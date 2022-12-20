ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Will Not Be Part of the New DC’s ‘First Chapter’ of Films — but Could Return Later

By Samantha Bergeson
 4 days ago
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has stopped pushing the Black Adam boulder up the DCU hill.

Johnson confirmed via Twitter that his character Black Adam will not be back in upcoming DC films, at least for now.

“My passionate friends, I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character’s future in the new DC Universe,” Johnson wrote on the heels of James Gunn and Peter Safran being appointed co-CEOs of the superhero franchise.

“James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling,” Johnson continued. “However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.”

Johnson’s Seven Bucks production banner produced “Black Adam.”

“James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It’s no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG,” Johnson penned. “You guys know me, and I have very thick skin – and you can always count on me to be direct with my words. These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens. After 15 years of relentless hard work to finally make ‘Black Adam,’ I’m very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide. I will always look back on the fan reaction to ‘Black Adam’ with tremendous gratitude, humility, and love. We did great.”

Johnson concluded, “To my very passionate and vocal Black Adam/Super Hero genre fans – I love you, THANK YOU, and I will ALWAYS LISTEN TO YOU and do my best to deliver and entertain you. What a helluva month – now we all need some Teremana! Have a productive week and HAPPY HOLIDAYS to you and your families!”

Gunn retweeted Johnson’s post with the caption, “Love @TheRock and I’m always excited to see what he and Seven Bucks do next. Can’t wait to collaborate soon.”

The “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” director recently addressed the backlash to confirmation that Henry Cavill will in fact not be back as Superman, despite his cameo in “Black Adam,” which Johnson was integral in organizing. Gunn also announced the third “Wonder Woman” film starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins is no longer moving forward. Gunn announced a new Superman film sans Cavill that will be focusing on a young Clark Kent when he first moves to Metropolis.

“One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least,” Gunn tweeted . “Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind.”

Gunn added, “No one loves to be harassed or called names — but, to be frank, we’ve been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions/ We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us.”

Twitter users have kicked off a #FireJamesGunn campaign amid the DCU announcements and shake-ups, calling on “Justice League” director Zack Snyder to return to the franchise.

IndieWire

IndieWire

