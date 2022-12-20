Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Warming shelters opening in Southeastern North Carolina due to power outages
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Thousands of people are without power across Southeastern North Carolina, including parts of Columbus County and New Hanover County. Columbus County officials are opening a warming shelter at 6 p.m. in Downtown Whiteville due to power outages and freezing temperatures. The shelter is located at...
Duke Energy begins ‘rolling blackout’ outages, power outages across NC spikes above 300,000
As wind gusts start to pick up so are the number of power outages in North Carolina.
carolinacoastonline.com
More than 200,000 without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop to freezing
RALEIGH - The cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to more than 200,000 utility customers. In Eastern Carolina, Craven and Pamlico Counties were the worst hit. At one time there were more than 4,000 customers without power in those two counties. Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Washington, Beaufort, and Bertie counties have also experienced large outages.
WECT
Power outages reported for thousands across southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy has reported that over 4,000 customers are without power as of this time across southeastern North Carolina. In New Hanover County, over 1,000 residents in Wilmington are without power, including a large area along Eastwood Road from U.S. 17 to S College Road. In...
cbs17
Number of power outages across North Carolina going down as temperatures continue to drop
The cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to more than 85,000 utility customers.
Thousands without power across Carolinas as temps drop
ROCKINGHAM — Hundreds in Richmond County and thousands across the Carolinas are out of power Friday morning as strong winds sweep across the region. As of 11 a.m., Duke Energy reported that more than 170,000 of its customers in both North and South Carolina were affected. More than 140,000 of those are just in North Carolina.
wfmynews2.com
Emergency outages: Power restored
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke Energy is conducting emergency power outages. According to their website, it's due to extremely cold temperatures causing unusually high energy demand across the Carolinas. Short, temporary power outages have begun. Duke said the emergency outages are necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more...
AOL Corp
Mount Airy News
Area residents hit with power blackouts
Duke Energy, Surry-Yadkin utility forced into rolling blackouts. For a few hours on Saturday, Christmas Eve turned a lot chiller for area folks already struggling with single-digit temperatures. That is because Duke Energy and Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation each had to institute rolling blackouts to combat excessive demand for electricity.
Bitter cold, high winds aimed at NC trigger flood warning along Outer Banks
"Residents and visitors in this area should be prepared for flooding," Dare County officials said.
WXII 12
Power outages plague Piedmont Triad as cold front moves through the Carolinas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As temperatures dip to record-low numbers, many across the region are dealing with power outages. This came after strong winds sent trees toppling onto power lines. With just two days to go until Christmas, restoration crews are working around the clock, hoping to get power restored...
5,000+ still without power in Triad on Christmas Eve; Duke Energy ends rolling blackouts
(WGHP) — People throughout the Piedmont Triad could be experiencing blackouts during Christmas Eve as Duke Energy shut off power in some parts of the state. At 7:38 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Duke Energy tweeted that it had begun “short temporary power outages.” Duke Energy outage maps at one point showed that over 50,000 people […]
Thousands without power across Charlotte as Arctic blast brings dangerously cold air
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 160,000 people in North Carolina and South Carolina are without electricity as high winds from the Arctic blast took down trees and power lines Friday morning. Some areas in Charlotte saw gusts up to 62 mph Friday morning. As of 1:15 p.m., nearly 12,000...
wcti12.com
Eastern North Carolina winter weather roundup
With the potential for one of the coldest holidays in recent memory, many local businesses and organizations are announcing measures they are taking against the weather. Keep up to date with NewsChannel 12!. Salvation Army of Carteret County. In anticipation of colder weather, The Salvation Army of Carteret County located...
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before North Carolina Freezes
North Carolina is preparing for the first major freeze of winter.
cbs17
Sub-zero wind chills for Central NC Christmas Eve morning
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The coldest temperatures in nearly 5 years will hit central North Carolina Saturday morning. Low temperatures Saturday will get down to 10 degrees in the Triangle, but with the wind, it will feel like -4 degrees. These will be the coldest temperatures since the Triangle...
WXII 12
Dozens of flights cancelled, hundreds more delayed at North Carolina airports amid winter weather warnings
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As of 4:30pm on Thursday, 51 flights into or out of North Carolina's three major airports - CLT, RDU and GSO -have been cancelled. Charlotte has seen an additional 257 flights delayed, while Raleigh and Greensboro have seen 70 and 12 delays respectively. You can track...
NC price-gouging law now in effect after State of Emergency declared, Attorney General says
North Carolina's price-gouging law is now in effect, Attorney General Josh Stein announced, one day after Gov. Roy Cooper (D) declared a State of Emergency with freezing weather on the horizon.
Gov. Cooper issues State of Emergency for NC’s incoming frigid teen temperatures, ice
Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a State of Emergency as North Carolina will see its temperatures dip into the teens this week during what many experts are calling an "artic blast".
