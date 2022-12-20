ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo

By KRDO News
 4 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Denver homicide suspect was taken into custody in Pueblo after briefly barricading themselves in a house on the city's northside.

Pueblo police told KRDO they were asked to assist the Denver Police Department in finding a homicide suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect had recently escaped from a Colorado Department of Corrections facility and was also wanted on an additional warrant for aggravated robbery.

According to investigators, officers tried contacting the suspect in the 1800 block of W. 31st St. Tuesday. However, the suspect barricaded themselves in a house in that area.

At 2:24 p.m., the PPD said the situation was resolved.

According to the PPD, officers were able to detain the suspect after negotiations.

Colorado Springs, CO
