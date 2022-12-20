ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterhaven, CA

70-year-old woman missing since Monday

By Abraham Retana
 4 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Relatives of another missing woman are trying to find her whereabouts.

70-year-old Beth Kryder went missing Monday.

Her family says she suffers from Alzheimer's and was last seen at the border parking in Winterhaven.

She's driving a 2010 Blue Honda Accord.

The car has Notre Dame "Fighting Irish" stickers on it.

She's also accompanied by a golden retriever named Cooper.

If you have any information, please contact your local police.

