures in nearly 5 years will hit central North Carolina Saturday morning. Low temperatures Saturday will get down to 10 degrees in the Triangle, but with the wind, it will feel like -4 degrees. These will be the coldest temperatures since the Triangle...
